Global Pet Wearable Market to Reach $4.32 Billion by 2031, Growing at 8.5% CAGR – TMR Analysis

The global pet wearable market is witnessing a surge in demand as pet owners increasingly adopt smart technologies to monitor their pets’ health and well-being. With advancements in Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), pet wearables are evolving beyond mere tracking devices to sophisticated health monitors. The market was valued at US$ 1.78 billion in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2031, reaching US$ 4.32 billion by the end of 2031.

Market Overview

Pet wearables encompass a range of devices including RFID, GPS, and sensor-based technologies that assist in identification, tracking, behavior monitoring, safety, security, and medical diagnosis. The rising trend of pet humanization, along with increased spending on pet health and well-being, is fueling the growth of this market. Moreover, urbanization and a growing number of pet-friendly smart homes are accelerating the adoption of pet wearables.

Latest Developments

Smart Dog Collars: Startups are introducing collar-worn devices that monitor pet health behaviors such as sleep patterns and activity levels. These devices provide early indicators of health issues like dermatitis or food allergies. Next-gen Pet Sleep and Step Trackers: Companies are developing advanced pet trackers that sync with FitBit and Apple HealthKit , allowing pet owners to receive actionable health insights. AI & IoT Integration: Innovations in AI-driven health monitoring and real-time analytics are enhancing pet diagnostics and preventive care. Wearables for Livestock Management: Wireless sensors are being adopted to monitor livestock health, reducing disease outbreaks and improving productivity.

Market Scope

The pet wearable market is segmented based on type, application, and region:

Type: RFID, GPS, Sensors

Application: Identification & Tracking, Behavior Monitoring & Control, Facilitation, Safety & Security, Medical Diagnosis & Treatment

Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America

North America remains the dominant region due to high pet adoption rates and technological advancements. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by rising disposable incomes and increasing pet ownership in countries like China, India, and Japan.

Top Market Trends

Wearables Enhancing Clinical Interventions: Smart collars and sensors are improving veterinary care by enabling remote health monitoring.

Privacy & Data Security Concerns: Companies are focusing on securing user data amidst rising concerns about unauthorized access to pet owner information .

COVID-19 Impact: The pandemic has influenced pet owners to invest in health monitoring solutions, boosting market growth.

Expansion of Smart Pet Ecosystems: Integration of pet wearables with smart home devices is gaining traction.

Future Outlook

The pet wearable market is poised for exponential growth as AI, machine learning, and IoT continue to reshape the industry. Innovations in real-time health diagnostics, GPS tracking, and biometric sensing will drive adoption. The rising trend of connected pet ecosystems will further accelerate market expansion, making smart pet wearables a necessity rather than a luxury.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Pet Ownership: The increasing number of pet owners, especially in urban areas, is a major growth driver. Growing Demand for Pet Health Monitoring: Wearables providing insights into pet heart rate, sleep patterns, and calorie tracking are gaining popularity. Technological Advancements: AI-powered pet wearables are enabling real-time health assessments, improving veterinary care. Increased Spending on Pet Care: The global trend of pet humanization is driving higher expenditures on advanced pet care solutions.

Competition Landscape

Leading players in the pet wearable market include Whistle Labs, PetPace, Garmin, FitBark, Tractive, and Wagz. These companies are actively investing in R&D to introduce innovative and cost-effective pet wearable solutions.

Notable Developments:

Tractive launched a GPS tracker and activity monitor for cats.

Wagz introduced an AI-powered smart collar with geofencing and HD video streaming.

FitBark partnered with Fitbit to enable integrated health tracking for pets and owners.

