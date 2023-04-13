The Ultimate Guide to Making Money With Giggster – How to Utilise Your Unique Location for Filming and Events.

• Earn additional income by monetizing your home or studio

As a cutting-edge platform, Giggster has revolutionized how people rent unique spaces for various purposes across the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. This blog post will explore what makes Giggster an exceptional choice for renters and property owners.

We’ll explore the numerous benefits of using Giggster from both perspectives and how the platform operates to ensure seamless transactions. Furthermore, we’ll discuss who can utilize Giggster’s services and the various properties available on their platform.

Lastly, we will highlight what differentiates Giggster from other platforms in this competitive market. So sit back and prepare to discover why Giggster is making waves in the rental industry.

What is Giggster?

Giggster is an innovative online platform that connects property hosts with renters looking to film or host events in unique spaces. Operating in central US, UK, Canadian, Australian, and New Zealand cities, Giggster aims to simplify finding and booking one-of-a-kind filming locations and event venues.

The company has two main objectives: First, providing renters with a user-friendly platform to easily search for affordable film-friendly locations while streamlining communication between parties; secondly, offering property owners an opportunity to showcase their properties on a global stage and earn additional income.

A Platform for Renters to Easily Find and Book Unique Filming Locations and Event Spaces

Gone are the days when scouting for suitable filming locations or event spaces was time-consuming, involving endless phone calls or site visits. Giggster provides an effortless way to explore a wide selection of spectacular properties from the convenience of your home or office.

From indie filmmakers searching for budget-friendly options to big-budget productions seeking luxurious mansions – Giggster caters to all types of projects by offering diverse location choices at various price points. Event planning: Whether it’s an intimate gathering at a cozy loft space or a grand celebration at an opulent estate – find your perfect venue on Giggster without breaking the bank.

Whether it’s an intimate gathering at a cozy loft space or a grand celebration at an opulent estate – find your perfect venue on Giggster without breaking the bank. Photo shoots: Discover picturesque backdrops ranging from rustic barns set amidst lush landscapes to sleek modern penthouses boasting panoramic city views – ideal settings for professional photographers and amateur enthusiasts alike.

With Giggster, you can search for properties based on location, type of space, budget, and other specific requirements. Once you’ve found your ideal spot, communicate directly with the host through the platform to iron out details and finalize bookings securely.

Giggster is a rental platform that allows users to rent unique spaces for their events and activities. With Giggster, renters can easily access the perfect space, making it an invaluable resource for anyone looking to host an event or activity. Now let’s look at some benefits of using Giggster as a renter.

Key Takeaway: Giggster is an online platform that connects property hosts with renters looking for unique filming locations or event spaces. It simplifies finding and booking one-of-a-kind venues while allowing property owners to showcase their properties globally and earn additional income. Users can browse through thousands of stunning properties, communicate directly with hosts, and finalize bookings securely.

Benefits of Using Giggster for Renters

As a renter looking to find the perfect location for your film or event, you can enjoy several benefits when using Giggster. The platform is designed to make it easy and convenient for renters like you to search, communicate with property owners, and execute payments in one place.

A Wide Range of Unique Locations

Giggster offers an extensive selection of unique filming locations and event spaces that cater to various needs. Whether searching for a luxurious mansion or a cozy apartment, Giggster covers you. With thousands of properties available across major US, UK, Canadian, Australia, and New Zealand cities, finding the ideal spot has never been easier.

User-Friendly Search Functionality

Its intuitive search filters allow users to quickly refine their searches according to location type, budget range, and square footage requirements for results tailored to their needs. This provides renters with tailored search results that meet their individual needs.

Streamlined Communication Process

Gone are the days when lengthy email chains were necessary to ask simple questions about a potential rental space. Giggster provides an integrated messaging system within its platform, which enables seamless communication between renters and property owners throughout every stage of the booking process.

