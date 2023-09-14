3 Ways To Make Better Environmental Choices During The School Year

If you work in a school or have children that go to school, you’ll be glad to know that there are all kinds of things that you can do to help your children and your school be more environmentally friendly. The earlier you start helping kids develop these environmentally conscious habits, the more likely they are to retain them into adulthood.

To help you do this, here are three ways to make better environmental choices during the school year.

Make A Zero Waste Challenge

At the beginning of the school year, why not start by discussing your family or your class’s goals regarding being more environmentally friendly?

One of the goals that you can set is to strive for creating a zero waste policy regarding your children’s schoolwork or your classroom. If you want your kids at home to try harder to be more environmentally conscious, challenge them to recycle every paper sent home from school rather than throwing it in the garbage. And if you have a classroom full of kids you want to challenge, try to keep track of what in your class would go to a landfill and see how long you can go before you fill up a container that would need to be dumped.

Take Care Of Your Space And Environment

Something else you can do to help your kids at home or in your classroom make positive environmental changes is to show them what their responsibilities are about their space and the environment they take up.

To put this into practice, you may want to hold multiple days throughout the year to clean up outdoor spaces with litter or other debris that could be cleaned up. Then, help your kids learn not to litter and to encourage others not to litter as well.

Encourage Reusable Items

When your kids at home or school are using certain items, try to encourage them to use reusable items rather than single-use items. And if they use plastic items, encourage them to use biodegradable plastics that are far better for the environment than traditional plastics.

To help these kids get used to reusing things, make sure you’re a good example of how to reuse items and choose items that will be easy for you to choose to reuse in the first place. This way, reusing items will become a force of habit rather than an inconvenience.

If you want to help your family and your classroom make better environmental choices this year, consider using the above tips to help you practice this.