Create Your Own Emergency First Aid Kit

There’s a lot on your plate when you’re just starting your family. Suddenly, you have to start thinking about a thousand factors in your life previously. You just never put much stock into it. All of a sudden, the question of. Do I live in a good school district? It starts to matter. And that’s not the only thing! Similar questions of, am I making enough at my job? Am I putting enough money away every month? Am I setting a good example for my children?

These pensive little puzzlers start to shore up along the banks of one’s mind. One of these questions that I often ask myself and other new parents is…What’s your emergency plan? If you had a problem in your house, what’s the answer besides taking the kids to an urgent care lexington ky? Now, if you’re reading this and thinking to yourself. “I’m out of luck; I just plain don’t have one.” Well, That’s okay! Because I created this fantastic guide on creating a disaster plan for you and your family!

First Aid

When you’re creating your emergency battle plan, the first thing you should consider is first aid. When talking about kids and emergencies, the first thing that comes to mind is an injury. You need to be prepared for that. How, you may ask? First, you can buy a pre-built first aid kit at most pharmacies. These can be nice as they give you a broad spectrum of resources. And they can help out in an emergency. But for my money, your best move is to create your first aid bag. First, what you’ll want to do is grab a bag. Now, this can be any bag, but it should be noted that choosing a giant bag with bright coloring makes it easier for everyone to know where it is. Next, fill the bag with everything you’ll need for first aid treatment. This includes bandaids, disinfectant, gauze, and the whole nine yards. Fill this bag with as much aid equipment as it can carry. Then your final step is to ensure you keep the bag in a secure place that everyone in your house knows. Trust me, when the time comes to use this kit, the last thing you want to do is search for it!

Action Bag

My next piece of advice is to create an action bag. Now, what is an action bag? I’m so glad you asked! An action bag is similar to a first aid kit but is for a different emergency. An action bag is primarily helpful for earthquakes or other natural disasters. These should be bags filled with things like. Water bottles, flashlights, batteries, towels. Just in case you have to leave without grabbing yours, an extra pair of shoes. Anything you might need if you have to leave your house in an emergency and don’t know when you’ll be back. These are the things you want to bring.

Action Plan

Alongside the action bag, it’s always a good idea to have an action plan. This is a conversation with your family where you create a series of actionable goals that everyone can follow in an emergency. For instance, say you have two children aged twelve and nine. The twelve-year-old’s room is next to the hallway where you keep your first aid kit. In the event of an emergency. You can make a plan with your kid that they pick up the first aid kit. While you’re gathering the rest of your family members. This creates a tight flow of events where you can create order and structure around an exceptionally chaotic time. This is good for the kids because they now rest assured that you have everything under control. An action plan looks different in every household, so don’t be surprised if any of your friends’ plans look remarkably different than yours. But the point is that having a plan you and your entire household are aware of is a great way to keep everyone on the same page during an emergency.

When you have a young family, the last thing you want to think about is a disaster. That being said, though. Even if you don’t want to think about it, you have to. As a parent, you are responsible for ensuring your kids are safe. A huge part of ensuring that safety is preparing for those eventualities. Having a first aid kit, a go bag, and an actionable plan in case of one of these emergencies is how you prepare. No one wants to prepare for the worst, but trust me when it comes. You’ll be glad you’re ready!

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.