Detailed Property Listings

High-quality photos showcasing different aspects of each space

In-depth descriptions highlighting key features

Pricing information, including hourly rates

Renter reviews from previous bookings

Fully Integrated Payment System

To ensure secure transactions without any hassle, Giggster offers a fully integrated payment system that allows renters to pay for their bookings directly through the platform. The payment system integrated into Giggster provides an extra layer of security, removing the requirement to share confidential financial details with landlords.

With all these benefits in mind, it’s clear that using Giggster as a renter can save you time and effort while providing access to unique locations explicitly tailored to your needs. So why wait? Start exploring Giggster today.

Overall, Giggster provides renters with various benefits, making it an attractive option for finding and renting the perfect space. Moving on to property owners, there are also many advantages to using Giggster as a platform for listing their properties.

Key Takeaway: Giggster provides renters with a comprehensive range of distinct filming sites and event spaces in major cities across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Renters can benefit from user-friendly search functionality to filter their searches based on specific criteria such as location type and budget range while enjoying streamlined communication with property owners through an integrated messaging system within the platform.

Benefits of Using Giggster for Property Owners

For property owners, Giggster offers a unique opportunity to showcase their properties and earn additional income by renting out their spaces for filming or events. This section will discuss the benefits of using Giggster as a property owner.

A New Channel to Showcase Properties

Gone are the days when you had to rely on word-of-mouth or traditional advertising methods to promote your space. With Giggster’s online platform, you can create an attractive listing with high-quality photos and detailed descriptions of your property’s features. This allows potential renters from all over the world to discover your space quickly.

Earn Additional Income

Renting out your property through Giggster can be a lucrative side hustle or a full-time business venture. By setting competitive prices and keeping your property in top condition, you can draw the attention of filmmakers, photographers, event coordinators, and more who seek out unique spaces like yours.

Film shoots: From commercials and music videos to feature films and TV shows – there’s always demand for interesting shooting locations in major cities across the globe.

From commercials and music videos to feature films and TV shows – there’s always demand for interesting shooting locations in major cities across the globe. Photo sessions: Professional photographers often seek distinctive backdrops for fashion editorials, product shots, or portrait sessions.

Professional photographers often seek distinctive backdrops for fashion editorials, product shots, or portrait sessions. Social events: Your home could be ideal for intimate gatherings such as baby showers, birthday parties, or corporate retreats.

Increase Property Value Through Exposure

Your property might gain increased recognition after being featured in a film, TV show, or commercial. This could increase its value and make it more appealing to future renters or buyers. Additionally, you can leverage your property’s newfound fame by mentioning the productions that took place there in your listing description.

Flexible Scheduling

As a Giggster host, you have complete control over when and how often you want to rent your space. You can accept bookings only on specific days of the week or during certain hours based on your availability and preferences.

Secure Payments and Communication

Giggster handles all payment processing for hosts, ensuring secure transactions between both parties. Moreover, their messaging system allows for seamless communication with potential renters while keeping personal contact information private.

In summary, using Giggster as a property owner provides an excellent opportunity to showcase unique spaces while earning additional income from rentals. With flexible scheduling options and secure payments handled by Giggster’s platform, hosting is simple.

By using Giggster, property owners can enjoy the convenience of managing their properties with ease and confidence. Moving on to how it works, let’s explore what makes Giggster an excellent choice for property owners.

Key Takeaway: Using Giggster as a property owner allows one to showcase unique spaces and earn additional income from rentals. Hosts can create attractive listings, gain property exposure through film shoots or events, and have flexible scheduling options with secure payments handled by the platform. It’s a lucrative side hustle or full-time business venture if done right.

4. How Does Giggster Work?

Giggster is an online platform that simplifies finding and booking unique filming locations and event spaces for renters while providing property owners with a new channel to showcase their properties and earn additional income. For renters and property owners alike, Giggster offers an easy-to-use platform to facilitate finding and booking unique spaces.

