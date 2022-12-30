When Lawyers Just Don’t Care – Unprofessional Practices By Israeli Lawyers

Carol Grinberg Maslow is a prime example of what can happen when an unethical lawyer is involved in shared custody arrangements. Despite her ex-husband Jacob’s attempts to protect his children from being abducted, he was unsuccessful due to the fraudulent behavior of the Tel Aviv lawyer he hired, Maya Lavi. This case has had far-reaching implications for international law and long-term effects on the well-being of the children who were taken away without stability or school attendance.

In this blog post, we will look at how these events unfolded and explore strategies that Jacob could have used to prevent such abduction – with a particular focus on dealing with narcissistic former partners like Carol Grinberg Maslow.

Background of Carol Grinberg Maslow

Carol Grinberg Maslow is an American woman in a custody battle with her ex-husband, Jacob. The two had been married for 18 years and share custody of two minor children. Their daughter, Tali, is 11, and their son Shimi is 13.

Carol recently took the children from Israel to the United States without permission from their father or Israeli authorities. The children are not attending school.

Jacob filed a complaint with the Rabbinical Court in Jerusalem, claiming that Carol had violated his rights as a parent by taking the children away without his consent. He also reported it to the police, but they have not acted on it.

The case has become increasingly complex due to international law implications and unethical legal practices used by lawyers during their divorce proceedings and subsequent custody battle. For example, Carol’s lawyer attempted to use false documents to prevent Jacob from communicating with Carol about his children and as a failed attempt to circumvent the legal requirement to notify Jacob before taking the children abroad and to prevent her from taking kids out of school. Carol has no legal right to take kids abroad due to the fact that custody is shared nor does she have a legal right to remove the children from school without Jacob’s permission.

This situation has had severe consequences for both parents, particularly their two young children who are now living apart from each other and unable to see Jacob due to Carol’s refusal to allow Jacob to know where kids are or speak to children.

Unethical Legal Practices

Jacob had been a successful entrepreneur for many years. He married Carol Grinberg Maslow, and they have two minor children together. Jacob was determined to protect his children from harm, so when he discovered that Carol planned to take the kids out of the country without his permission, he took drastic measures.

He hired Maya Lavi, a Tel Aviv attorney specializing in family law cases. Unfortunately, she failed to file an exit order with the court before Carol left with their children. This unethical legal practice allowed her to go without fear of being stopped at customs due to there being no exit order. Maya was paid to get an exit order and was repeatedly messaged by Jacob about the urgency of this matter but neglected to act..

Jacob also attempted to use rabbinical courts as a means of forcing carol to comply with the court-ordered shared custody over the children, however, they refused to intervene as they have a bias toward mothers.

Unethical legal practices can devastate the vulnerable, particularly children, so it is essential to understand their implications. Let’s explore how Carol Grinberg Maslow’s narcissism and manipulations allowed her to take advantage of an ill-prepared Rabbinical Court.

Impact on Children

The criminal behavior of Carol Grinberg Maslow and the unethical practices of Maya Lavi’s law firm has devastated her children, Tali and Shimi. Both were abruptly pulled out of school when their mother took them to the United States without informing their father or obtaining his permission. This sudden disruption in their lives has caused immense distress for both Tali and Shimi, aged 11 and 13.

Stability is critical during childhood as it helps create a secure environment where children can learn, grow, and develop into healthy adults. Unfortunately, the two young children have been denied this basic right due to this unethical legal practice by Maya Lavi and the Narcissistic behavior of Carol Grinberg. They were not only deprived of education but also forced to cope with an uncertain future in a foreign country far away from family members who could provide support during such difficult times.

Furthermore, the court-ordered arrangements meant to ensure that the kids benefit from having two parents living together under one roof failed miserably due to Grinberg’s refusal to comply. As a result of their abduction by their mother, Tali and Shimi now face even more instability than before as she continues her efforts to avoid accountability for her actions while simultaneously depriving them of an education, security, or a safety net.

The impact of Carol Grinberg Maslow’s narcissism on her children is undeniable. Moving forward, we must consider how international law applies to this case.

International Law Implications

The case of Carol Grinberg Maslow has had a significant impact on international law, particularly with child custody disputes between Israel and the USA. The rabbinical court’s belief that mothers know best and their inability to comprehend the existence of toxic mothers and act against them is an archaic belief that allows them to be easily manipulated by a narcissist like Carol Grinberg Maslow.

In this case, the Rabbinical Court failed to take action when presented with evidence of Ms. Maslow’s contempt for all court rulings. This resulted in the father being illegally denied access to his children repeatedly over the years. It has also deprived the children of custody with a loving father who wanted to be a parent.

This case also highlights how international laws are not always adequate to protect fathers’ rights when dealing with the Rabbinate. In addition, there is often no recourse available for those who cannot afford costly legal fees associated with taking cases before higher courts outside of their home country’s jurisdiction.

Furthermore, this situation serves as an example of how cultural biases can play into decisions made by Israeli authorities regarding child custody disputes between parents from different countries or cultures; these biases can lead judges down paths that may ultimately be detrimental to all parties involved if they are based solely on gender roles or traditional values rather than what is best for both parent and child alike.

Finally, this incident highlights the need for governments worldwide—especially those whose citizens travel frequently—to have robust laws regarding parental rights and responsibilities across borders. This ensures that similar situations do not arise again when foreign nationals seek resolution within another nation’s court system.

