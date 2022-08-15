Is BetterHelp Covered by Insurance? (Everything You Need to Know)

BetterHelp, an online therapy provider, might be a good choice for those looking for a quick and private way to find a therapist. Online therapy has become more prevalent in recent years, and BetterHelp is one of the most common ways to find a licensed therapist. It is an affordable way to get the help you need for a happier and more productive life. But does insurance cover it?

This article will tell you everything you need to know about BetterHelp, and cost breakdowns and will provide advice for understanding insurance coverage for mental health.

What is BetterHelp?

BetterHelp is an online counseling service that makes it easier for people to get high-quality therapy from the convenience of their own homes. According to its website, it is the largest online therapy service in the world, assisting more than 2.7 million patients since 2013.

BetterHelp provides individual and couple counseling for those over the age of 18, and it presently has over 24,000 licensed therapists on its website. Although live video chats are the most popular choice for therapy with BetterHelp, other choices include phone conversations and even online messaging.

BetterHelp Costs

BetterHelp is a membership service that costs between $60 and $90 per week or between $240 and $360 per month. Your location, your preference of therapist, and the therapist’s availability all affect the pricing of the service.

The BetterHelp subscription and one weekly live video session include unlimited texting and phone calls with your counselor.

BetterHelp Financial Aid

BetterHelp also offers financial aid for those who are struggling with the cost of the subscription. They will ask you to fill out a short survey about your employment and monthly income to determine whether or not you’re eligible for financial aid. Once they’ve determined your financial situation, they may offer you a membership plan at a lower price or a plan with more flexibility.

Does BetterHelp Take Insurance?

According to BetterHelp, their services are not covered by health insurance. However, it is still worth asking your insurance provider if they’re able to reimburse you for the cost of your therapy from BetterHelp. Some insurance providers and Medicare may be willing to cover all or part of your therapy expenses.

Insurance and Mental Health Services

There is a reasonable probability that your health insurance plan covers at least some mental health therapies if you have one. Even though BetterHelp does not accept health insurance, in some circumstances, you might be eligible for reimbursement by your insurance provider.

It’s also important to remember that even if your insurance covers all the cost of your online counseling, your copay can be more than BetterHelp’s full rate.

You may need to pay a copay for each session out of your wallet but check with your insurance plan before beginning therapy.

How to Check Your Insurance Plan for Mental Health Coverage

You can check your online account, phone your insurance provider, contact your company’s human resources department, or ask the healthcare provider you want to see whether your insurance is accepted to find out what your plan covers.

In some circumstances, getting coverage will require preauthorization. Furthermore, other insurers require you to pay a deductible before they pay any claims. Ask your insurer about deductibles, as they might be pretty hefty.

How Deductibles Work

Your overall healthcare expenses should be considered when selecting a health insurance plan. Your monthly health insurance premium payment, deductible, copayments, and out-of-pocket expenses must be considered.

A deductible is an out-of-pocket amount for medical services covered by your insurance plan before it begins to pay anything out. Your plan will determine how much you have to pay yourself. Find your ideal health plan by speaking with your employer or insurance company.

How to Find Mental Health Care Covered by Insurance

Once you understand your plan, you can look for the best mental health service provider. The following resources can be used to find a therapist:

Referrals from healthcare professionals, family members, or friends.

Online databases, such as the American Psychological Association’s Psychologist Locator.

Your insurance plan’s list of mental health care providers.

Local options include non-profit organizations, educational institutions, or community mental health clinics.

Other Affordable Options

There are many options for cost-effective mental health care out there. If you don’t have health insurance or want to save money, here are some counseling options that might suit you.

Join a Support Group

Support groups are an affordable in-person therapy option, and many support groups are free to attend. They usually focus on particular issues, such as substance abuse, depression, or terminal illness.

A support group allows you to connect with others dealing with similar issues to you and provide support in solidarity. This can help you overcome the challenges you might face and even make friends along the way.

Try Online Counseling

There are benefits to online therapy, even though it isn’t suitable for everyone. In comparison paying for counseling, it is typically less expensive. It is also more convenient for some people, allowing you to speak to mental health care providers on your terms. BetterHelp is just one of the many online counseling services available.

Look at Community Mental Health Centers

Another affordable option for counseling services is a community mental health center. Here, you might be able to find a low-cost or free therapy option. This is especially beneficial if you have Medicaid or Medicare, as both cover these services. You can find one of these centers by contacting your state health department or using an online search engine.

