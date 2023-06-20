How do I know I am making a good investment?

Investing is a popular path many take to grow their wealth and finances over time. It is a beneficial method of setting yourself up for a successful future; however, understanding how to make suitable investments best and knowing which ones to avoid can be complicated.

There are processes and strategies you can follow to ensure you invest your money wisely. Let’s look at the best practices to follow to do this. It should be noted that if you are making expat investments, you may have different options than others who live in your home country, so you must be mindful of currency fluctuations, regulations, and taxes.

Conduct Your Own Research

The first step you will need to take is an incredibly important one. The research will enable you to understand the risks you could take with your investments. This is your opportunity to look at financial statements and company management teams. You should also start understanding the company’s competitive landscape at this stage. Conducting this research allows you to make a well-informed decision while developing an investment strategy that aligns with your goals and preferences.

Set Your Realistic Goals

You will need to consider the reasoning behind your investments, whether you are saving for your future retirement, looking to make choices now to improve your child’s education in years to come, or are hoping to put a large deposit down on your dream family home. Setting motivational and attainable goals allows you to look for investments that provide the most value to your unique situation. To set your investment goals, you may consider using the SMART method. SMART stands for specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-driven. This is a tool that many of us will have used multiple times already in our education, careers, and day-to-day life.

Consider The Risks

With all investment comes risk. Understanding the terms and conditions of investing your money and contemplating if the potential of higher returns makes it a valuable risk to take. After researching and setting goals, the next crucial step is analyzing the risk you are prepared to take and only investing where it is worthwhile. The most common ones you should be aware of are currency fluctuations affecting the value, markets crashing unexpectedly, and the credibility of the company you have invested in suddenly being in jeopardy. It is important to remember that there is also an opportunity for reward where there is a risk, and you will need to evaluate how much risk you are willing to take for that reward.

Build A Diverse Portfolio

Everyone has heard the phrase ‘don’t put all your eggs in one basket.’ This is something that needs to be implemented with investments. After speaking about the risks of investing, diversifying your portfolio can reduce this. Diversity within your assets means putting your money into various bonds, real estate, and stocks. To get the most from this, you must go back to the research stage, understanding why diversifying is necessary. Splitting investments into stocks and bonds can offer different results. Stocks can provide higher returns but come with higher risks, whereas bonds offer lower returns but are generally more stable.

Regularly Rebalance

Multiple factors change your financial situation, including your age, career opportunities, medical emergencies, and family. Due to these, you may need to rebalance your investment portfolio to align with new circumstances and capabilities. Rebalancing is the process of selling specific investments and buying others to maintain your goals.

Find A Financial Advisor

Before committing to one, you should thoroughly research multiple advisors and host interviews. They should align with your goals and listen to your requirements. A financial advisor can help you create an investment plan that meets your specific needs and goals for the best reward. They will have expert knowledge and understanding of the latest investment trends and should act in your best interest to make the best decisions for the future of your finances.

To conclude, making good investments can be challenging, and it is essential to remember that there is no guarantee you will make a profit from your investments. By following the pointers above and staying up-to-date with market trends and the latest news you can make wise decisions throughout your journey to reach your financial goals.