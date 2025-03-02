Gastroparesis Treatment Market Poised for 4.6% CAGR Growth Through 2034 Emerging Therapies Shaping the Future | TMR

The global gastroparesis treatment market, valued at US$ 6.3 billion in 2023, is poised to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034, reaching US$ 10.3 billion by the end of 2034. A surge in diabetic cases—an underlying driver of gastroparesis—is fueling market growth, as treatment solutions aim to regularize the digestive process disrupted by diabetes-related complications, such as constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, and other gastrointestinal disorders.

Market Overview

Gastroparesis treatment addresses impaired muscle movement in the abdomen that interferes with normal digestion, often resulting in nausea, stomachache, and vomiting. Promising results from clinical trials have paved the way for regulatory authorities to issue speedy approvals for innovative drug candidates. Additionally, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) projects a dramatic rise in diabetes cases—from 529 million today to an estimated 1.3 billion by 2050—which underscores the growing need for effective gastroparesis treatments. Currently, metoclopramide remains the sole FDA-approved medication for this condition, but continual research is set to transform the therapeutic landscape.

Market Drivers

Rise in Incidence of Diabetes:

Diabetic gastroparesis is a potential complication stemming from poorly controlled diabetes. The condition occurs due to dysfunction in the automatic nervous system, specialized pacemaker cells (interstitial cells of Cajal), and neurons, often exacerbated by damage to the vagus nerve. Early symptoms include nausea, early satiety, weight loss, and vomiting. The Diabetes Atlas estimates that 537 million adults are presently affected by diabetes—a number projected to increase significantly in the coming years.

Continual Discovery of New Drugs:

Ongoing research initiatives are bringing new therapeutic candidates into clinical trials. In May 2024, for instance, Deudomperidone entered Phase II trials for diabetic gastroparesis. CinDome Pharma, having secured US$40 million in a Series B financing extension round, is advancing Deudomperidone (CIN-102) as a promising candidate for chronic gastroparesis. Moreover, studies presented at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American College of Gastroenterology and strategic licensing agreements—such as the one inked in September 2023 between Aclipse Therapeutics and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation—are further bolstering the development of innovative treatment options.

Regional Analysis

Leading Region: North America

North America dominated the gastroparesis treatment market in 2023, a trend expected to persist throughout the forecast period. The United States, in particular, benefits from a substantial pre-diabetic population and favorable reimbursement policies. Data from the CDC (June 2022) reveal that 96 million U.S. adults—approximately 38% of the population—live with prediabetes. In addition, the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF) reports that nearly 51 million individuals in the Caribbean and North America were battling diabetes in 2021, with projections showing further increases in the coming years. Similarly, Diabetes Canada forecasts a significant rise in diabetes cases from 5.7 million in 2022 to over 7.2 million by 2032.

Analysis of Key Players

Key industry participants are intensively involved in clinical trials to maintain a competitive edge in the gastroparesis treatment landscape. For example, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shared encouraging Phase III clinical trial outcomes for tradipitant in February 2022, demonstrating both safety and efficacy in alleviating gastroparesis symptoms. Leading companies in the market include:

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer AG

Cipla Limited

Evoke Pharma

Pfizer Inc.

Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

These organizations have been profiled based on their company overviews, business strategies, financial performance, product portfolios, and recent developments.

Key Developments

December 2022: Evoke Pharma, Inc. announced that the USPTO issued United States Patent No. 11,517,545 for “Treatment of Moderate and Severe Gastroparesis,” covering the utilization of GIMOTI.

April 2022: Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. enrolled its first patient in a Phase 2A clinical trial of PCS12852 for patients suffering from moderate to severe gastroparesis.

Gastroparesis Treatment Market Snapshot

Attribute Detail Market Size in 2023 US$ 6.3 Billion Forecast Value in 2034 US$ 10.3 Billion CAGR (2024-2034) 4.6% Forecast Period 2024 – 2034 Historical Data Available 2020 – 2022 Quantitative Units US$ Billion for Value Market Analysis Includes segment and regional analyses, plus qualitative insights covering drivers, restraints, opportunities, key trends, Porter’s Five Forces, value chain, and trend analyses. Competition Landscape Detailed market share analysis by company (2023) and comprehensive profiles. Format Electronic (PDF) + Excel Report

Market Segmentation

Drug Class: Prokinetic Agents Antiemetic Drugs Proton Pump Inhibitors Others (Botulinum Toxin Injections, etc.)

Disease Indication: Diabetes Gastroparesis Idiopathic Gastroparesis Post-surgical Gastroparesis

Type: Over-the-Counter Drugs Prescription Drugs

Route of Administration: Oral Injectables Nasal

Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Regional Coverage: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered: U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, GCC

Companies Profiled: Abbott Laboratories AbbVie Inc. AstraZeneca plc Bayer AG Cipla Limited Evoke Pharma Pfizer Inc. Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Future Outlook

The gastroparesis treatment market is set to benefit from continuous advancements in drug development and a steady influx of new therapeutic options. With diabetes cases projected to rise sharply, research and development efforts are intensifying to address the unmet clinical needs of gastroparesis patients. Integration of novel drug delivery systems and increased investment in clinical trials are expected to further drive market growth and improve patient outcomes over the next decade.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the forecast period for the gastroparesis treatment market?

The market is forecasted from 2024 to 2034.

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

Key drivers include the rising incidence of diabetes, ongoing discovery of new drugs, and increased investment in clinical trials and R&D activities.

Which region currently dominates the gastroparesis treatment market?

North America holds the largest share due to a significant pre-diabetic population and favorable reimbursement policies.

What are the main segments covered in the report?

The report segments the market by drug class, disease indication, type, route of administration, and distribution channel, providing a comprehensive view of the market landscape.

