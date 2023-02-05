A Step-By-Step Guide to Starting a Taxi Business

Starting a taxi business requires just a car and a taxi license. The scope to grow the taxi business is still strong as the taxi industry continues to remain strong in U.S. cities despite growth in Rideshare services like Lyft and Uber.

If you want the flexibility of picking your hours, you enjoy driving a car, and having a business that you can run from home, then here’s how to start a taxi business in a market with impressive growth. Startup costs for a taxi business are relatively small. With a down payment for a car, you will need about $5,500, and the business will have a profit margin of about 80%.

What does a Taxi Business do?

A taxi business provides transportation services to people who need a ride from one place to another. Taxi drivers can be hired hourly or daily, and the cost of their fares is typically dependent upon the distance traveled. Taxis are generally equipped with basic amenities such as air conditioning, music systems, and GPS navigation systems that enable them to provide a convenient service for customers.

What do you need to Start a Taxi Business?

To start a taxi business, you must obtain licenses from local government authorities and purchase or lease vehicles for your operations. You should also consider other preparations such as creating a website, setting up social media accounts, developing effective marketing strategies, and having access to reliable customer support services like call centers, which are essential for providing quality customer service.

How Do You Make Money?

Taxi business owners make money by charging fares for transportation services. Rates can be based on the distance traveled, the number of passengers, or any other factors that influence the cost of a taxi ride. Other sources of income include advertising fees from companies who may want to advertise their services within your vehicles.

Taxi Industry Outlook

The taxi business industry has seen significant growth in the past decade due to advancements in digital technology. The introduction of Uber was a significant turning point for the industry, as it showed how a taxi business could be run differently. With the help of new technological tools, customers can now book a taxi with just a few taps on their smartphones. This has enabled small taxi companies to compete with the big ones in the industry.

The global taxi market was valued at $69.18 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $120.89 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027. The market size, measured by revenue, of the Taxi & Limousine Services industry will be $41.7bn in 2022. The Ride-hailing & Taxi segment is expected to reach US$332.50bn in 2023, and the number of users will likely amount to 1,452.8m by 2027.

Apps have significantly impacted the taxi business industry. Taxi companies can now develop a taxi app that helps drivers communicate with their customers and vice versa. It also enables users to find available drivers immediately, and drivers can accept and reject a client due to their pickup location. With an app, taxi companies can increase the number of their customers and help drivers boost their earning potential.

The factors driving the growth of the taxi market include a rise in demand for ride-hailing and ride-sharing services, an increase in demand from online taxi booking channels, and an increase in the cost of vehicle ownership. However, improvements in public transportation and varying government regulations on taxi services in different countries hinder the market growth.

The taxi business industry outlook is positive, and entrepreneurs should consider investing in this industry. With the help of technology, taxi companies can streamline their operations and increase their customer base.

SWOT Analysis of a Taxi Business

Strengths: High Demand, Low Operating Costs, Flexibility

Weaknesses: High competition from ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft, Stiff regulatory requirements

Opportunities: Online booking options, technology-based solutions to solving customer problems, providing additional services to customers

Threats: Increasing competition from ride-sharing companies and the popularity of public transportation and bike-sharing services.

Exploring Opportunities to Join Franchises or Apps for Taxis Instead of Going it Alone

Starting a taxi business has become increasingly popular in recent years as the industry remains strong. It offers plenty of opportunities for entrepreneurs looking for flexibility, control of their hours, and the ability to run a business from home. However, starting a taxi business from scratch may be intimidating for some entrepreneurs without experience running their own companies or navigating regulations and licensing requirements.

Fortunately, franchise options and networks now provide entrepreneurs with more accessible ways to enter the market without starting their taxi service from the ground up.

Franchise Options

Franchising is an attractive option for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to start a taxi business because it removes much of the guesswork involved in launching a successful venture. Franchises provide valuable resources such as training, guidance on creating an effective business plan, developing unique branding strategies, and understanding regulations and licensing requirements.

Additionally, many franchises offer tools such as dedicated customer service lines and customer loyalty programs that can help increase visibility and maximize profits. Some popular franchises include Checker Cab Franchise Corporation, based in Arizona; Freedom Taxi, based in Ohio; Liberty Cab Company, based in Florida; Star Cab Company, located in Wisconsin; National Taxi Company, located in Minnesota; Rapid City Cab Company, located in South Dakota; Red Top Cabs based in Virginia; Yellow Cab Company based out of California; and Zebra Cab Service headquartered in Georgia.

