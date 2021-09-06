Five Legitimate Alternatives to College Degrees That Won’t Cost You as Much

College teaches you many things, including skills, that you will need for the rest of your life. However, there are several alternatives you can choose from to gain those same things. One of the most extraordinary things in today’s society is you no longer have to obtain a college degree to land a successful job.

Take Advantage of Free Online Courses

One of the great things about the Internet is that it has so much to offer. Online, you can find various courses that can teach you just about anything you wish to know. The best part is you can access all of this free information from the comfort of your home. No more having to drive across town to sit in some classroom.

A great example is Harvard’s edX initiative. This program offers numerous free online courses from MIT and Harvard. You might be somewhat surprised to see just how long the list of choices is. Online courses from Coursera are another excellent option for those looking to further their education without obtaining a formal degree.

Job Training Programs

One of the great things about job training programs is how straight forward it is. Your education for these kinds of programs will be focused on the job you choose. Nothing will be taught that is not related to the field you are studying. A simple Google search can yield a list of prospective career options and training programs near you.

Finding a training program is typically the quickest approach to get the training you need for a new career. Courses for computer coding, digital marketing, EMT training, and more can all be found online. Experts teach these courses in that specific field of study.

Start Your Own Business

Starting your own business has some disadvantages, but it also offers many benefits. When you’re your boss, it doesn’t matter if you have a formal college degree or not. All that counts is that your company succeeds.

Starting your own business can be overwhelming, especially if you are unsure of what needs to be done. However, you can take various online courses that help you on your journey to open a business. Fizzle is another excellent resource for those wanting to start this journey. They will be there to help you every step of the way and provide all of their clients with training videos and helpful content to help their business become a success.

Attend Trade School

If you enjoy being active and working with your hands, trade school may be for you. By mastering a skilled trade, you can earn a decent living, think upper-middle class living.

Plumbers and electricians generally have their trade schools in which you will finish programs that prepare you for that specific career. These programs do not ask for a traditional college education before enrollment either.

Enlist in the Military

To join the Military, you don’t need a college diploma. Even better, various government programs will pay for your education if you join the Military. In addition, you can fully retire from the Military after 20 years of service and receive a full pension.

Joining the Military allows you to give back to your nation while also providing you with steady employment for the first few years after graduating from high school. Furthermore, they provide on-the-job training for various prospective professional sectors into which you might move when your service is completed.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.