Being a woman in the workplace is not always easy, here’s how to stay ahead

Being a woman in the workplace comes with its own challenges. It’s important to know your skills and abilities and use them to your advantage. Just because you have a job does not mean you cannot strive for more. Planning for your future will help keep you on your toes, and give you the drive to be successful.

You could think of this on a financial level, working up the ladder to make the most money possible, or you could work hard to fulfill your personal goals in the workplace. But there are ways to do both. From taking extra steps to advance your skill set and adding on other jobs to save money, there are many ways to make sure you are living to your full potential as a woman in the corporate world.

Focus on Upskilling

One of the best ways to ensure your growth and success as a woman in the workplace is to continue adding onto your skills. Upskilling is when the job or company you work for provides resources/opportunities for you to learn new skills. This trend gives you the space to advance and have the tools you need to seek higher positions within the company. When jobs provide these resources they are investing in your future as well, instead of having you do it on your own.

“Upskilling keeps you fresh, at the top of the resume pile, on the contact list, and available on the market,” says Finance Expert Jeannie Dougherty. “Recruiters want to find the best candidates more easily. When you focus on upskilling, you develop your own network, which can help you find additional work and stand out when you need it.”

Even if you decide not to stay with the company that provided these opportunities for growth, you still maximized your time spent there, so you can prioritize yourself in the job search. It’s important to see your worth as a woman in the workplace, so taking hold of upskilling will help further your career no matter what.

Consider a Side Hustle

Staying ahead of your career is not always internal. Your job may not provide upskilling opportunities, so it’s your job to take control. This might mean you have to take a second job or find other ways to make money, so you can afford resources and tools that will help advance your skills.

“Side hustles are great, and if you have one for longer than 6 months and you make a steady income, you can turn it into a business and get tax breaks. Some women I know start side hustles to pay for the LLC or S corporation they desire for their taxes,” Dougherty says.

There are plenty of different side hustles you can choose from. Doing Doordash or UberEats is a great after-hours alternative that can give you a little extra change fast. Maybe you have a hobby or skill that you can utilize to make money. Opening up a tent at a farmer’s market and selling a craft is a great way to expand your reach, and continue to bring in a little extra income. A side hustle is just that, work on the side. It does not have to consume all of your spare time, you can make it into whatever you want it to be.

When it comes to leveraging yourself in the workplace, a side-hustle is a great way to make money that can be put towards your career growth.

Plan for Your Future

Getting ahead in your career is great, but what is the end goal? Planning for your future is probably at the top of your list.

Upskilling yourself so you can achieve the best opportunities in the workplace helps you reach that goal a little faster. Even though you might have the skills you need to work up the ladder, there are still ways to plan for retirement. One way to is to create an investment plan that avoids and eliminates risk. You can do this by taking investing courses and memberships designed for women investors or seek out a financial planner.

“The whole point of taking control of your financial future is to make your money work for you instead of you working to make money. When you know you can retire comfortably with ease because you have what you need financially and you have taken care of your health, then your life gets easier and more fun,” says Dougherty.

Career growth and your future go hand in hand. As a woman in the workplace it’s important to leverage your skills and your abilities so you can set yourself up for success. You have the power over your own life, so why not use that power in the workplace?

Images Courtesy of DepositPhotos