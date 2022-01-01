More and more Americans are working from, as businesses transition to a fully remote or hybrid work model. In addition, the Great Resignation has added fuel to the Remote Work Revolution, as millions of Americans leave their traditional office jobs to set up their own business, often working from home, or take advantage of the remote work phenomenon and work from home. Creating a dedicated workspace is essential if you can work productively and keep a healthy work-life balance. Yet, for many people, making that ideal space can seem too costly to achieve. This article will explain how to create a home office on a budget.

Visit Thrift Stores For Furniture

Thrift store shopping is an art that can save you hundreds of dollars on quality furniture if you have the patience to perfect it. In some cases, you may even be able to buy antique furniture pieces that you would not be able to buy at traditional furniture stores.

The Salvation Army and Goodwill are large, national thrift store chains; every city has its own independent and family-run thrift stores and specialized “vintage” or “antique” thrift stores where you can shop for furniture.

There are also many new online thrift stores where you can buy furniture, such as Etsy, 1stDibs, and even Amazon.

Repurpose Old Furniture

Upcycling your thrift store purchases and reusing your old furniture is a great way to furnish an office on a budget.

You need vision, a fresh coat of paint, and a few tools to bring out an old piece of furniture’s hidden potential. For instance, a chipped China cabinet that looks to have seen better days can be repurposed as a chic home office, complete with built-in shelves for your books and files and a pull-out workspace.

The secret is to be able to reimagine your furniture so you can take it from one purpose to another.

Set Up Near A Window For Cheap Lighting

Lighting is essential to productivity. The better the light, the more awake you are, and therefore, the easier it is to concentrate.

One study found that exposure to natural light in an office positively impacts workers. For example, people who sit near a window got 46 minutes more sleep than their peers who do not sit near a window.

Setting up near a window assures you cheap lighting, but it will also improve your quality of life.

Use A White Sheet For A Cheap Video Call Background

Remote work entails participating in numerous video calls. 43% of work from home and in-house teams say they use some video conferencing solution and 78% of businesses use a video calling platform.

Many people do not have an excellent background for their video calls. As a result, they either have to pay for usually not-very-good filters from their video conferencing solution or make do with what they have.

A simple solution to this problem is to use a white sheet as your video call background. It’s neat, fantastic for lighting, and isn’t distracting for the person you’re talking to.

Convert An Attic Or Spare Room Into Your Office

You need to have a dedicated workspace. It keeps your work life separate from your personal life and helps prime your brain for work whenever you enter it.

You can convert a spare room or your attic into an office space.

As you’re going through your home office ideas, keep in mind that your office must have a feeling of space, have access to good natural light, and be a place where you can work with as little distraction as possible. It has to be a place where you can be inspired to work and feel happy to spend eight hours of your day.

Ask Your Employer For A Home Office Budget

Many firms now understand that they have to support their remote workers working from home. Many companies already supply their workers with furniture and equipment. If your firm has not already offered support, you should approach them and request a home-office budget. Ultimately, this benefits your employer because creating the right conditions for you to work ensures that your productivity and commitment are high. Businesses usually settle on a one-time fund or, giving their workers a monthly stipend, so their employees can get furniture and pay the phone bill and for WiFi.

Stay Organized To Maximize Space

Marie Kondo popularized the idea of decluttering spaces and having minimalist interior decor. That logic applies to the home offices.

If you are organized and create the proper layout, you can make more space out of a seemingly fixed room. Your furniture placement alone can determine if your office seems cluttered or open.

Make sure you have storage solutions that keep your office from becoming cluttered.

Think about getting multifunctional pieces to maximize space. For instance, a dual-purpose coffee table that can convert into a workstation. By being creative with furniture and your design layout, you can maximize your office space.

Buy Equipment From B2B Websites, Not Retail Websites

B2B websites often sell equipment at much lower prices than retail websites. In addition, B2B websites give a platform for small suppliers to compete with large suppliers, which often results in lower costs and better options.

B2B websites also have more options and functionality than B2C websites, allowing you to get more specialized items.

Quill.com is the most popular B2B eCommerce site for office suppliers, but you can also try out Amazon Business, and Alibaba, among others.

Work At A Local Library Or Shared Work Space

Working from the local library or shared workspace is a good option for people who do not have extra space for a home office.

The local library is a naturally quiet space where you won’t be disturbed. Often, a library will have WiFi and good facilities that you can use to work.

Shared workspaces became popular just before the pandemic when WeWork offered them. Shared offices can either be used and paid for as you go, or you can come together with other remote workers and rent office space somewhere.

Work In Your Garden On Warmer Days

The garden is a beautiful place to work, especially on those gorgeous summer days. You get fresh air, natural lighting, and a fantastic view while seated by a table out in your garden. In addition, being in nature is very meditative and helps many people to concentrate.

You can create a garden office from a shed or similar outbuilding if you want a garden office that you can use regardless of the weather. Since the pandemic, millions of people have invested in shed offices, or “shoffices.”

There are many garden office ideas to choose from and even more that you can come up with.

Summary

Creating the perfect workspace is not out of reach if you are on a budget. But, with creativity, you can create a home office on a budget, an office that keeps you motivated, happy, and focused, without spending a lot of money.

You can furnish your office with a visit to thrift stores or repurposing old furniture. You can get all the light you need by setting up near a window or even working from your garden. But, of course; the garden isn’t the only novel place you can work from. Many people have created an office in their attics, or work from the local library, or share a workspace with someone else.

Employers understand the importance of helping workers create productive workspaces, and many are open to giving them a budget to do just that.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.