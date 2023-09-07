Convention Freebies Visitors Will Actually Like

Giving away items at conventions and exhibitions is a fantastic way to draw people to your booth. Everyone loves free stuff, especially if it’s something that’s useful to them. While you could choose almost anything to give away, it’s much better if you choose something that people will genuinely use. The more they use it, the more exposure they will have to your brand. And if it’s something useful, they won’t see it as just a piece of junk that they want to get rid of as soon as possible. But what should you actually give people that they will want to keep?

Drinking Receptacles

Anything that people can drink from is a good pick for a branded giveaway. You can never have too many drinks bottles or branded mugs. They’re useful to have wherever they might be needed, whether it’s in the cupboard at work, at home, or carried around to use while out and about. You could consider mugs, glasses, portable drinking bottles and other drinking receptacles that might make sense for your brand. As well as being useful, they have the feeling of something that has some worth and isn’t just a cheap item that should be thrown away.

Image from Pexels – CC0 License

Wearable Items

Items that can be worn are excellent for increasing your brand awareness. As well as reminding the wearer of your brand, they also expose your branding to the people around them. People might not wear your branded items out to dinner, but there’s a chance they’ll wear them to the gym, to bed, or as part of a casual outfit. Wearable items can include lots of different things too. T-shirts are one option, but you can also consider smaller items like hats that are cheap to produce and can still be really useful for the people who pick them up.

Power Bank Chargers

With so many gadgets carried around nowadays, it’s important to be able to keep them charged. That’s why power bank chargers make the ideal choice for branded giveaway items. They allow people to charge their phones and other devices while on the move and they don’t take up much space. Wireless charging pads are another option that you might want to consider if you want to offer something similar but different. These are easy items to put your own branding on so you can make them recognizable, and they don’t need to be too expensive.

Keyrings

Keyrings have long been a staple of convention giveaways. They’re cheap to make and they’re always useful because people always need keys. They can be made from different materials and branded in different ways, so you can adjust them to your budget too. It could even be possible to personalize them right there at the exhibition. Shopping cart tokens are another option that can be a good idea in areas where coins are commonly required for carts.

Remember that when you’re choosing items to give away, it should be something useful that attendees at the conference or trade show will enjoy.