The construction management field is diverse and encompasses numerous specialties and aptitudes. Would you like to become a manager? Whether you’re already in a leadership role or want to branch out, this guide will help you follow the right path to your personal and professional goals.

Earning a Degree

Post-secondary education is a crucial step toward a career in the field, as a construction management degree provides the introductory knowledge to assess buildings’ structural integrity, read blueprints, and ensure quality and safety compliance. Entry-level positions typically require bachelor’s degrees in engineering, construction management, or related disciplines. In contrast, those seeking high-level positions can gain a competitive edge with a master’s degree.

Gaining Experience

Obtaining on-the-job experience is an important step toward a career in construction management. During degree programs, students may finish projects, write theses, or complete internships to sharpen their skills and gain the experience needed to succeed.

After earning their degrees, many individuals continue building their skills in the construction industry, working in carpentry, plumbing, or general labor roles to gain a deeper understanding of construction processes, tools, and techniques. From there, most degree holders gain experience in supervisory and management positions.

Building Skills

To get jobs and succeed professionally, new construction managers must demonstrate their technical abilities, including:

Technical knowledge. Construction managers must understand building techniques, regulations, codes, and standards.

Business and management skills.A construction manager must handle multiple parts of a project simultaneously. Strong organizational skills are crucial to project management and prioritization and to the cost-efficient use of resources.

Along with technical, physical, and business proficiencies, soft skills help new managers succeed. Time management, conflict resolution, collaboration, team management, and other abilities will help you go far in the construction management field.

Professional Development

Building working relationships is an effective way for construction managers to discover opportunities for professional growth. By joining professional organizations, attending industry conferences, and connecting with mentors, even the newest construction managers can form lifetime connections.

Applying for Positions

If you’re looking for a job in the construction management field, review your resume and gather relevant documentation before applying for open roles such as:

Field engineer

Assistant project manager

Junior estimator

Field technician

Project administrator

Along with networking and professional development, employment seekers can benefit from strategic searches on industry job boards and alumni organizations.

Career Outlook

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for skilled construction workers will increase slightly within the next decade. While the increase is expected to be about five percent, that’s still above the average for other professions—and the reasons are evident. Construction workers and managers play a key role in the country’s labor force, building the structures we use and the roads we drive daily. With an average yearly salary of just below $105,000, it’s easy to see why the construction management field is growing.

The Best Careers Start With a High-Quality Education

The construction industry is expected to grow continuously over the next few years, and now is the time to get in on the ground floor.

