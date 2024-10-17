How AI Marketing Can Increase Your Real Estate Sales by 30%—In Just 90 Minutes

Lexis Agency’s AI-powered 90-Minute Marketing Department offers real estate professionals a personalized, scalable solution for just $20/month to grow their business efficiently..

Through a strategic partnership with AI Branding Academy, Lexis provides advanced tools and processes to ensure consistent, repeatable marketing success without the learning curve.

Thanks to AI-driven automation and expert guidance, real estate agents using Lexis’s system have seen a 30% increase in revenue-generating capacity and a 227% boost in net revenue.

Building a Revenue Machine for Real Estate Professionals

The real estate industry is facing unprecedented challenges, from shifting market dynamics to increased competition. Lexis Agency offers an innovative solution with its 90-Minute Marketing Department, an AI-driven system designed to help real estate professionals grow their businesses faster and more efficiently while cutting costs.

Custom Solutions Over Generic Formulas



In a crowded market, many real estate professionals turn to so-called “marketing gurus” who offer expensive courses and generic step-by-step formulas. While these might work for some, they rarely provide the tailored strategies needed for long-term success. Lexis Agency offers something different: a custom-built, AI-powered solution specifically designed for real estate. Their 90-Minute Marketing Department provides you with a roadmap to help you attract more clients, close more deals, and build a sustainable business—all for just $20 a month.

“Too many marketers are selling advice, not solutions,” explains Robert Lee, CEO of Lexis Agency. “With our 90-Minute Marketing Department, we put AI and years of expertise to work in ways that are measurable, scalable, and designed to actually grow your business.”

AI Innovation Through Strategic Partnerships



What sets Lexis apart is its strategic partnership with the AI Branding Academy, a collaboration that gives them access to industry-leading tools and processes. This partnership allows Lexis to create marketing systems that not only scale effortlessly but also provide predictable and consistent results. The beauty of this approach is that it’s not about reinventing the wheel—it’s about leveraging proven strategies and enhancing them through AI.

“Our partners are elite agencies that are taking their expertise and merging it with AI. Our processes and solutions are designed to grow as fast as AI,” says Mark de Grass, Founder of AI Branding Academy. Lexis exemplifies this innovation by helping real estate professionals achieve greater efficiency and profitability without the learning curve of other tools.

Real Results with AI-Driven Efficiency

For real estate professionals, time is money. Lexis Agency’s 90-Minute Marketing Department helps you save both. By implementing scalable systems that reduce the need for constant tweaking and adjustment, agents can focus on what they do best: selling properties and serving clients. The results speak for themselves: Lexis clients have increased their revenue-generating capacity by 30% and net revenue by 227%. With AI automating much of the process, agents can rely on consistent, repeatable marketing efforts that lead to real, measurable growth.

“We don’t design processes for a single person… we design them to reduce variability between people, ensuring consistent and repeatable results across the board,” says Lee, emphasizing the importance of scalability and efficiency in today’s competitive market.

Staying Ahead with the Right System



In a rapidly evolving real estate market, having the right system in place is the key to staying ahead. Lexis Agency’s AI-driven 90-Minute Marketing Department is designed to do just that—help real estate professionals streamline operations, increase profitability, and scale their business with ease. With tailored strategies and proven systems, Lexis is the partner that can help you achieve your growth goals.

Ready to learn more?



Lexis Agency will build a customized marketing roadmap so you can see the path of your success with AI solutions.You can learn more about what we do lexis.agency https://lesix.agency/

