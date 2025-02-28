Global Contact Lens Market to Reach $12.6 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Eye Health Awareness

The global contact lens market was valued at US$ 7.9 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2023 to 2031, reaching an estimated value of US$ 12.6 Bn by the end of 2031. Contact lenses are widely used for vision correction, cosmetic enhancement, and therapeutic purposes. They provide an effective alternative to eyeglasses and are preferred by individuals seeking convenience and aesthetic appeal.

The rising prevalence of vision-related impairments and the increasing geriatric population are primary drivers of market growth. In addition, the growing awareness regarding eye health and advancements in contact lens technology are expected to further bolster market expansion. The demand for colored contact lenses is also increasing, particularly among fashion-conscious consumers and social media influencers. Furthermore, sustainable initiatives such as the recycling of used contact lenses and packaging materials are shaping the industry’s future.

Key Drivers and Industry Trends

Rise in Visual Impairments and Aging Population

A significant factor fueling the contact lens market is the increasing number of individuals affected by visual impairments. Common age-related eye conditions such as cataracts, presbyopia, glaucoma, and macular degeneration are driving the need for vision correction solutions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 17.2% of individuals over the age of 40 in the U.S. suffer from cataracts. With the aging global population, the demand for corrective lenses is expected to rise substantially in the coming years.

Growing Awareness of Eye Health

Various healthcare organizations and government bodies are launching awareness campaigns to educate the public about the importance of eye care. Regular eye check-ups and early diagnosis of vision-related problems are being promoted to prevent severe impairments. In September 2023, Eye Health UK held National Eye Health Week to emphasize the necessity of regular vision tests and proper eye care. However, a lack of awareness about common eye diseases in developing regions may hinder market growth in these areas.

Evolving Lifestyle and Fashion Trends

The market is witnessing increased demand for contact lenses due to shifting consumer preferences toward fashion and aesthetics. Colored contact lenses, in particular, have gained popularity among younger consumers and social media influencers, who use them to enhance their appearance. This trend has led manufacturers to introduce a variety of shades and designs to cater to fashion-conscious individuals.

Advancements in Smart Contact Lens Technology

The development of smart contact lenses presents lucrative opportunities for market expansion. Innovations such as augmented reality (AR)-enabled lenses and glucose-monitoring lenses for diabetic patients are transforming the industry. Additionally, manufacturers are investing in sustainable production methods, including the recycling of used lenses and packaging materials to meet environmental goals.

Regional Outlook

North America is expected to maintain the largest market share from 2023 to 2031, driven by a high prevalence of eye disorders and increasing adoption of contact lenses. The National Eye Institute reports that 24 million people in the U.S. have cataracts, with this number projected to rise to 38.7 million by 2030.

Europe follows as a significant market due to strong healthcare infrastructure and widespread awareness regarding vision correction. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing disposable income, and greater adoption of contact lenses in emerging economies like China and India.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also expected to experience steady growth, supported by improving access to eye care services and expanding retail distribution channels for contact lenses.

Competitive Landscape

The global contact lens market is characterized by intense competition among key players. Companies are investing heavily in research and development to introduce innovative products and expand their market reach. Some leading players in the industry include:

Johnson & Johnson Vision

Essilor International

Hoya Corporation

Alcon Vision, LLC

STAAR SURGICAL

CooperVision, Inc.

ZEISS International

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Contamac

X-Cel Specialty Contacts

Medennium

SynergEyes

SEED Contact Lens (M) Sdn Bhd

These companies are focused on expanding their product portfolios, enhancing customer experience, and adopting sustainability initiatives. For example, in October 2023, ZEISS Ventures invested in Vibrosonic, a company developing innovative hearing solutions based on its patented hearing contact lens technology. Additionally, in November 2023, Bausch + Lomb announced the collection of 76,645,000 units of used contact lenses and packaging materials through its ONE by ONE and Biotrue Eye Care Recycling programs in the U.S.

Market Developments

Several key developments are shaping the global contact lens market:

Bausch + Lomb’s Sustainability Initiative (November 2023): The company has made significant strides in sustainability by collecting millions of used contact lenses and packaging materials through its recycling programs.

FDA and Health Canada Approval for Johnson & Johnson Vision (June 2022): The company received regulatory approvals for Acuvue Oasys Max 1-Day and 1-Day Multifocal daily disposable lenses, enhancing its product offering.

These developments highlight the industry’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and regulatory compliance, ensuring long-term growth and consumer trust.

Market Segmentation

The contact lens market is segmented based on product type, technology, design, and region.

By Product: Soft Lenses Gas Permeable Lenses

By Technology: Spin Casting Cast Molding Lathe Cutting

By Design: Spherical Toric Multifocal Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



