It’s been said that those who don’t learn from the past are doomed to repeat it, and even though video in social media has been around for a while, the internet is littered with brands that have had to learn the hard way.

Fortunately, they provide us with the opportunity to learn from their mistakes! Here are five mistakes to avoid:

1. Your video doesn’t tell a story.

People tend to ignore your video when you ignore the rules of storytelling. Good visual storytelling is about sequence and structure. Sure, rules are meant to be broken, but you need to know the rules before you break them. Here’s an important rule: the difference between filmmaking and videography is significant.

Videography is pointing the camera at something as it is happening. Filmmaking adds an element of fantasy. We created a simple video of a basketball game to illustrate the difference between filmmaking and video. Which one would you rather watch? The second one, right? Why? Because it tells a better story!

They both show the same event, but the second one has added an element of fantasy through the way it’s been shot. I was once in a meeting where the CEO of a company with a huge marketing budget said, “We don’t need all of this,” meaning that he didn’t feel his video needed to tell a story.

After reading the proposal, he stated, “My wife has an iPad. She can shoot the video.” He didn’t understand the difference between videography and filmmaking or the importance of telling a story.

2. Your video lacks creativity.

Creative videos are the ones that are shared the most. However, creativity is risky.

Instead of creating a truly original video, some companies do the same thing as the company down the street, instead of coming up with their own unique idea.

Don’t be afraid to experiment with different styles, formats, and storytelling approaches. Using humor, employing unexpected twists, or utilizing visually striking imagery can help your video stand out from the crowd and leave a lasting impression on viewers. Creativity is contagious – it sparks interest, encourages sharing, and drives engagement.

3. You don’t have a budget.

We have talked with big companies that wanted fancy videos but didn’t have any money. In this economy, this is very common. Good video costs money because it takes a team of people to create it, and each member of the team has an important job to make it happen.

If you encounter someone who claims they can create a video for a few hundred bucks, my best advice is to run. However, if you want to continue the conversation, make sure to ask to see some of their work before you commit to them.

4. You have no distribution plan.

‘Hope’ is not a marketing strategy. You need to have a plan for how people will watch your video. With 72 hours of video uploaded to YouTube every minute, how do you get found? First, realize you don’t need everyone on YouTube to view your video. You just need to focus on your target market.

Once you’ve realized that, your job is building relationships with that target market. Search for the places that they are most likely to be: Facebook, Twitter/X, LinkedIn, blogs, print, etc.

On YouTube, consider using playlists to increase the videos a viewer watches on your channel. A lot of the work in your distribution plan should be done before your video is finished to ensure that you have a community to show it to once it is finished.

5. You’re not social.

Once you have your distribution plan, you need someone whose job is to interact with the community and respond to comments. Companies that aren’t social don’t plan out their content. Your social media videos will help you create a stronger digital business card and make your brand more memorable.

This means that they are not looking ahead to future videos. While a ‘one and done’ strategy might work for your company, oftentimes your company has more stories to tell. It helps to have a long-term plan.

The rise of video on social media offers brands an opportunity to connect with their audience on a deeper level. However, it’s crucial to avoid common video marketing mistakes. Focus on compelling storytelling, embrace creativity, budget appropriately, develop a robust distribution plan, and actively engage with your audience.

Remember, video is an investment. By avoiding these mistakes, you can ensure a strong return on that investment, build brand awareness, and foster lasting relationships with your target audience.

Images Courtesy of DepositPhotos