Solutions for Prevention

The lack of enforcement of laws and regulations by the Rabbinate regarding parental rights has allowed cases like Carol Grinberg Maslow’s. To prevent similar situations from occurring in the future, countries must work together to ensure that all parties involved are aware of their legal rights and obligations. This includes providing clear guidance on what constitutes an abduction and enforcing existing laws that protect the rights of parents and children.

Improved Communication Between Countries

In addition to enforcing existing laws, improved communication between countries is essential for preventing abductions from happening in the first place. Governments should collaborate to create a system where information can be shared quickly and efficiently when there is suspicion or evidence that a child may have been taken across borders without permission. This could include setting up hotlines or other forms of communication so that authorities can act swiftly if necessary.

Better Enforcement Of Existing Laws

Finally, better enforcement of existing laws is needed in order to ensure that those who break them are held accountable for their actions. This means ensuring that law enforcement agencies have adequate resources and training in order to investigate cases involving parental abduction effectively, as well as prosecuting those responsible when appropriate. Governments should also take steps, such as issuing travel warnings or freezing assets to deter potential offenders from committing these crimes.

By taking the necessary steps to prevent any potential issues, you can ensure that you are in a strong position when sharing custody with a narcissistic ex. Now let’s look at strategies for doing just that.

Most importantly, the Rabbinate’s jurisdiction needs to be heavily curtailed. They cannot handle more complex cases.

Strategies to Share Custody With A Narcissistic Ex

When sharing custody with a narcissistic ex, it is essential to remember that their behavior and actions are not your fault. Managing the situation without getting overwhelmed or emotionally involved can be challenging. Here are some strategies for dealing with a narcissistic ex while still protecting yourself and your children:

1. Establish Boundaries: The most important thing you can do when dealing with a narcissistic ex is to establish clear boundaries. Make sure they understand what behaviors are acceptable and which ones will not be tolerated. This includes setting limits on communication, such as only discussing matters related to the children or scheduling visits through email rather than over the phone. Additionally, make sure that all interactions remain civil and respectful at all times.

2. Document Everything: When communicating with your ex about anything related to the children, you must document everything in writing (emails or text messages). This helps ensure no confusion later on if any issues arise regarding visitation schedules or other matters concerning your kids’ well-being. Documentation also serves as evidence should legal action become necessary down the line due to any violations of court orders by either party involved in the custody dispute.

3. Maintain Professionalism: Even though it may be tempting to lash out at your narcissist ex during arguments, try to maintain professionalism throughout every interaction between both parties involved in this dispute – even if they don’t reciprocate this behavior themselves! Avoid personal attacks and stick strictly to facts when discussing disagreements to avoid unnecessarily escalating tensions.

4 . Seek Legal Advice : If possible, seek advice from an experienced family law attorney specializing in cases involving high-conflict divorces/custody disputes before deciding how best to proceed against a narcissistic spouse legally. A lawyer can provide valuable insight into how best to protect yourself legally, especially since many states have specific laws governing child custody arrangements after divorce proceedings have been finalized.

Lastly, consider seeking support from friends, family members, therapists or support groups who specialize in helping individuals navigate complex relationships like those involving narcissistic spouses. These resources may help provide additional guidance on handling specific situations more effectively in the future.

Developing an effective strategy for sharing custody with a narcissistic ex requires careful consideration and planning. To ensure the best possible outcome, it is important to familiarize yourself with the resources available.

Resources

Organizations

There are a variety of organizations that can assist those dealing with legal issues related to child custody and divorce. The American Bar Association (ABA) provides information on family law, including resources for parents seeking advice or representation in court. The National Center for Family Law offers free online courses, seminars, and resources such as state-specific forms and publications. Additionally, the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges has an extensive list of publications on its website.

Legal Services

Legal services are available from private attorneys and public interest groups specializing in family law matters. Private attorneys may be able to provide legal advice regarding the specifics of your case, while public interest groups often offer free or low-cost legal aid services. It is essential to research any attorney you consider hiring carefully before deciding who will represent you in court proceedings.

Support Groups

Resources can be a great starting point for entrepreneurs to gain knowledge and insight into the business world. However, it is also essential to understand how rabbinical courts and police may intervene in certain situations when starting or running a business.

Rabbinical Court and Police Have So Far failed to act

Police and the rabbinical court have failed to act on the urgent appeals filed by Jacob against Carol Grinberg Maslow. Despite repeated filings, the court has refused to hold her accountable for blatantly disregarding their rulings and the devastating damage this has done to their custody battle.

Carol’s actions include failing to disclose assets during divorce proceedings, refusing to provide financial records as required by law, and attempting to manipulate the system through delaying tactics such as filing motions without notice or opposing counsel present.

Conclusion

It also serves as an example of how unethical legal practices can be used to manipulate the system and cause harm to innocent victims. Despite attempts by Jacob to have his lawyer Maya Lavi prevent the abduction of his children, their efforts were ultimately unsuccessful due to fraudulent behavior by Maya Lavi that allowed them to be taken away from him. We must continue advocating for better laws and regulations that protect children’s rights in shared custody situations. Hence, no other parent has to experience what Jacob did with Carol Grinberg Maslow.

