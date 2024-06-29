How Coaching Can Help You Unlock Your Personal Freedom

Photo by averie woodard

According to a study by Oracle, more than 75% of people feel “stuck” personally and professionally. This statistic is a stark reminder of the widespread feelings of stagnation many experience in their careers. As the July 4th holiday celebrates personal freedom and independence, it is ironic that so many do not feel this sense of liberation in their professional lives.

“One of the biggest myths I continuously have to bust is that coaching is only for those struggling, but it’s actually a powerful tool for any professional who is looking to advance their career. Just as July 4th celebrates freedom, what we do provides executives with the freedom to break free from limiting beliefs and discover new possibilities outside of their current industry or even their role,” says A.J. Mizes, CEO & Founder of The Human Reach.

Feeling stuck in your career can stem from various factors. These can include a lack of advancement opportunities, dissatisfaction with your current role, or simply a feeling of monotony after years of performing the same tasks. The exit door isn’t always clear, and navigating your way to new opportunities can seem daunting.

“We all develop blind spots over time after working with the same teams and in the same environments for years. Coaching allows me to help leaders not just survive, but actually open their eyes so they can find true satisfaction in both their work and personal lives,” Mizes explains.

Getting unstuck begins with gaining new perspectives and understanding your personal values. This can be a transformative process that opens up new avenues for career growth and personal satisfaction. Coaching provides a structured way to explore these areas, offering guidance and support as you navigate your career journey.

The Human Reach offers professionals a game-changing Career Search Strategy designed to help individuals launch themselves into the next stage of their careers. This strategy includes personalized coaching sessions that focus on identifying and overcoming the specific barriers holding you back.

Here are some key steps to get unstuck in your career:

Self-Assessment : Start by evaluating your current situation. What aspects of your job do you enjoy? What areas cause dissatisfaction? Understanding your likes and dislikes can help you identify the changes needed to improve your professional life. Set Clear Goals : Define what success looks like for you. This could be a promotion, a career change, or even developing new skills. Having clear, achievable goals will give you a sense of direction and purpose. Seek Feedback : Reach out to colleagues, mentors, or a coach to get an outside perspective on your strengths and areas for improvement. Constructive feedback can provide valuable insights that you might not see yourself. Develop a Plan : Create a roadmap for achieving your goals. This plan should include actionable steps and a timeline to keep you on track. Breaking down your goals into smaller, manageable tasks can make the process less overwhelming. Invest in Professional Development : Continuously improving your skills and knowledge can open new opportunities. Attend workshops, take online courses, or seek out new experiences that can enhance your career prospects. Build a Support Network : Surround yourself with people who support your goals and aspirations. This network can provide encouragement, advice, and opportunities that you might not find on your own. Embrace Change : Be open to new opportunities and willing to step out of your comfort zone. Sometimes, taking a risk can lead to significant rewards.

Coaching can be a crucial component in this process, offering personalized guidance and support. As Mizes states, coaching is not just for those in crisis but for anyone looking to unlock their full potential. Just as the Fourth of July celebrates the birth of a nation built on the ideals of freedom and independence, coaching can help professionals break free from the constraints holding them back and discover new possibilities in their careers.

Feeling stuck in your career is a common experience, but it doesn’t have to be a permanent state. By gaining new perspectives, setting clear goals, and seeking the support of a coach, you can unlock your professional freedom and take your career to new heights. Just as we celebrate independence on July 4th, you too can celebrate your journey towards personal and professional liberation.