Application Networks

In addition to franchising opportunities, aspiring entrepreneurs can join application networks that connect drivers with customers without requiring them to launch their full-scale taxi businesses from scratch. App-based networks allow drivers more flexibility than traditional franchising options by eliminating many startup costs associated with starting your own company and allowing them to pick up fares whenever they choose instead of being assigned shifts as most franchises require.

Popular app-based networks include Uber, which is available nationwide, Lyft operating mainly on the west coast, Arro which services New York City taxis exclusively; Flywheel covering both taxis and rideshare vehicles in the San Francisco Bay Area, Curb servicing significant cities across America; including Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago and Philadelphia alongside rideshare cars like UberX/XL/Select/Black/Lux plus taxis like Yellow Cabs (in selected cities), GetMe operating mainly around Texas & Nevada areas plus other parts of the country focusing on both taxis & Rideshare vehicles such as UberX/XL/Select/Black/Lux, Wingz offering airport pickup services using professional chauffeurs throughout US cities plus other major cities worldwide, Taxi Magic operating mainly within US & Canada covering both taxis & Rideshares such as UberX/XL/Select/Black/Lux, Hailo covering significant cities all over the world focusing on both taxis & Rideshares like UberX/XL/Select/Black/Lux.

All these apps give drivers access to fares without needing licenses or permits required by local authorities, making them ideal for people who don’t have time or money to start their own companies but still want to get involved in this lucrative market.

Joining either a franchise opportunity or an application network provides multiple benefits to ambitious entrepreneurs interested in starting a profitable taxi business but still providing them with control over their hours so they can manage other commitments while still growing their business at their own pace. Whether you choose franchising or app networks will depend mainly upon your preferences regarding how heavily involved you want to be with running your business operations versus simply driving customers where they need to while still enjoying potential profits associated with the growing demand for transportation services across the United States.

Selecting a Niche

Choosing a niche is important when starting any business. It’s especially essential for taxi businesses due to the high market competition. Consider what would make your taxi service stand out from other services and identify potential customer needs you can fill with your cab company. You could focus on airport transfers, corporate customers, special event transportation or even offer luxury chauffeur services.

1. Airport Taxi Service: Offering taxi services to and from the airport can be a great way to differentiate your business from local competitors. Providing convenient transportation for travelers is a great selling point. You will have more customers traveling in larger groups who need reliable transport options, such as families or business people with colleagues.

2. Corporate Taxi Service: Many businesses are looking for ways to provide their employees with comfortable and reliable transportation, so offering corporate taxi services can be an ideal niche market for your business if you’re willing to customize service packages that meet the specific needs of each company.

3. Special Events Transportation: Weddings, proms, birthday parties – all types of special events could use high-quality transportation that states how important these occasions are. Offering exceptional event taxis with amenities such as flowers or decorations could be another great way to stand out from other companies in this competitive field!

4. Wheelchair Accessible Taxis: The Americans With Disabilities Act means businesses must comply with laws regarding disabled access – especially transportation providers like taxi companies who must make their services available to those using wheelchairs or other mobility aids if they want to stay within legal boundaries and avoid potential lawsuits. Offering wheelchair-accessible taxis could be a great way to reach this large, underserved market.

5. Luxury Taxi Service: If you want a truly high-end experience, consider adding a luxury taxi service to your business. Offering luxurious vehicles with high-end amenities and attentive chauffeurs is an ideal way to attract those looking for top-of-the-line transportation services.

Starting a Taxi Business

As an aspiring taxi business owner, before starting to take the steps required to create your own business, it’s good to know the trends and challenges of the industry.

Remember that most customers like to book taxis, so start by researching how to embrace the trend. To do this, you will need the right software to make it easy for them to book your services and for you to manage bookings and fees.

Additionally, rising fuel prices and customer concerns about eco-friendly ways of getting around provide an opportunity for you to differentiate your business. Therefore, you could consider getting a hybrid or all-electric car and slowly growing your fleet.

One of the challenges you will face as you grow your business beyond the point where you are a solopreneur is finding good drivers who can meet customer expectations.

1. Create a Business Plan for Your Taxi Business

It all starts with some research. Your research will indicate what type of taxi service niche your market is missing. Some examples include a limousine, shuttle services, minibus, or eco-friendly taxi service. Other ideas include pet taxis and senior taxi services.

Then you will need to determine the cost of starting the business and the prices you can charge to ensure your profit margin. Finally, depending on your services, you can concentrate on how to make your taxi business known to your target market.

