Hydroponics Market Analysis,Growth and Forecast to 2030

Global Hydroponics Market Size Was Valued at USD 27.99 Billion In 2022 And Is Projected to Reach USD 42.64 Billion By 2030, Growing at A CAGR of 5.4% From 2023 To 2030.

Hydroponics is a technique of growing plants in a water-based and nutrient-rich solution. The plant root system is supported by using an inert medium such as rockwool, perlite, clay pellets, vermiculite or peat moss, rather than soil. Plant roots are directly in contact with the nutrient solution with access to oxygen which enhances proper growth of the plant. This method of growing plants is used widely by commercial growers as it is easy to set up, has a high return on investment and costs less than other techniques.

Who are the key players in the Hydroponics Market?

Aero Farm Systems (USA)

Lettus Grow (United Kingdom)

Hydrofarm(USA)

CityCrop (Greece)

Circulus Agtech (Canada)

Rivasha Eco Design (India)

Phytoponics (United Kingdom)

Sky Greens (Singapore)

Spread (Japan)

Infarm (Berlin)

AgriCool (France)

Crop One (Dubai, UAE)

Surna (Boulder, Colorado)

Freight Farms (Boston)

SweGreen (Sweden) and other major players.

The latest research on the Hydroponics Market provides a comprehensive overview of the market for the years 2023 to 2030. It gives a comprehensive picture of the global Hydroponics Market industry, considering all significant industry trends, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and market analysis tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, Industry Value chain analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the Hydroponics Market. Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis which help to understand the market direction and movement in the current and upcoming years. The report is designed to help readers find information and make decisions that will help them grow their businesses. The study is written with a specific goal in mind: to give business insights and consultancy to help customers make smart business decisions and achieve long-term success in their particular market areas.

Segmentation of Hydroponics Market:

By System Type

Aggregate systems

Liquid systems

By Crop Type

Vegetables

Fruits

Flowers

By Equipment

HVAC

LED grow lights

Irrigation systems

Material handling equipment

Control systems

Region and Country level Analysis:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Eastern Europe (Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, The Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA)

Studying the complete Hydroponics Market ecosystem, our study elaborates the interdependencies and functions of various market stakeholders. Through extensive segmentation analysis and comprehensive geographical coverage, we facilitate a profound comprehension of regional trends. Furthermore, we carefully analyse external factors that impact market dynamics. A key aspect of our report is the comprehensive company profiles and competitive analysis. This provides invaluable insights into market players’ market role, overview, operating business segments, products, and financial performance. By evaluating crucial metrics like production volume, sales volume, and sales margin, we offer a comprehensive understanding of their market position.

