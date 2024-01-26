Margarita Howard established HX5 in 2004. Today, the company provides defense mission support services and professional space for federal government entities. Over the past two decades, it’s earned a trusted reputation with its government clients for offering professional software and hardware engineering services, mission operations support, information technology, research, and development.

“I knew about working with small businesses and the socioeconomic opportunities of being a veteran, a woman-owned company, a small business. And then I had worked with large businesses, so I knew that aspect. So, that’s when I decided to start HX5. And since my family had always been very supportive of my high aspirations, I named the company HX5, which is Howard times five, for my family,” Howard explains.

Savvy Howard sought — and obtained — an 8(a) accreditation, a business development program managed by the U.S. Small Business Administration. This program is designed to assist firms owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. Businesses in the program receive training and technical assistance to enhance their ability to compete in the American economy. It’s a nine-year initiative to aid federal contracting and business development participants. Eligible businesses must be at least 51% owned and controlled by U.S. citizens who are socially and economically disadvantaged.​

It was a smart move that made HX5 eligible to bid on — and win — contracts ranging from $20,000 to $4 million

“After becoming an 8(a) company, we were awarded very quickly, like five contracts in one year, four or five,” she shares. “And that kind of got us started.”

But the starting block was just that for Margarita Howard and HX5 — she wasn’t resting on her laurels or taking the easy way out. Her ambition and vision had far loftier goals.

“You start building your past performance, which those contracts did,” she shares. “And those were, like I said, 8(a) set-asides. But from my previous position working with a large business in a huge contract, I had that competitive edge or desire. I knew that I didn’t want to depend on just sole-source awards. We had been in the industry, and we knew small businesses in our area, and that’s all they did. And once the program was over after nine years, they were done. They had never competed; they had never really done it on their own. So, it was a very early decision that we would compete while still being in the 8(a) program.”

She was smart enough to know success isn’t often built on the back of one visionary. Howard made a point of surrounding herself with the best and brightest, including Timothy Deckert, HX5 executive vice president and chief operations officer.

“Tim had a lot of experience with proposals and competition,” Howard shares. “Together, I think we did very well. With my experience in the business and Tim’s experience in the technical side and proposals and his experience working for other defense contractors, we just decided to compete very early on. And we were successful.”

The Prime Government Contracting Landscape in 2024

Competing for federal government contracts requires a nuanced approach. This involves extensive research to understand specific federal agencies’ missions, visions, and deliberate goals. Building a list of contacts and establishing relationships with key decision-makers is crucial. Contractors must also diligently target opportunities that align with their core competencies and expertise.

Margarita Howard has a knack for recognizing that success in the field of prime government contracts demands a combination of compliance with regulatory changes, strategic business development, adaptability to technological advancements, and shifting government priorities.​

And she had a few more keen observations in her tool kit.

“If you don’t know how to compete, then it’s a daunting task,” she acknowledges. “You just have to know and build a good team, have the infrastructure in place. That’s something else that we did very early on, before we got big fancy furniture or offices or anything like that. “We invested in, at the time — it was right from the beginning — a government accounting system that was government approved. This is what they used to bill the government. So, that was also very attractive to large businesses, that we were very small at the time and that we already had this government accounting system in place that those large businesses had.” She continues, “Those were investments a company made that were key initially. And certainly, the SBA, the Small Business Administration, makes those recommendations, but they don’t force you. It was a risk that we took and it highly paid off.”

Did it ever? Securing a prime government contract is no walk in the park. In 2024, the playing field is highly competitive, marked by evolving regulations and increased opportunities, especially in specialized areas such as cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. The federal government’s continued focus on specific objectives and the introduction of new legislative and regulatory changes significantly impact the landscape of government contracting.

One of the fundamental legislative changes in 2024 is the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024. This act includes provisions directly affecting government contractors, such as new greenhouse gas emissions reporting restrictions for contractors who earned at least $7.5 million in federal contract funds in the previous fiscal year. Additionally, the NDAA prohibits Department of Defense subagencies from requiring defense contractors to disclose greenhouse gas inventories as a condition of receiving a contract award. This could complicate the implementation of the Federal Acquisition Regulation amendment regarding emissions disclosure, which is still under review.