Once you have completed your research, you can draw up your business plan. Our template sets out each step if you are unsure what to include. The steps include a business overview, your vision and corporate goals, growth prospects, competitive analysis, and a financial and marketing plan.

2. Name Your Business

To create a name, you need just a few words describing your business and services in a catchy and memorable way.

When brainstorming your business name, you must include the service you offer and ensure it’s original and not used by anyone else. We compiled a list of the best taxi business names and tag lines that you can consider if you have a shortage of naming ideas. Then, either use these as you see them or change them to suit you.

Once you have decided on the perfect business name, make sure it has an available domain name and run a name check. You can do this online by checking with your state and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

3. Register Your Taxi Business

Every business must register in the state where it’s run. However, before registering your taxi business, you must consider which business structure is best.

Of the four business structures, an LLC (limited liability company) is the most popular legal structure for the taxi business. It provides the characteristics of a corporation and its liability protection while avoiding the corporation’s administrative demand and double taxation. If you plan to grow your taxi fleet, you may need to consider forming a C Corp.

You could also opt for a sole proprietorship if you plan to remain small. However, because there is no legal distinction between you and the company, you are liable for incurred losses.

Ask your accountant or lawyer for advice if you aren’t sure which business structure to choose. Once you have chosen your business structure, your state website can provide all the information about what you need to register your business.

4. Get a Tax Number

Unless you have a sole proprietorship, you will need an Employer Identification Number (EIN) for filing taxes. You can apply online with the IRS. You won’t need an EIN for a sole proprietorship because you will use your social security number for tax filings.

5. Obtain Licenses and Permits for Your Taxi Business

Licensing and permit requirements for your taxi business include a taxi medallion from your city. However, you can check with your city and state about other permits. The SBA also provides licensing and permit information to help you set up your business correctly.

6. Open a Business Banking Account

Most people prefer to pay for taxi services by card, meaning you will need a POS machine linked to a business banking account. Shop around for the best type of account and rates. In addition, you will need your business registration documents and an EIN (unless you have a sole proprietorship) to open a business account.

7. Insure Your Business

Protect your taxi business from the devastating impact of unexpected events by insuring it. Your car is your most valuable asset, so protect it against accidents and breakdowns. You will also need general liability insurance to protect you against bodily injury and property damage.

If you intend to hire drivers, you will need worker’s compensation insurance if they are injured while driving.

8. Market Your Taxi Business

Create a business logo and choose the colors you want to use on all your advertising materials. Then, develop your business website and list your taxi business on Google and Yelp to make it visible to locals. An SEO-optimized website will ensure better search engine results and increased sales, so get professional help if you don’t know anything about SEO.

Social media platforms linked to your website will also help promote your business, but remember to create engaging posts to help advertise your taxi business.

Print your logo onto your signage and attach it to your taxi. Another way to make sure people hear about your taxi business is to use paid ads on Google Adwords and social media. In addition, encourage your clients to leave reviews. Moreover, use networking opportunities to make your business known and to create partnerships, helping to generate business growth.

Finally, use influencer marketing to help promote your taxi business, but use micro-influencers because they charge reasonable rates.

9. Managing Your Taxi Business

Running a successful taxi business requires careful planning and management. With the right strategies, you can optimize operations, maximizing profits while ensuring customer satisfaction. Here are some critical tips on how to manage your taxi business:

• Establish a Code of Conduct: Establish rules for drivers and staff, outlining acceptable work behavior in your company. This code should include regulations about drug testing, uniform standards, customer service requirements, etc.

• Create an Employee Handbook: Provide drivers and staff with a manual that outlines policies for working in the business. This should include disciplinary procedures, pay schedules, benefits, employee expectations, etc.

• Develop an Onboarding System: Have an onboarding process to help new hires understand their role within your company. The onboarding system should encompass tasks such as providing job-specific training, introducing them to existing staff members, and orientating them on company culture.

• Establish Customer Service Protocols: Ensure customer service excellence by developing protocols of how customers will be treated at all times. This can include rules about responding to customer inquiries promptly, being courteous when answering calls, and providing clear information about services offered and rates charged.

• Set Up a Scheduling System: A scheduling system will help you optimize workflow, ensuring that your employees are working efficiently and customers get the service they need on time.

• Monitor Driver Performance: Use GPS tracking technology to monitor driver performance, ensuring safety and customer satisfaction.

• Utilize Data Analytics Tools: Collect and analyze data from various sources, such as customer feedback, driver performance metrics, etc., to gain valuable insights into business operations.

