Gateway to Antiquity: “Anunnaki: Unlocking Ancient Mysteries” Premieres in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA – The much-anticipated series premiere of “Anunnaki: Ancient Secrets Revealed” is set to captivate audiences on May 12, 2024, at the Regal LA Live Cinema in Los Angeles. This event promises an exhilarating exploration of the enigmatic realm of ancient Sumer, delving into one of history’s most intriguing mysteries—the Anunnaki.

Key Highlights of the Event:

Event Date and Location: May 12, 2024, at the Regal LA Live Cinema in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Billy Carson: Founder of 4biddenknowledge Inc., and a renowned expert on ancient civilizations and extraterrestrial theories.

Series Focus: Exploring the controversial theory of the Anunnaki’s influence on human civilization through ancient texts and archaeological findings.

Event Schedule: VIP meet and greet, a keynote speech by Billy Carson, premiere screening of episode one, followed by a Q&A session.

Production Team: Features Billy Carson (Executive Producer, Writer, Expert Host), Elisabeth Carson (Executive Producer, B-roll Photographer), and Caroline Cory (Producer, Director, Writer), bringing together their deep insights into paranormal phenomena and documentary filmmaking.

Educational and Entertaining: Challenges perceptions of ancient history and extraterrestrial involvement in human development.

The series is hosted by Billy Carson, the founder of 4biddenknowledge Inc. and a prominent figure in the study of ancient civilizations and extraterrestrial influences on human history. Carson’s work spans various media, including television series on platforms like the History Channel where he discusses topics ranging from ancient civilizations to modern space exploration technologies.

“Anunnaki: Ancient Secrets Revealed” will take viewers on a journey through ancient Mesopotamian texts, archaeological discoveries, and cutting-edge scientific research. Each episode aims to challenge the conventional interpretations of ancient legends, offering new insights into the tales of the Anunnaki—purported extraterrestrial beings believed by some to have played a significant role in shaping human civilization.

The Los Angeles premiere will feature a VIP Meet and Greet on the red carpet from 3 PM to 5 PM, followed by a keynote speech by Billy Carson from 5 PM to 6:30 PM. The screening of the first episode will occur from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM, with a Q&A session rounding out the evening until 9 PM.

Caroline Cory and Elisabeth Carson are also key figures in this project. Cory, Producer, Director & Writer known for her work in producing insightful and thought-provoking documentaries on consciousness and paranormal phenomena, brings a depth of knowledge and technical expertise to the production. Meanwhile, Elisabeth Carson, Executive Producer & B-Roll Photographer for the series lends her skills to the production side utilizing her background in entertainment while helping to bring this complex narrative to the screen.

The series not only promises to entertain but also to educate its audience about the potential extraterrestrial origins of ancient myths and the technological marvels of the Anunnaki. From analyzing Sumerian cuneiform texts to discussing the cultural and historical impacts of these narratives, the series explores various aspects of this ancient mystery.

This premiere is not just an event but a milestone in the exploration of ancient mysteries and their implications for understanding our past and future. Whether you’re a staunch believer in the Anunnaki theory or merely curious about ancient myths, this series offers a compelling look at the questions that have puzzled historians and archaeologists for decades.

With the event quickly approaching, tickets for “Anunnaki: Ancient Secrets Revealed” are nearly sold out, signaling high anticipation and excitement among the community. Los Angeles is buzzing with the opportunity to have Billy Carson present to educate and engage audiences on the ancient Anunnaki. Those interested in attending this enlightening event should act fast, as tickets are not expected to last much longer.

Purchase your tickets to the Premiere today at 4biddenknowledge Event Details.

Images Courtesy of DepositPhotos