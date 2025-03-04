Endovascular Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market to Surpass USD 3.7 Bn by 2031, Driven by Technological Advancements

The global endovascular abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market is poised for significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of AAA and rapid advancements in endovascular technology. A rising geriatric population, unhealthy lifestyle adoption, and growing obesity rates further contribute to market expansion. Awareness about AAA and the availability of advanced treatment options continue to bolster market statistics.

The increasing adoption of endovascular AAA repair devices in emerging economies offers lucrative opportunities for market players. Leading companies are focusing on product development through innovative technologies to enhance their global presence.

Market Introduction

Endovascular AAA repair devices are minimally invasive medical solutions designed to treat AAA, a condition characterized by the bulging of the abdominal aorta. These devices are inserted through a small incision in the groin and guided to the aneurysm site to provide structural support to weakened vessel walls. The primary types of endovascular AAA repair devices include stent-grafts and aortic endografts.

Endovascular AAA repair devices reduce the risk of aneurysm rupture and improve patient outcomes. However, risks such as device failure, migration, and infection persist, necessitating thorough discussions between patients and healthcare providers regarding the benefits and risks of endovascular AAA repair.

Key Market Drivers

Increase in Prevalence of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

AAA occurs when the abdominal aorta weakens and expands, increasing the risk of rupture and severe internal bleeding. Commonly associated with older adults, AAA is linked to factors such as smoking, hypertension, and atherosclerosis. According to the CDC, aortic aneurysms and dissections caused approximately 9,904 deaths in the U.S. in 2019, emphasizing the need for effective treatment solutions.

Advancements in Endovascular Technology

Innovative endovascular technologies have improved the efficacy of AAA repair procedures. These procedures are less invasive compared to open surgery, resulting in shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, and fewer complications. Endovascular AAA repair devices, including stent-grafts, catheters, balloons, and embolization coils, continue to enhance treatment outcomes for patients with AAA.

Growth in Demand for Stent-Graft in Aortic Aneurysm Repair Procedures

The stent-graft segment dominated the market in 2022, with demand expected to rise steadily. Stent-grafts are fabric-covered metal mesh tubes inserted into the aorta via a small groin incision. Once positioned, the stent-graft expands to seal off the aneurysm and redirect blood flow through the graft, reducing the risk of rupture.

Surge in Prevalence of Endovascular AAA in the Geriatric Population

AAA predominantly affects older adults due to weakened arterial walls. The geriatric population segment accounted for a major market share in 2022. Additional risk factors such as smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and genetic predisposition further contribute to the prevalence of AAA in this demographic.

Rise in Adoption of Polymer Materials

Polymer materials are increasingly being used in endovascular AAA repair devices due to their durability and adaptability. The polymer segment led the market in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Hospitals as Primary End-User

Hospitals accounted for a significant market share in 2022, and this trend is expected to continue as hospitals offer advanced AAA treatment options. Increased hospital availability of endovascular repair procedures further drives market demand.

Regional Outlook

North America

North America held the largest market share in 2022, driven by a high prevalence of AAA and a well-established healthcare infrastructure. The CDC reports that smoking history accounts for approximately 75% of AAA cases in the U.S., highlighting the need for early detection and treatment. As a result, the North American market is expected to grow steadily.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region due to the increasing incidence of aortic diseases among the elderly population. Rising healthcare awareness, improving medical infrastructure, and increasing adoption of endovascular AAA repair devices contribute to regional market expansion.

Analysis of Key Players

The global endovascular AAA repair devices market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on expanding product portfolios and engaging in strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Leading Companies

Medtronic

Cook

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health Inc.

Endologix, Inc.

Lombard Medical Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Terumo Medical Corporation

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Key Developments

July 2021: Endologix, Inc. announced that the U.S. FDA designated its ChEVAS system as a breakthrough device, enhancing endovascular AAA treatment options.

May 2019: W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. received FDA approval for the GORE TAG Conformable Thoracic Stent Graft with an active control system, improving TEVAR solutions.

Market Segmentation

By Product:

Synthetic Fabric Graft

Stent-Graft

By Age Group:

Adult

Geriatric

Pediatric

By Material:

Polymer

Metal

By Aortic Length:

Above 50 mm

Above 100 mm

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