A. For Renters

Search: Renters can easily search through thousands of film-friendly locations by entering their desired city or zip code, as well as specifying other criteria such as price range, type of space, size, and more. Renters can quickly and conveniently pinpoint the ideal spot for their production or event by entering a city/zip code, plus parameters such as budget, type of space, size, etc. Communicate: Once they have found a suitable location, renters can directly communicate with property owners using Giggster’s built-in messaging system. This helps streamline communication between both parties so they can discuss details like availability dates, pricing negotiations, or any specific requirements for the shoot/event. Book & Pay: After finalizing all necessary arrangements with the property owner, renters can securely book and pay for the location through Giggster’s website without worrying about exchanging personal information or handling cash transactions outside the platform.

B. For Property Owners

List Your Space: Property owners looking to monetize their space can create an account on Giggster’s website and list their property along with relevant details like photos/videos showcasing its unique features, pricing structure per hour/day/week/month, etc., available amenities/facilities provided (if any), rules/restrictions related to usage, etc. Promote Your Listing: Giggster’s platform allows property owners to promote their listings through social media, email marketing, or word-of-mouth referrals. Property owners can expand their reach and boost the likelihood of reservations by utilizing multiple marketing methods such as social media, email campaigns, or word-of-mouth referrals. Earn Income: Once renters book a location, property owners receive payments directly into their bank account after Giggster deducts its service fee. They can also track all past and upcoming bookings in one place for easy management.

In addition to these features, Giggster also provides users with access to helpful resources such as articles on production tips, guides on how to create an attractive listing, customer support services for any queries/issues faced during the process, etc., making it a comprehensive solution for both renters and property owners alike.

Giggster provides a convenient platform for people to find and book unique venues, making it easy to host events with minimal effort. By understanding how Giggster works, users can take advantage of its features and plan memorable occasions. Moving on from this topic, let’s look at who can use Giggster in the next section.

Key Takeaway: Giggster is an online platform that simplifies finding and booking unique filming locations and event spaces for renters while providing property owners a new channel to showcase their properties and earn additional income. Renters can easily search through thousands of film-friendly locations, communicate directly with property owners using Giggster’s built-in messaging system, and securely book and pay for the location through Giggster’s website. Meanwhile, Property owners looking to monetize their space can create an account on Giggster’s website, list their property along with relevant details like photos/videos showcasing its unique features, pricing structure per hour/day/week/month, etc., available amenities/facilities provided (if any), rules/restrictions related to usage, etc., promote their listings through various channels like social media or email marketing; once renters book a location they receive payments directly into their bank account after Giggster deducts its service fee.

Who Can Use Giggster?

Giggster is a versatile platform that caters to a wide range of users looking for unique filming locations and event spaces. Whether you are an independent filmmaker, a professional production company, or someone planning an unforgettable event, Giggster has something for everyone.

Filmmakers

Filmmakers can use the platform to find diverse, film-friendly locations that suit their project’s needs. Giggster offers various options for shooting scenes without breaking the bank, from residential homes to commercial spaces and everything in between.

Event Planners

Event planners, both professional and amateur alike, will appreciate the ease with which they can browse through countless venues perfect for hosting events such as weddings, corporate gatherings, birthday parties or even photoshoots. The ability to communicate directly with property owners ensures seamless coordination of all logistics involved in organizing successful events.

Photographers & Videographers

Creative professionals like photographers and videographers can also benefit from using Giggster by discovering inspiring backdrops for their projects – be it fashion shoots or promotional videos – at affordable rates compared to traditional studio rentals.

Influencers & Content Creators

Social media influencers seeking out visually stunning settings for their content will find plenty of options on Giggster that cater specifically to their aesthetic preferences while keeping budgets under control.

From freelancers to established businesses, Giggster provides a platform for anyone looking to find and book unique properties. Let’s examine the various properties found on Giggster, offering a vast selection of options.

What Types of Properties are Available on Giggster?

With a vast array of unique filming locations and event spaces, Giggster offers an extensive selection to cater to various needs and preferences. The platform boasts an impressive collection of residential homes to commercial properties that can accommodate any project or occasion.

A. Residential Properties

Giggster features numerous residential properties, including:

Houses

Apartments

Mansions

Cabins

Farmhouses

B. Commercial Spaces & Venues

The platform also provides access to a wide range of commercial spaces and venues such as:

Ideal for large-scale productions or events requiring ample space.