Following these tips will help you manage your taxi business efficiently and effectively while providing outstanding customer service.

10. Growing Your Taxi Business

Once you have established your taxi business and put the necessary management systems in place, it’s time to focus on growth strategies to help you build a thriving business. Here are some tips on how to grow your taxi business:

• Increase Fleet Size: Growing your fleet size will allow you to meet more customer demands, thus increasing profits. When expanding your fleet, make sure that you invest only in quality vehicles and hire experienced drivers.

• Offer Special Deals & Discounts: Offering deals and discounts is a great way to attract new customers while retaining existing ones. You can also partner with other businesses, such as restaurants or hotels, so their customers can avail of discounts for using your service.

• Introduce Online Booking Options: Allowing customers the convenience of online booking will enhance their experience and encourage them to use your services again.

• Leverage Technology: Invest in the latest technological advancements, such as GPS tracking systems and automated billing, to optimize operations and enhance customer service.

• Network With Local Businesses: Networking with local businesses can help you increase your reach and access new target markets. You can partner with hotels or corporate companies who may be looking for reliable transport solutions for their customers.

By following these tips, you can grow your taxi business, increasing profits while providing superior customer service.

Maintenance Tips for Your Taxi Business

Vehicle maintenance is essential to any taxi business as it helps ensure that vehicles run in peak condition. Well-maintained cars can also help increase profits, reduce costs, and extend the lifespan of your fleet. Here are some tips on how to properly maintain vehicles for your taxi business:

• Regular Vehicle Checks: Have a regular schedule of vehicle checks to identify any mechanical issues or damages early on, fixing them before they become more serious problems.

• Use Quality Parts & Supplies: Ensure that you invest only in quality parts and supplies when servicing or repairing your vehicles. This will help ensure the repairs last longer and keep your cars running at their best for extended periods.

• Regular Oil Changes: Change the oil regularly so that your cars’ engines stay in good condition and perform at their best.

• Keep Tires Inflated: Ensure to check and adjust tire pressure to inflate, helping ensure adequate vehicle performance.

• Clean & Wax Cars Regularly: Keeping your vehicles clean and wax can help keep them looking good while protecting their paint job from everyday wear and tear.

By following these tips, you can ensure proper maintenance of your taxi business vehicles, helping increase profits while keeping customers satisfied with their rides. Proper vehicle maintenance is essential for any successful taxi business. It helps reduce costs, extends the life of vehicles, and improves customer service.

Reducing Gas Costs for Your Taxi Business

Gas costs can quickly add up, making it an essential part of a taxi business’s budget. To help you save on gas costs, here are some tips to keep in mind:

• Invest in Fuel-Efficient Cars: Using fuel-efficient cars can significantly reduce operating costs for your taxi business.

• Use Eco-Friendly Driving Practices: Drivers should practice eco-friendly driving habits such as avoiding sudden acceleration and braking. This will also help increase fuel efficiency and reduce overall gas bills.

• Monitor Mileage Regularly: Keep track of each vehicle’s mileage regularly so that you know when it is time to service or exchange them for more fuel-efficient models.

• Use Fuel Cards: Take advantage of fuel cards to get discounts on gas purchases. This can help you save money on your monthly gas bills.

By following these tips, you can significantly reduce your taxi business’s overall gas costs while still providing quality service to customers. Fuel efficiency and eco-friendly driving practices are essential for any successful taxi business. Implementing these strategies can help you save money and contribute to the environment by reducing carbon emissions.

Creating an Effective Pricing Strategy for Your Taxi Business

Setting up a pricing structure is essential in managing a taxi business. It allows you to accurately estimate costs associated with each ride while also providing competitive prices to attract more customers. Here are some tips on how to create an effective pricing strategy:

• Review Local Market Rates: Research and review local market rates to set competitive prices that attract customers.

• Price According To Distance & Time: Set prices based on the distance and time of each ride, allowing you to estimate costs while also offering customers reasonable fares properly.

• Offer Discounts & Promotions: Offering discounts and promotions periodically will help bring in more customers and increase business.

• Provide Flat Rates For Certain Areas: Providing flat rates for specific areas can help minimize the number of stops your drivers must make, saving them time and gas money.

What We Like and Dont Like About the Taxi Business

Starting a taxi business has its fair share of advantages and disadvantages. Here are some of the pros and cons of getting into this line of work:

• Pros: A taxi business provides you with high earning potential and flexibility to work as much or as little as you want. You also control your schedule, allowing you to take time off when needed. This is an ideal business for those seeking a career change or wanting to supplement their income.

