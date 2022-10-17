Modern Strategies For Developing Effective Team Leadership

The key to a successful business can be boiled down to a few variables, but every company agrees on one: an efficient and resilient team.

Having the right people in your team, whose talents and expertise complement each other, and having them work together efficiently – that’s one of the secrets of a thriving business.

A good team starts with hiring the right people for suitable positions. However, the best team starts with a deep understanding of their goal and how they will achieve that.

To do so, it is imperative to set goals from the get-go, whether for the fresh start of a team or a new project.

Once you’ve got the goals, it’s time to get these talents to work together. Read until the end of this post to discover how.

1. Set expectations from the start

Before anything else, it’s important to establish ground rules for the team so everyone’s on the same page. Define essential matters such as methods of communication, operating or working hours, and guidelines on dealing with internal and external conflicts.

An effective leader also ensures everyone knows their responsibilities, roles, contribution to the team, and expectations of them. What type of work environment do you want to cultivate? Will your team be collaborative, or will there be a hierarchy of decision-makers?

Lastly, you should explain your why to your team so that even the newest member can grasp your missions, goals, and rules.

2. Establish a communication system within the team

Every team member has their communication style, and you should consider this. Learn each member’s communication style, and provide them with tools to communicate whether they’re working remotely or in an office.

To ensure everyone is on board during your meetings, prepare your agendas and goals beforehand. Following up from time to time is also helpful to ensure everything is progressing according to your timeline.

3. Diversify your team members

Successful businesses have learned that having members from different backgrounds, genders, experiences, and ages bring forth the most informed decisions for their operations.

Board gender diversity is not only about following trends but also bringing fresh ideas and examining your blind spots when making decisions. This way, you could reach a broader market and make more profitable decisions, as the diversity of your team’s opinions covers all potential points.

4. Motivate with positive reinforcement

Employees perform better when rewarded. So if you want everyone on the team to be motivated to fulfill their roles, positive reinforcement in the form of rewards (bonus, positive affirmation, promotion) is the key.

When a team member does something remarkable, or if the team manages to hit a goal faster than anticipated, let them know you appreciate it. Also, encourage them to continue their efforts.

5. Prioritize learning and development among your team

Professional training might seem an additional expense, but the returns are worth it. Employees gain new knowledge and skills, develop loyalty, and strive to get better at their jobs. In turn, the company enjoys improved deliverables, delighted customers, and overall, better profit margin.

5. Encourage more team-building opportunities outside of work

Corporate retreats, company outings, and other team-building opportunities are a great way to cultivate trust, teamwork, and understanding between your team members.

Strengthening members’ relationships is easier when members aren’t expected to fulfill work expectations.

Their only goal during these team outings is to work together on their tasks. To do so, they need to understand how each other works best.

The realizations from these activities are something that your team members can mull over in the workplace setting.

Effective team leadership begins with setting clear goals and ground rules. Effective communication, diversified talents, and knowing what every member wants and needs to grow professionally will see your team reaching peak efficiency and your business thriving for years to come.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.