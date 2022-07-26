How to Improve Your Productivity During the Day

Productivity is very important in getting things done promptly. Being unproductive can cost you time, money, and effort later on. Getting the most done in the least amount of time is the name of the game. But what are the best ways of increasing productivity? Read on to find out.

1. Get a good night’s sleep.

You must get a good night’s sleep to be most productive. What are some ways to ensure that you’re routinely able to do so naturally and without needing to rely on potentially addictive and dangerous drugs?

Set a schedule and stick to it. By doing so, you’re telling your body, “OK, this is bedtime. It’s time to shut down for the day.” Some say the perfect time is 10:00 pm. Increase natural sunlight exposure during the day. Daylight can help increase the quality and length of time you can stay asleep. Don’t consume caffeine after 4:00 pm. If you do so, you’re more apt to be kept awake longer than you may wish. Avoid the glow of electronic devices such as cellphones and computers. These devices emit a “blue” light that interrupts the circadian rhythms. Drink warm milk or eat a small turkey sandwich that contains tryptophan. Take a melatonin supplement or cannabidiol-infused nighttime gummies/ CBD edibles. While it’s best to be able to do so naturally, there are occasions when we all need assistance to get the sleep we need to function throughout the day.

2. Exercise

Getting the blood flowing is an excellent way of concentrating so you can get more done. It helps clear the mind, increases oxygen-rich blood flow to the brain, and relieves stress, all of which help with focus.

3. Turn off distractions

When you want to hyper-focus on the task at hand, turn your phone on “do not disturb.” Don’t check your emails, texts, or other notifications during this time. If you can, turn them off on your computer as well. They can wait while you get in the groove to perform the tasks you have set before you.

4. Try music to help you focus

If you need to focus for a while, try using uplifting songs that you like the beat. Conversely, if the words to the music get in your way, try listening to binaural beats for concentration. These focus-enhancing soundtracks, freely available on the internet, help with anxiety, productivity, and mood.

5. Use Caffeine

Coffee, caffeinated soft drinks, energy drinks, etc., can help temporarily boost your productivity by providing temporary energy. One word of warning: don’t overconsume energy drinks. They can be detrimental to your health.

6. Chew gum

Chewing gum can help keep you alert and help you focus by increasing the areas of the brain responsible for focus. On a similar note, peppermint can help calm your nerves and anxiety and increase concentration.

7. Focus on what’s essential

Instead of having a list of 100 items, take the top 10 or 15 items and focus on those. The shorter the list, the more apt you can complete everything.

8. Take more breaks

Instead of trying to power through the entire day, after several hours of work (or even 1), take a short break. Grab something to eat. Get up and go for a short walk. Close your eyes and focus on your breathing for a few minutes. After the break, you’ll be able to focus more fully again.

9. Focus on important tasks during the morning

Don’t let the morning go by without completing the most critical tasks. Focusing on what you need to do during the mornings while you still have energy makes it easier to get more done.

10. Don’t multitask

Multitasking kills productivity by splitting your attention. Despite what other people say, you’re not getting more done. You may get less done because you must divide your attention between multiple priorities. Focus on one task at a time; move on to the next when that one’s done. Conversely, if you need to multitask, do a few tasks simultaneously.

11. Take daytime CBD supplement

In addition to the nighttime cannabidiol-infused gummies, daytime CBD edibles are available.

The science behind it is that it helps focus and concentration by helping your body produce its own naturally occurring endocannabinoids to function better.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.