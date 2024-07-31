How Managed IT Services Benefit Remote Companies

In today’s economy, workers are sending businesses a message that’s loud and clear. It’s that they demand the freedom and flexibility of working remotely. Even as employers demand a return to offices, millions of workers are resisting, some at great personal expense. That reality makes it clear that remote work isn’t going away and that smart business leaders must stand ready to take advantage of it. For small and medium enterprises (SMEs), however, this presents a major challenge. It isn’t at all easy to stand up and maintain the IT infrastructure necessary to properly support a remote workforce. The good news is that there are IT companies known as managed service providers (MSPs) that can help. Here are a few of the ways that MSPs benefit remote companies.

Infrastructure on Demand

Managed IT services offer remote businesses a unique value proposition. They provide access to IT infrastructure on-demand, without the need for an in-house IT staff or any physical office footprint. This includes everything from communication tools to virtual workspaces, file sharing, and secure remote access capabilities. Plus, they provide real-time support services to keep remote employees connected and working efficiently. Best of all, however, is that the services a remote company gets from an MSP are available in an affordable package. Most MSPs also allow for customized service packages to meet a business’s specific needs.

Minimized Cybersecurity Risk

One of the biggest challenges that businesses face in the modern digital economy lies in protecting their digital assets from hackers and other cybercriminals. For this reason, businesses typically spend up to 12% of their IT budgets on cybersecurity alone. MSPs relieve remote companies of this burden by managing cybersecurity for them. An MSP protects its own infrastructure and thereby protects the data of its customers as well. Plus, MSPs typically have a great deal of cybersecurity experience and expertise on staff, so they’re better equipped than any SME could ever be. And because MSPs rely on economies of scale to operate, a remote business gets to take advantage of those capabilities at a drastically reduced cost.

Provides Redundancy and Data Protection

MSPs also give remote businesses the peace of mind of knowing that their mission-critical data is backed up and safe at all times. MSPs typically rely on multiple data centers for their hosted services. This gives them the ability to back up client data to geographically diverse locations. As a result, that data isn’t at risk during a natural disaster or any other type of loss event. For remote businesses, this means a seamless recovery from such situations through the use of an automatic failover system. In the event that the MSP’s primary systems aren’t reachable, employees get automatically connected to the MSP’s backup facilities with little to no interruption.

Taking the Headache Out of Remote Work

In short, an MSP does all the heavy lifting required to support a remote business’s workforce. It also safeguards the business’s systems and data from attacks and loss events. As a result, the remote business can focus on its core functions without worrying about its IT infrastructure. And it can do so while keeping its IT spending under control. For those reasons and more, remote businesses and MSPs are a perfect match for one another.

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