How to Decorate for a Corporate Christmas Party on a Budget

It’s that time of year again when people celebrate with their coworkers and friends at the annual corporate Christmas party. Unfortunately, it can be very expensive to throw a party. To keep the festivities within budget, you must have some budget-friendly ideas, especially when it comes to decorating.

Party planners need to be resourceful and sensible when their budget is lacking. DIY whatever you can and then recycle, borrow, re-purpose and upcycle the rest. Doing this will ensure the party is high in excitement while low on expenses!

1. Borrow Large Decorations

Consider borrowing them from some office employees’ homes for larger decorations like Christmas trees, lanterns, wreaths, and garlands. These items only need to be “on loan” for the day of the party. If your party is bigger, consider asking more people to bring in decorations from home.

2. Buy Paper Lanterns from Online Party Supply Store

This Christmas, throw a party that’s filled with magic with the help of paper lanterns. These festive decorations will add class to your party and make it even more magical. You can choose from various elegant designs such as winter snowflakes, Christmas peppermints, and reindeer lanterns.

You’ll be able to find a wide variety of affordable Christmas-themed lantern sets that are perfect for any holiday event online from websites selling decorations.

3. Make Party Favors

Another way to save money while decorating for your corporate Christmas party is to make party favors instead of buying them. Consider having a gift draw. Everyone in the office will draw someone else’s name and have to do them a party favor. There should be a low budget of up to $20 for each gift. Simple items like mugs, fruit baskets, and cheese boards are significant options that most people will love.

4. Make DIY Candle Lights Using Mason Jars

Most people have some mason jars at home that are not being used. These are perfect for use as candlelight decorations. Gather up as many jars as you can from coworkers and start decorating them. One idea is to create snowy candle jars. You can use some glitter and Epsom salt to look like snow at the bottom of the jar. Add a tiny LED tea light candle on top, and you have the perfect item to put in the middle of each table, on a window sill, or on a mantle. They will set the mood with their warm glow.

5. Shop at a Dollar Store

Dollar stores are great places to get lots of decorations for bargain prices. You can find party supplies both online and in stores. They carry a variety of items that will make your party even more unique, such as paper plates, balloons, cups, gift bags, and more. It’s easy to throw a corporate Christmas party with affordable party supplies.

Throwing an exciting Christmas party doesn’t have to break the bank. Use these tips to get the most out of your party-planning budget.

Borrow what you can, make some things yourself, and buy the rest from a party supply store. Your guests will never know how much you saved! This year, have the most magical Christmas party ever without breaking the bank.