• Cons: Owning a taxi business requires significant start-up costs, including permits and licenses, purchasing vehicles, insurance, etc. Finding reliable drivers can also be challenging, leading to customer dissatisfaction and low profits. Additionally, the hours can be long, and you are at risk of dealing with demanding customers.

The taxi business can be a rewarding and lucrative venture if appropriately managed. It is essential to weigh the pros and cons before making any decisions so that you can make an informed choice. Your taxi business can succeed in a competitive market with dedication and hard work.

Whether you are just starting or have been operating for years, using the tips above will help you make an impact in the industry. Good luck!

FAQs

What are the steps to start a taxi business?

The first step in starting a taxi business is to obtain the necessary licensing and permits from your local government. Additionally, you should also secure insurance for your vehicles and drivers. Once these requirements have been met, you must purchase the vehicles for your business. Depending on your budget, you can buy brand-new cars or secondhand ones. Before putting them into service, ensure each vehicle passes all safety inspections and is appropriately registered with the DMV. Finally, hire competent drivers with experience driving taxis and complete a background check before hiring them.

How much capital do I need to start a taxi business?

The exact amount of capital needed depends on the size of your fleet, but it can range anywhere from $100,000 to $500,000 or more. As mentioned above, you will need money to purchase cars (either new or used), insurance premiums, licensing fees, driver salaries, and other related costs. You may also need funds to develop an online booking platform or an app to give customers more options when hiring your services.

Is owning a taxi business profitable?

Owning a taxi business can be very profitable if done correctly. It is essential to reduce overhead costs, such as gas consumption by implementing fuel-efficient driving techniques or introducing discounts for loyal customers who book often. Additionally, focus on providing excellent customer service as it can help differentiate your service from competitors in this saturated market and increase profits over time.

What type of vehicles should I use for my taxi business?

When choosing vehicles for your fleet, it is essential to consider passenger capacity and fuel efficiency. Ideally, choose cars that offer enough room for passengers without compromising gas mileage. This will help keep costs low while allowing you to provide better services at competitive rates than other businesses in the area. Additionally, consider hybrid options as they are becoming increasingly affordable and offer better fuel efficiency, which means more saved money over time.

Social Media Marketing

Social media marketing is a crucial tool to help promote your taxi business. With a well-planned strategy and targeted content, you can reach potential customers in the local area who may be looking for a safe and reliable ride service. To get started with social media marketing, here are some steps to take:

• Create Social Media Profiles: Establish accounts on popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. Make sure that all of your profiles are up to date with relevant information about your business (description, contact info, website link).

• Brand Building: Work on building and solidifying your brand identity by creating custom visuals (logos/banners) that represent your business and establishing a unique voice that resonates with your target audience.

• Content Creation: Develop a content plan for each platform and create engaging posts related to your business (e.g., promotions, customer stories, etc.) that will help attract new customers and build relationships with existing ones.

• Analyze & Refine: Track the performance of your social media campaigns and adjust as needed to optimize results. This includes analyzing the effectiveness of different types of posts, refining keywords used in ads, etc.

Following these steps can increase awareness about your taxi business and reach more potential customers through social media marketing.

First Month Plan

The first month of your social media plan should focus on creating engaging content and building relationships with your target audience. Here are some ideas for posts to kickstart the process:

• Introductory Video: Create a welcome video introducing your business, services, and team members.

• Engaging Posts: Share exciting stories about your industry and tips on staying safe while taking a taxi.

• Promotional Offers: Offer discounts or special promotions to incentivize new customers to try your service.

• Contests & Giveaways: Run contests or giveaways that require people to follow/like/share your page for them to enter.

Following these steps and using creative content can help promote your taxi business and reach more potential customers through social media marketing.

Names and taglines for a taxi Business

• All City Cab: Get Where You Need To Go

• Safe Ride Taxi: Your Ride, Your Safety

• Surefire Shuttle: Let Us Take You Home

• Rush Hour Taxis: Fast & Reliable

• Rapid Rides: On Time Every Time

• Quick Trip Cabs: Get There In A Flash

• Easy Going Express: No Worries, We’ve Got You Covered

• Starlight Services: Shine Bright With Us Tonight

• Mile High Mobility: Reaching New Heights Together

• Zip Line Travel Co.: Get There Now!

