Louisiana Homeowners Urged to Inspect Roofs and Fences Following Hurricane Francine

Hurricane Francine’s powerful Category 2 winds and torrential rains have left thousands of Louisiana homes vulnerable to structural damage. While immediate issues like fallen trees and flooding are easily noticed, damage to roofs and fences may be more subtle but equally dangerous if left unchecked.

As Hurricane Francine barreled through southern Louisiana, regions such as Terrebonne Parish and coastal areas like Morgan City saw particularly severe storm surges and sustained wind speeds of up to 110 mph. Power outages affected over 160,000 homes, and widespread flooding posed an immediate threat to many properties. However, even after floodwaters recede and power is restored, the risk to your home doesn’t end there.

Assessing Roof Damage Post-Hurricane

Your roof likely absorbed much of the storm’s impact. The winds and flying debris could have dislodged shingles, damaged gutters, or caused structural issues. Here’s how you can inspect your roof for signs of damage:

Check for Missing or Broken Shingles

One of the most common issues after a storm like Francine is the loss of shingles. High winds can lift and tear them, leaving gaps that expose your home to leaks. Look for any shingles scattered around your property or visible gaps in your roof. Inspect Gutters and Downspouts

Francine’s heavy rains and debris could have clogged or loosened your gutters, preventing proper drainage. If water cannot flow away from your home, it could seep into walls or your foundation. Clear out any blockages and ensure all gutters are securely fastened. Look for Leaks or Water Stains

Even if your roof’s exterior looks intact, leaks can still form. Head to your attic and look for signs of moisture, like water stains or dampness. If you notice mold or mildew, it could indicate a hidden leak that needs immediate attention.

You might not always notice damage right away, and that’s why professionals are essential in these situations. Companies like Roof Rescue offer free roof inspections following storms. They’ll identify any damage and assist with repairs and insurance claims.

To learn more about roof inspections and the five key signs to look for after a storm, read this helpful guide: 5 Signs You Need a Roof Inspection After a Storm.

Inspecting Your Fence for Storm Damage

Hurricane Francine also wreaked havoc on fences throughout Louisiana, particularly wooden ones that can warp or crack in the aftermath of a storm. Here are some key steps to assess your fence’s condition:

Visual Inspection

Start by walking along both sides of your fence and look for sections that may be leaning, broken, or completely knocked over. Francine’s gusts may have uprooted posts or weakened parts of the structure. Check the Posts and Foundations

Erosion from heavy rain may have weakened the soil around your fence posts, causing instability. Push lightly against posts to see if they wobble or feel loose. A weak foundation means the fence could collapse in the next storm. Examine the Metal Components

Rust and corrosion can weaken nails, screws, and hinges, especially after heavy rains. Inspect all metal parts and replace any that show signs of rust to ensure your fence remains structurally sound.

If your fence sustained severe damage, repairing it quickly is crucial to maintaining the security and aesthetics of your property. Primescape Fence & Stain offers expert storm repair services for fences and can restore your fence to its original condition.

For a step-by-step guide on assessing and repairing your fence after a storm, visit Storm Aftermath: How to Inspect Your Wooden Fence for Damage.

The Importance of Professional Help

While you may be able to handle minor repairs, the scale of damage caused by Hurricane Francine may necessitate professional intervention. Untreated roof and fence damage can escalate over time, leading to significant repairs in the future.

Roof Rescue offers free roof inspections and has experience dealing with homeowners in Louisiana impacted by severe storms. They’ll help you assess the damage, recommend repairs, and even assist with insurance claims to make the process as stress-free as possible.

Primescape Fence & Stain specializes in post-storm fence repair, ensuring your fence remains secure and durable. Their expertise means your fence will look great and be ready to withstand future storms.

Don’t Delay: Protect Your Home Today

Hurricane Francine has left its mark on Louisiana, and while immediate recovery efforts are underway, homeowners need to take the time to inspect their roofs and fences thoroughly. Acting now, without delay, will prevent future headaches, preventing small issues from becoming major problems.

If you’ve noticed any damage to your roof or fence, remember that help is just a call away. Whether you’re looking to repair storm-damaged shingles or replace a broken fence post, local experts like Roof Rescue and Primescape Fence & Stain are here to help. Don’t hesitate to schedule an inspection as soon as possible.

For more information on roof inspections and repairs, visit Roof Rescue. If your fence has been damaged, check out Primescape Fence & Stain for guidance and repair services. Don’t wait for the next storm—take action now to protect your home!

