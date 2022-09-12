How Much Does A Betterhelp Online Counseling Chat Cost?

Suppose you’ve decided to go with Betterhelp to improve your mental health. In that case, you’re making a scary but significant step forward in your recovery process, and BetterHelp is a service that offers you therapy and counseling services. This alternative can be great for those who don’t like the face-to-face environment or want something that can fit around their hectic schedules. But how much does it cost, and what can you expect from this service?

This guide will walk you through the costs associated with the service and what you can expect from the sign-up process. We’ll also highlight some benefits and drawbacks of this service to help you make an informed decision when starting your recovery.

What Is Betterhelp?

Betterhelp is a service that provides affordable and private therapy and is one of the largest providers of online mental health in the cyber-counseling industry, so finding a therapist that aligns with your preferences and needs is that much easier. Once you sign up for a plan between $60-$90, depending on where you live, you’ll have access to text messaging, live chats, phone calls, and video conferencing. If this makes you feel uneasy, you can specify which communication you prefer best in your questionnaire when you sign up.

There is flexibility in your choice of therapist, as you can state any preferences regarding age, gender, religion, or sexual orientation if you respond better to certain people, for example. With this subscription, you are eligible for one live session a week and can message your therapist during the week. If you’re not unsure whether it is worth the price, you could use the free trials that Betterhelp offers from time to time, and you could try it for a little while to see if the service is to your liking or not.

What Does Betterhelp Specialize in?

The service uses therapies that can help you with your emotions, behavior, trauma, commitments, and motivation, to name a few. Your chosen therapist will have specialties that are specific to your individual needs, and we have listed some of these below but aren’t exclusive to:

Depression

Addiction

Eating issues

Family conflict

Coping with life changes

Intimacy-related issues

Benefits of Betterhelp

One of these benefits is that you can be picky about your therapist as you can view their certifications and switch if you feel it is necessary, unlike an in-person therapist that you might be referred to, who might suggest a plan you’re not happy with. You also have 24/7 access to a therapist who you can message if your issues are especially bad that day, so you don’t need to wait for another meeting. This is where you can set up a weekly live session that the both of you can arrange, so it fits around your schedule, unlike in some in-person therapy where you may have to wait a considerable amount of time to see again.

Limitations Of Betterhelp

One of the main issues with this type of service is the once-a-week therapy sessions that come with the service, as it might not be to everyone’s benefit as their needs and requirements are more complex, and the treatment path could take some a while to navigate. Another issue is that your therapist cannot diagnose any disorders or issues you have as, for some cases, you would need a prescription, and this service doesn’t have this option available. This issue also stems from the fact that your therapist is creating a treatment plan based on the information you provide rather than a psychiatrist who has your medical history from your practitioner, which can make your recovery a bit more challenging to establish and maintain.

The cost of the service can be another issue as Betterhelp does not accept private insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid, and you’re looking at a potential monthly fee of about $240-$360. You’ll have to pay this upfront cost before you can proceed with your sign-up process, so if you take the higher amount, you’re looking at $4,320 a year, so you could consider this a significant investment. To take the sting out of this, you could sign up for a few months and cancel your plan, so you can opt out to take breaks and resume if you want to get a feel for how much progress you can make.

Some Advice When using Betterhelp

Depending on what type of plan suits you, there might be some considerations that could affect the price or the effectiveness of your plan, so if you can identify these, you can give them think and consider if the plan you’re on is right for you. We have provided some of these considerations below that could determine whether you choose Betterhelp or an alternative option.

Understanding Your Diagnosis

In some respects, this may be a problematic aspect of your recovery, but it plays a vital role in knowing if you will get the proper treatment. If the individual getting treatment has disorders such as schizophrenia, psychosis, or ADHD and requires more care or surgical intervention, this service won’t be helpful. The issue of not being able to prescribe medications can limit this service, so it’s a good idea to have an idea of what you want your recovery to look like, so don’t be afraid to make objections to your therapist.

Using Betterhelp As An Additional Tool

You might receive treatment with a psychiatrist and feel you want to make more progress outside of your sessions; this is where Betterhelp comes in. This service is sometimes referred to as a quality of life improvement service, and you could use this for that purpose exactly where you could use this service a month or maybe a year into your recovery process. This could be in case you feel that you’re regular psychiatrist isn’t as available as you’d like them to be, and it is a good feeling to be able to tackle specific issues you might have.

How much does BetterHelp cost per month?

The cost of BetterHelp depends on the plan you choose. The three plans are as follows:

– The Basic Plan costs $35 per week, billed in advance every 4 weeks.

– The Premium Plan costs $65 per week, billed in advance every 4 weeks.

– The Ultimate Plan costs $95 per week, billed in advance every 4 weeks.

What is included in the price?

BetterHelp offers unlimited messaging and weekly live sessions with your therapist. You can also access our extensive library of resources, including articles, videos, and more.

Is there a free trial?

No, they do not offer a free trial at this time.

Does BetterHelp offer discounts?

Yes, 15% off by clicking here. To stay up-to-date on the latest BetterHelp deals and promotions, please visit our website or sign up for our email list.