• Get-A-Way Taxi: Driving Away Your Worries

• Airport Express: Flying High With Us

• Fleet Feet Transport: Moving Faster Than Ever

• Downtown Direct: Point A to Point B without a Detour

• Ride Right Now: No Waiting, No Hassles

• Roadrunner Speedsters: Fastest Way Across Town

• Freedom Fliers: Reaching New Destinations Together

• Luxury Limos: Enjoy the Ride in Style

• Urban Wheels Express: Going Where You Need To Go

• All Night Pickups: Ready When You Are!

• City Sprint: Speeding To Your Destination

• Comfort Cars: Travel in Ease and Relaxation

• Joy Ride Co.: Taking You to Happiness

• Road Kings: Making a Name for Yourself in the City

• Speed Limiters: Safe and Responsible Drivers

• Bright Lights Express: Illuminating Your Life with Our Services

• White Knight Taxis: Protecting You Wherever You Go

• Wild West Rides: An Adventure Awaits!

• Hot Wheels Taxi Co.: Rev Up Your Nightlife

• Suburban Spree: Exploring the Surrounding Towns Together

• Sunset Cruises: Let Us Take You Away Into Paradise

• Zippy Rides: Ready, Set, Go!

• Cruise Control Cabs: Smooth Sailing Ahead

• Pink Ladies Ride-Share Co.: The Safest Way Home

• Flash Taxi Express: There When You Need It

• Tour Guide Transports: Let Us Show You Around Town

• Urban Cowboy Taxis: Living the Western Dream

• Time Out Travelers: Taking a Break from Your Busy Schedule

• Redline Express: Blazing Through the City Streets

• Airport Angels Car Service: Getting You Where You Need To Be

• Star Bright Limos: Making Every Moment Count

• Night Hawk Taxis: Making Sure You Get Home Safely

• Zip Taxi: Fast, Convenient and Affordable

• Express Riders: Delivering You Quickly

• City Slickers Cabs: Home of the Best Drivers in Town

• Touring Cabs Inc.: Showcasing Your City’s Beauty

• Airport Jet Sets: A Classy Way to Travel

• The Bumpy Ride Company: Taking Every Turn with You

• Posh Pick-Ups: Enjoy Luxury on Wheels

• Sleek Sedans Services Inc.: Comfort Meets Style

• Race Car Rides Inc.: Feeling the Need for Speed? We Can Help!

• Swift Transportation Co.: Streamlining Your Commute Time

• Cloud Nine Taxis: Reaching New Heights

• Sky High Travel: Experience the Clouds with Us

• Safe Ride Services: Safer Than Ever

• Traffic Dodger Cabs: Avoiding Road Blocks

• Getaway GTOs: Ready to Carve Up the Road

• Dash Away Deluxe: Hitting Every Checkpoint

• Fast Lane Travel Co.: Shifting Gears into Overdrive

• Super Shuttle Express: Taking You Where You Need To Go Now!

• Red Rover Rideshare Co.: Never Feel Stranded Again

• The Luxury Limo Fleet: Making Every Trip Special

• Heads Up Taxi Services Inc.: Looking Out For Your Best Interests

• Freebird Taxis Ltd.: Taking Flight and Ready to Go!

• Midnight Drivers: No Destination Too Late

• Get-It-Going Taxis: Let’s Make It Happen Now!

• Avenue Express: Your Street to Success

• Airport Commuters: Flying High, Reaching New Heights

• Chief Chauffeurs Co.: Leave the Driving To Us.

Cute Girly Names for a taxi Business

• Chariot of the Goddesses

• Dream Ride Services

• Glittery Getaways

• Lady Luck Limos

• Posh Pickup Co.

• Pretty Princess Taxis

• Queen Bee Cabs

• Royal Rush Rideshares

• Sparkles Transportation

• Sugar Rush Travelers

• Sweetheart Sedans

• The Glam Squad Cabs

• Tiara Town Taxis

• Wishful Wheels

• Cupcake Cars

• Glitter Ride Services

• Lavender Limos

• The Pink Ladies Taxi Co.

• Unicorn Taxis

• Velvet Rideshares

• Diamond Divas Transportation

• Fantasy Ferries

• Glam Cab Co.

• Princess Carriages

• Silver Slipper Taxis

• Sweet Dreams Travelers

• The Sassy Sisters Cabs

• Tinsel Town Tours

• Wish Taxi Services

• Bling Bling Buses

• Glitterati Getaways

• Magical Mystery Taxis

• Purse Pushers Rideshares

• Rose Petal Limousines

• Sunshine Cab Co.

• The Fairy Tale Fleet

• Twinkle Toes Travelers

• Wonder Wheels Cabs