The NDAA has also brought changes to subcontracting, particularly for small businesses. The act revises the Small Business Act to enforce stricter requirements on prime contractors to ensure timely payments to small business subcontractors. This includes reducing the notification period for past-due payments to subcontractors from 90 to 30 days.

Furthermore, the NDAA amends the Small Business Act by increasing the governmentwide goal for service-disabled veteran-owned small business participation from a minimum of 3% to 5% of the total value of all prime and subcontract awards for each fiscal year.

The Inception of HX5

The foundation of HX5 was laid with a clear vision: to establish a company that would not only participate in government contracts but excel in them. Howard’s approach was characterized by a refusal to rely solely on single-source contracts, which can be issued without a competitive bidding process.

“I knew that I didn’t want to depend on just sole-source awards,” Margarita Howard says. Her vision has always been to create a company capable of competing and thriving independently beyond the limited scope of singular government projects. This decisive approach stemmed from Howard’s prior experience in military healthcare management and her understanding of the industry’s dynamics. She was part of the team that first introduced Tricare, a United States Department of Defense Military Health System healthcare program.

“Before that, the military’s care had never been managed,” Howard explains. “They just had a health care system called Champus back then, and you used it like an insurance policy. But when the government selected to manage care … looking at health care costs and all of that, and managed care was starting to be implemented or developed across the country, the military did the same thing. “I was part of that implementation team. And, of course, there was a lot of debate and dissatisfaction in our area and across the country. Nobody likes change. So we had a lot of town hall meetings. I was an area field manager at the time, responsible for my office in Florida. I then quickly advanced to a regional director, where I had seven states in the Southeast that I was responsible for.”

During that time, Howard learned a lot about the military structure. “But at the same time, I interacted with the commercial side of it because part of my responsibility was ensuring that we had providers that wanted to be a part of their network,” she explains. “So it was going out and meeting with the providers to encourage them to accept this new Tricare program and insurance program, and then also monthly meetings with the military senior leadership at every military installation in my seven states, giving them a monthly briefing of how things were going.”

Margarita Howard: Navigating Challenges in a Male-Dominated Industry

HX5, under Margarita Howard’s sole ownership, consistently adheres to a corporate philosophy centered on providing professional services of exceptional quality to its government clients. It has a solid commitment to ethical conduct and a focus on supporting clients’ missions, which has helped the professional engineering and technical services company have over 1,000 employees and an annual revenue of over $200 million. It operates in over 25 locations across 25 states.

Being a female CEO in a predominantly male-dominated sector brought its own set of challenges. Margarita Howard had to frequently navigate biases and establish her credibility in rooms often filled with male counterparts. She focused on her competencies, steering conversations back to a professional level. “It’s a very big challenge for women,” she admits. “We just have to overcome more challenges that unfortunately still exist.”

She believes in the potential of women in leadership positions. A remarkable company achievement under Howard’s leadership is its commitment to diversity, particularly in promoting women to leadership roles. “The majority of our management team are women,” Howard says.

The company’s success is attributed mainly to its dedicated employees, from the management team to contract workers. Howard places immense value on the collective effort of her team. “At the end of the day, that’s who makes us successful,” she acknowledges, emphasizing the role of her employees in HX5’s growth and success.

As the company continues to evolve, Howard remains focused on sustaining its growth trajectory while adhering to its core values of diversity and inclusivity. Her blend of strategic vision, resilience, and commitment to her team is poised to guide the company’s future direction.

It’s working.

In 2012, the U.S. Small Business Administration acknowledged Margarita Howard’s achievements in expanding HX5, awarding her the 2012 SBA Minority Small Business Person of the Year for SBA National Region 4. Howard’s success continued to be recognized in 2015, when she received the SBA North Florida Woman-Owned Small Business Person of the Year award.