Suitable for corporate events, meetings, or office-based film scenes.

Perfect for hosting exhibitions, private viewings, or creative gatherings.

Offering stunning views and a unique setting for parties, photoshoots, or film scenes.

C. Outdoor Locations

For those seeking an outdoor location, Giggster offers various options such as:

Parks

Gardens

Beaches

Forests

D. Unique & Unconventional Spaces

In addition to traditional venues and locations, Giggster also features one-of-a-kind spaces that can make any project or event truly memorable:

– Film Studios:

Fully equipped with the necessary amenities for professional productions. – Churches : strong > a > ul >



Giggster offers a wide variety of properties for rent, ranging from residential to commercial and even film-friendly locations. Moving on, let’s look at what makes Giggster stand out among other rental platforms.

What Makes Giggster Different from Other Platforms?

Giggster stands out from other platforms due to its fast, affordable, and secure transactions for renters and property owners. Several key features make Giggster the go-to choice for finding unique filming locations and event spaces:

User-friendly interface : The platform is designed with ease of use in mind, making it simple for users to navigate through listings, communicate with hosts, and complete bookings.

: The platform is designed with ease of use in mind, making it simple for users to navigate through listings, communicate with hosts, and complete bookings. Vast selection of properties : With a wide range of film-friendly locations available across major cities in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, users have plenty of options based on their specific needs.

: With a wide range of film-friendly locations available across major cities in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, users have plenty of options based on their specific needs. Efficient communication tools : Giggster’s built-in messaging system allows renters and hosts to easily discuss details about the rental process without having to rely on external communication channels.

: Giggster’s built-in messaging system allows renters and hosts to easily discuss details about the rental process without having to rely on external communication channels. Secure payment processing : Transactions made through Giggster are safe as they utilize industry-standard encryption technology. This ensures that sensitive information remains protected throughout the booking process.

: Transactions made through Giggster are safe as they utilize industry-standard encryption technology. This ensures that sensitive information remains protected throughout the booking process. Detailed listing descriptions : Property owners can provide comprehensive information about their space and high-quality images so potential renters can understand clearly before deciding on a location.

: Property owners can provide comprehensive information about their space and high-quality images so potential renters can understand clearly before deciding on a location. Gig Pay feature: This innovative feature simplifies payments between parties by allowing them to set up custom payment schedules according to milestones or dates agreed upon during negotiations.

In addition to these standout features, Giggster offers a dedicated support team to assist users throughout the rental process. The dedicated support team available on Giggster guarantees a seamless and problem-free experience by quickly attending to any queries or worries.

Key Takeaway: Giggster is a user-friendly platform that offers a vast selection of film-friendly locations across major cities. It has efficient communication tools, secure payment processing, and detailed listing descriptions with an innovative Gig Pay feature to simplify payments between parties. Overall, Giggster stands out from other platforms due to its fast, affordable, and secure transactions for renters and property owners.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much of a fee does Giggster take?

Giggster charges a 15% service fee on each booking made through their platform. This fee is applied to both the renter and property owner, ensuring smooth transactions and providing user support services.

What do you know about Giggster?

Giggster is an online marketplace that connects renters with unique spaces for events, photoshoots, film productions, and more. It offers various properties like homes, studios, commercial spaces, etc., making it easy for users to find the perfect location for their needs.

What is Giggster used for?

Giggster is primarily used by creative professionals such as photographers, filmmakers, event planners, or anyone looking to rent unique locations. Users can search through thousands of available properties based on factors like budget and desired features to book the ideal space.

How does Giggster make money?

Giggster makes money by charging a 15% service fee from both renters and property owners during each transaction made on their platform. These fees help cover operational costs while allowing them to provide excellent customer support services.

Conclusion

Giggster is an excellent platform for both renters and property owners. It offers an easy-to-use interface, competitive rates, and the ability to book unique filming locations or event spaces quickly and easily. With its expansive reach across multiple countries, Giggster provides a wide range of options for rental properties. Whether renting out your space or searching for something special in another city, Giggster can help make it happen.

