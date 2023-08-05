Is office equipment/supplies/services a good career path?

There are several career opportunities in the office equipment/supplies/services sector. The industry is constantly evolving, and it offers work stability and growth. Read on to discover if the office industry is the right fit for you.

Industry Trends

If you are considering a career in the Office Equipment/Supplies/Services industry, it is important to be aware of the current industry trends. According to recent reports, the industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, particularly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased demand for home office equipment and supplies.

One report by The NPD Group states that the U.S. office supplies industry experienced strong gains in 2021, with revenues expected to finish 8% higher than in 2020 (excluding janitorial and breakroom supplies). However, sales are expected to soften in 2022, falling by 1% but remaining above 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

Another report by Fortune Business Insights projects that the global office supplies market will rise from USD 130.5 billion in 2021 to USD 149.4 billion by 2028 at a CAGR rate of 1.9% in the 2021-2028 period. The report also notes that the global impact of COVID-19 has hurt demand across all regions amid the pandemic.

One emerging trend in the industry is the increasing popularity of online ordering, which has accelerated market growth. Another trend is the shift towards more sustainable and environmentally-friendly products, as consumers become more conscious of their environmental impact.

If you are considering a career in the Office Equipment/Supplies/Services industry, staying current with these trends and adapting to the changing market demands is important. This may involve developing new skills in e-commerce, sustainability, and data analysis. Overall, the industry offers a range of career opportunities, including sales, marketing, customer service, and logistics, among others.

Unlock Exciting Career Opportunity in the Office Industry

Skilled professionals in this industry play a crucial role in helping business administration processes run smoothly. Areas, where you can specialize in and apply your skills include marketing, sales, technical support, and customer support.

Career Opportunities in Office Equipment/Supplies/Services

Offices in every industry need equipment, supplies, and services to perform business tasks. Therefore, career opportunities exist for producers of equipment and supplies, providers of these products, sales representatives, managers, customer service, installers, and maintenance technicians.

The office equipment industry continues to boom in keeping with the demand for economic activities that have increased the number of businesses. Moreover, office spaces, businesses, and homes require office equipment, supplies, and services since people nowadays prefer hybrid work.

The list of items the office industry supplies includes desks, chairs, pens, printers, paper, stationery holders, lights, computers, software, etc.

Some office equipment/supplies/services industry specialists are marketing professionals, administrative assistants, consultants, trainers, and management.

Is a Career in Office Equipment/Supply/ Services Good?

Without a doubt, the answer to this question is yes. Business organizations require equipment and supplies when commencing their activities, and after that, the demand for office services is endless.

The Balance Work says, “Although it is not glamorous, the industry can offer a promising career.” Some services require professionals to install and fix printers, computers, lighting, etc. On the other hand, supplies like paper, pens, and other office supplies need people with administrative or sales experience. Every area within the industry requires marketers, management, distribution, customer service, and HR.

Therefore, you can choose a career in professional services or prefer to use your administrative or marketing skills and work in non-professional services.

10 Well-Paid Jobs in the Office Equipment Industry

These are ten examples of areas you can specialize in that also pay well:

Design, Manufacturing, and Engineering – The development and production of the various items in this category include tech items like computers, printers, flash drives, etc. It also has non-tech things like paper for printing, pens, staplers, etc. If you are innovative and interested in manufacturing, you could become a product designer engineer or start an office equipment production business in this lucrative market.

Administrative Staff – Administrative staff is required in businesses that sell office supplies and in big organizations. Their duties are to help organize office spaces, ensure companies purchase the right equipment and supplies, and have them serviced regularly, ensuring no business delays. As buying managers, they understand their organization’s office equipment and supply needs and earn a good salary.

Office Equipment Installation Professional – These professionals are responsible for installing office equipment. They have the technical and practical knowledge to complete all the requirements of a professionally run office. Their work is contract-based, charging for their services.

Office Equipment and Supplies Maintenance Technicians – Office equipment suppliers have a maintenance team that carries out routine upkeep and repairs of printers, computers, paper shredders, etc. These are either employed full-time or perform contract bas work.

Equipment Sales – If you have a business mind and industry knowledge, you can consider starting a supply office equipment, supplies, and service company. Essentially, you are a middleman, purchasing from manufacturers (local and overseas) and reselling to users for a profit.

Sales Representative – If you have a keen knowledge of the equipment and supplies services field, becoming a sales representative is a great option. Your job is to assist people in purchasing equipment and software and to persuade customers to buy or replace these to keep up with technological trends. For this field, you need persuasive sales tactics and good marketing knowledge to make sales. Sales representatives often earn commission on sales, but sometimes work on a fixed salary.

Warehouse Managers and Stockers – Office equipment and supplies suppliers need warehouse managers and stockers. Managers are responsible for the warehouse team, whereas stockers must ensure supplies are easy to find and secure. These positions are vital to the industry, and they are responsible for ensuring the office equipment and supplies business is always well stocked.

