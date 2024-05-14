Five Best Online Therapy Services to Try for Mental Health Action Day

Discover the top 5 online therapy services to enhance your mental health journey this month. Let us guide you towards brighter days and renewed hope.

Introduction:

Mental Health Awareness Month is here! Once a year, during May, companies rally to shine a light on the importance of mental health and the various resources available for supporting mental wellness. This month serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of tending to our mental health and seeking the support we need to thrive. Although we are encouraged to participate in events all month, Mental Health Action Day provides a special opportunity to join forces with millions of people advocating for mental health awareness and action, emphasizing the significance of taking proactive steps toward mental well-being.

This year, Mental Health Action Day is on May 16th. We challenge you to do one thing to enhance your mental health. There are several simple yet impactful actions you can take to prioritize your mental health, such as:

Educate Yourself: Seek out reliable resources and information to gain a deeper understanding of mental health conditions and the available treatments and support services. Some great websites to find information at include NAMI, Resources to Recover , and the APA . Practice Self-Compassion: Cultivate self-kindness and self-compassion, nurturing a supportive and caring relationship with yourself. What’s one nice thing you can say about yourself today? Engage in Self-Care: Prioritize activities that nourish your mind, body, and spirit, such as meditation, physical exercise, creative outlets, and spending time in nature. Advocate for Mental Health: Join the conversation by advocating for mental health awareness and encouraging open, supportive dialogue about mental wellness in your community and online. Seek Support: Reach out to a trusted friend, family member, or mental health professional to share your thoughts and feelings, fostering a sense of connectedness and understanding.

Try mental health therapy: One of the best things you can do for your mental health is to receive counseling from a licensed therapist. Talk therapy is a highly effective way to treat mental illnesses and improve well-being.

An easy way to take care of your mental health this month is through online therapy. Online therapy, or virtual therapy as it is also known, is often more affordable than in-person therapy. It’s also more convenient and comfortable because you can do it from the comfort of your own home.

We’ve tried many different platforms, and have narrowed it down to the top 5.

These platforms offer accessible and convenient avenues for seeking professional support and can serve as beacons of hope and guidance as you embark on your mental health journey.

The Five Best Online Therapy Services to Try This Mental Health Action Day

As more people recognize the importance of mental health, online therapy platforms have become valuable resources for accessing professional help from the comfort of home. Here are five of the top online therapy services, each offering unique features and benefits to support your mental well-being.

Number 5: Thriveworks

Thriveworks has over 340 offices and 2,200 therapists. Their offices are locally based and offer in-person and online therapy across all 50 states. Because of this, they have a wide selection of therapists to choose from. However, their self-pay also starts at $200, which can be limiting for those without insurance.

Insurance : Thriveworks accepts most insurances, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Aetna, Medicare, and more.

Average Cost : With insurance, therapy sessions typically range from $0-$50 per session. Without insurance, self-pay starts at $200 per session.

Number 4: Betterhelp

Betterhelp offers unlimited messaging therapy, allowing you to communicate with your therapist throughout the week. They have a large network of licensed therapists, making it easier to find a good fit. However, you miss out on the benefits of having real-time communication.

Insurance : Betterhelp does not currently accept insurance, but they do offer financial aid for those who qualify.

Average Cost : Prices range from $70-$100 per week for unlimited messaging therapy.

Number 3: Talkspace

Talkspace offers a range of therapy options, including video sessions, audio messaging, unlimited text messaging, and video and exercises to help relieve stress and improve coping skills. You can choose a plan that aligns with your needs and preferences.

Insurance : Talkspace accepts most insurance plans, which can reduce the weekly rate of subscriptions.

Average Cost : Therapy plans are between $65 and $110 per week, with discounts available for longer-term commitments. Additional live sessions may also be purchased for $65 per 30-minute session.

Number 2: Grow Therapy

Grow Therapy specializes in culturally diverse therapists who can provide culturally sensitive care. They emphasize a client-centered approach, ensuring personalized treatment plans. They also offer medication management. However, they’re not yet available in all 50 states.

Insurance : Grow Therapy accepts most insurances, including UnitedHealthcare, Anthem, and Ambetter, among others.

Average Cost : Sessions with insurance cost around $30/session, but it varies depending on the therapist and location.

Number 1: Lifebulb Therapy and Counseling

Lifebulb is committed to hiring great therapists who are highly educated, experienced, and passionate. They prioritize building strong client-therapist relationships, ensuring personalized and effective care. Their support staff is also highly responsive and switching therapists, changing or canceling sessions, and updating insurance is easy.

Insurance : Lifebulb accepts most insurance plans, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Aetna, and more.

Average Cost : With insurance, therapy sessions at Lifebulb typically range from $30 to $50 per session, depending on the therapist and insurance coverage. Without insurance, prices start at $120 per session.

While all of these platforms are reputable, Lifebulb stands out due to its commitment to connecting clients with highly qualified, empathetic therapists who prioritize building strong client-therapist relationships, resulting in higher-quality therapy and more effective sessions.

Take charge of your mental health this month

May is a month to make big changes in your mental health. You deserve the best, and mental health therapy can help you get there. However you choose to do it, spend some time today taking care of your mental health.

