Best Corporate Gifts That Make an Impact

Whether it is the holiday season, your company is celebrating an anniversary, or you want to show appreciation for your employees’ hard work, corporate gifting can go a long way. However, you certainly are not alone if you’re wondering what gift you should provide for your employees or clients. After all, corporate gifting can be tricky. To start, keeping company-wide gifts appropriate and aligned with your brand values is essential. But, on the other hand, you also want to give away something that every employee or client will love and use. Fortunately, there are some great corporate gifts that everyone at the company and beyond will appreciate.

When it comes down to it, do corporate gifts matter? And if so, what are the best corporate gifts that can impact the happiness of your workers and clients and, therefore, the success of your brand? So let’s dive into everything you need to know about corporate gifts.

What Is a Corporate Gift?

Let’s first start by talking about what exactly a corporate gift is. Unlike a personalized gift that would be shared between only two people, corporate gifts are meant to be given to the whole organization or company, to potential clients, or used for customers. This is often a company-branded item like merchandise.

Moreover, corporate gifting is the practice of creating a positive relationship with employees, clients, or prospects through the use of a gift. This may include giving a physical object, an edible treat, a personalized clothing item, a gift card, or a special experience.

Why Do Corporate Gifts Matter?

You might be thinking, why is corporate gifting important? While what your company does is more important than what you can gift people, it can still make a big difference. Corporate gifting is important because it can help build brand recognition, customer engagement, and employee loyalty.

Corporate gifts help create this positive relationship by creating an experience that sparks an emotional connection, strengthening the recipient’s feelings for the brand as a whole. What’s more, it is nice to show your employees and clients a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

Regardless of the reason behind it, it can still be hard to know what will make a great corporate gift. So to help take the legwork out of your research, keep scrolling below for the best corporate gift ideas that can make a big impact.

A Tasty Snack Stash

You know the saying, the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach. So give your employees or clients something delicious they can munch on. Instead of a traditional fruit basket or complimentary lunch, put together a “snack stash” of all their favorite snacks. This might include various chips, crackers, beef jerky, candies, popcorn, and so on.

Branded Reusable Tumbler

From their morning coffee to their afternoon tea and every drink in between, every member of your corporation can appreciate a great refillable tumbler. Not only does it encourage eco-friendly practices, but it is a valuable gift that employees can use daily at the office. Take it a step further by branding the tumbler with your company logo. This encourages brand loyalty and will remind employees why they love where they work.

Virtual Fitness Classes

Corporate wellness is essential to creating a positive, healthy, and energetic workspace. Whether your employees work remotely from home or are back in the office each day, everyone will appreciate receiving a round of complimentary virtual workout classes. This shows that you care about the well-being and health of the people who work for you and encourage them to create a healthy balance between work, life, and wellness.

Customized Mug

A mug is a classic workplace appreciation gift. However, when you add the company logo and customize it with each employee’s or client’s name, they will love it and use it every morning. They will know that they can count on your company to take the time to care for everyone individually. Plus, it enhances employee loyalty and promotes further merchandise branding opportunities.

Complimentary Professional Headshots

Whether for a LinkedIn profile, a personal website, an online portfolio, or a resume, having an updated, high-quality headshot is essential to any corporate employee. Therefore, giving your employees complimentary professional headshots is an excellent corporate gift. Hire a professional photographer to come into the office so each employee can get their new photograph taken. It’s like a company picture day! Everyone will be excited about the opportunity and feel encouraged to keep moving up in their career at your company.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.