Celebrating Innovation and Influence at the 2nd Annual 4BIDDEN Conscious Awards

The 2nd Annual 4BIDDEN Conscious Awards, elegantly hosted by the renowned Giorgio Tsoukalos of “Ancient Aliens” fame, promises a night of glamour and acknowledgment at the prestigious Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. This high-profile event not only recognizes global innovators but also offers an exceptional evening filled with entertainment and professional networking. Here’s why this gala should be marked as a priority on your social calendar:

Glamorous Evening and Celebrity-Filled Entertainment

The festivities kick off with a glamorous red carpet event from 3 to 5 p.m., offering attendees the chance to mingle with an array of celebrities and influencers. The awards ceremony is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. and boasts a lineup of notable personalities including Billy Carson and Elisabeth Carson, accompanied by performances from artists such as Doctah B. Sirius, Donny Arcade, RasKass, Lady Luck, Analise, Londrelle, and Cruz. This stellar evening is dedicated to celebrating those who’ve made a significant positive impact through their creative endeavors.

A Weekend Full of Inspirational Activities

The excitement extends beyond just one evening, spanning a whole weekend filled with inspirational and engaging activities:

Saturday, August 3rd:

4BIDDEN Conference: Starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Marriott Biscayne Bay Hotel, this conference features speeches from thought leaders like Mohamed Ibrahim and Robert Grant. Tickets are available for $99.

VIP Celebrity Yacht Cruise: Enjoy a luxurious sunset cruise starting at 7:00 p.m. aboard a 130 ft yacht complete with live entertainment and a gourmet buffet. Tickets for this exclusive experience are priced at $999.

Sunday, August 4th:

Free Book Signing Event: Meet and greet bestselling authors from the 4biddenknowledge community between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Main Awards Ceremony: The climax of the weekend, the awards ceremony runs from 3:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., featuring a glamorous red carpet event followed by the award presentations.

Exclusive Ticketing Options

To ensure your attendance at this prestigious event, secure your tickets early. Various ticket options are available, from attending the main awards ceremony to exclusive activities throughout the weekend. Tickets can be purchased directly from the official event website.

Opportunities for Business Engagement

Businesses seeking to connect with a progressive audience can explore various sponsorship opportunities. This event is a perfect platform to showcase your brand to a congregation of industry leaders and innovators, enhancing your visibility and networking prospects.

Relive Last Year’s Excitement

To get a taste of the festivities, watch highlights from last year’s awards available on 4BK, and discover why this event is considered a landmark occasion. For more insights and updates, subscribe to 4biddenknowledge TV.

Join us for the 2nd Annual 4BIDDEN Conscious Awards—an event that not only celebrates remarkable achievements but also serves as a melting pot for influential minds looking to inspire and connect with like-minded individuals. Purchase your tickets today and be a part of an event designed to entertain, enlighten, and foster connections. For more details and ticket information, visit the official event webpage here.

Prepare to be part of an unforgettable weekend that celebrates the spirit of innovation and community in a setting that epitomizes elegance and inspirational dialogue. Secure your place now and experience the pinnacle of creativity and influence at the 2nd Annual 4BIDDEN Conscious Awards.

Book your tickets here for the 4BIDDEN Conscious Awards at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