Equipment Auditors – Huge organizations must track their equipment and stationary expenditures to ensure they don’t exceed the company budget and prevent fraud. Their job is to also keep track of the depreciation value of the equipment for tax season.

Equipment Insurers – Insuring office equipment is another lucrative field in the industry since the equipment is vulnerable to damage from unexpected incidents. This type of insurance also covers equipment operators.

Programmers – Computer programs are vital to every business today, and programmers are high-tech experts who create customized business functions.

How to Start Your Career in Office Equipment/Supplies/Services?

If you want a career in the office equipment industry, determine which job best fits your skills and interests. You could also consider pursuing a degree or certification in a related field to enhance your skills. Popular degrees include business, IT, and marketing. Once you know which job you prefer, look for companies offering positions in the field. It would help if you also networked with professionals in the industry, telling them of your interest.

What Can You Earn?

Salaries in the office equipment/supplies/services industry depend on the job description, position, location, and experience level. According to Gyfted, US sales representatives earn about $60,000, and customer service representatives earn about $35,000 annually.

Are There Any Downsides?

Working in the office equipment/supplies/services industry is no different from other industries, meaning there are some downsides. One challenge that can prove stressful to some is the need for ongoing training and education to keep up with the pace of technology. Also, sales reps and technicians usually need to travel quite a bit.

Tips for Success

If you decide to pursue a career in the office equipment/supplies/services industry, here are some tips to help you succeed:

Develop relationships with clients and customers.

Don’t be afraid to take risks.

Know your value; don’t settle for less than what you deserve.

Take a proactive approach to problem-solving.

Network with other professionals in the industry and attend seminars or workshops related to your specialty.

Listen carefully to customers’ needs and questions, and answer them accurately.

Stay up to date on new products and services available in the market.

Always adhere to industry standards, rules, regulations, and protocols.

Be sure to market your skills and expertise to potential employers or clients.

When applying for jobs or contracts, be honest about your experience level and capabilities.

Remain organized so that you can quickly find important documents when needed.

Take risks and think outside the box when finding creative solutions for customers.

Participate in industry events or conferences to stay current on the latest developments and trends.

Leverage social media networks and blogs to find new clients, build relationships with existing customers, and increase visibility.

Consider offering webinars or other educational services related to office equipment/supplies/services as an additional revenue stream.

Final Take

Even though this is not a glamorous field, the office equipment/supplies/ services industries provide good career opportunities. Job descriptions within the industry require different levels of education and skills, making for a good career path no matter your qualifications.

FAQs

What qualifications do I need to work in the office equipment/supplies/services industry?

Most positions within the field require a minimum of a high school diploma. However, some may also require specialized training or certifications. Depending on the job role, you may need experience and knowledge of specific software programs or hardware components and excellent communication and customer service skills.

What career opportunities are available in the office equipment/supplies/services industry?

Many different positions are available in this field, such as sales representatives, warehouse managers, stockers, equipment auditors, insurers, programmers, etc. No matter your qualifications or experience level, there is likely a good career opportunity in this field.

What kind of salary can I expect?

Salaries in the office equipment/supplies/services industry depend on the job description, position, location, and experience level. US sales representatives earn about $60,000, and customer service representatives earn around $35,000 annually. However, there could be opportunities for more depending on the experience and skills of the individual.

What is the best way to start a career in office equipment/supplies/services?

The best way to start a career in this field is by determining which job best fits your skills and interests, then looking for companies offering positions in that area. You could also consider pursuing a degree or certification in a related field to enhance your skills. Once you have done that, don’t be afraid to network with professionals in the industry and tell them of your interest. Also, leverage social media networks and blogs to find new clients, build relationships with existing customers, and increase visibility. Finally, consider offering webinars or other educational services related to office equipment/supplies/services as an additional revenue stream.

Is office equipment/supplies/services a good career path?

Yes, it can be a great choice for those who don’t want to work in the traditional corporate world. Many positions are available within this field, from sales representatives and warehouse managers to programmers and equipment auditors. No matter your qualifications or experience level, there is likely a good career opportunity in this field. The salary range can also be quite attractive depending on the job role and skills of the individual. Just remember to take a proactive approach to problem-solving, stay current on new products and services available in the market, and remain organized to find important documents when needed quickly. With these tips and an eagerness to learn, you can be successful in the office equipment/supplies/services industry.

What other advice do you have for those looking to start a career in this field?

In addition to the tips already mentioned, it is important to develop relationships with clients and customers and stay informed of the latest industry news. Reading up on relevant topics related to your chosen field and contacting mentors or colleagues for advice if needed is also beneficial. Most importantly, don’t forget to have fun while doing it! With hard work and dedication, you can build a successful career in the office equipment/supplies/services industry.

