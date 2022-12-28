Andrew Demetre, Charleston Calisthenics Trainer, Explains His Perfect 20-Minute Routine

Many people want to get in better shape, live healthier and exercise more. Yet, as Andrew Demetre, Charleston calisthenics trainer, explains, at the same time, many people don’t want to dedicate hours to driving to and from the gym and working out.

Luckily, there are many exercises people can do from the comfort of their own home — or literally anywhere they are — to get the proper calisthenics their bodies need. The best part is, you can do all of this in a routine that only takes 20 minutes.

Below, Andrew Demetre, Charleston fitness coach, explains his perfect 20-minute routine.

Body Weight Circuits

Before diving into the specific exercises, it’s important to note that everything in this routine is considered a bodyweight exercise. In other words, you’ll use your own body as the weight you’ll be “lifting” to tone your muscles, burn fat and build muscle mass.

These exercises will also be run in what’s called a circuit. Each circuit includes multiple exercises that you will complete. Once all of those exercises are finished, one circuit will be completed.

You’ll finish as many circuits as the routine states, taking a break between circuits to give your body a chance to rest. In this case, it will be three circuits.

Step 1: Warm Up

Before doing any exercise routine, it’s essential to warm up. It’s especially so when doing this 20-minute routine so that you don’t injure yourself.

The goal is to pump up your heart rate and warm your muscles. You can do this by jumping rope, running in place, riding on a stationary bike or doing some pushups. This doesn’t have to take up much time, but you don’t want to brush over it, either.

Step 2: Circuit #1

After your warmup, it’s time to get into the actual exercise routine. Each circuit is comprised of six separate exercises. The goal is to move from one exercise directly into the next one in the circuit without taking a break, if you’re able to do so. This will keep your heart rate up and give you the most significant benefits.

However, if you need to take a break, ensure you do. Injuries occur most often when people do exercises incorrectly. So, taking a break is better so you can do the exercises correctly rather than trying to push through.

Start with 20 squats in place. Then do 10 pushups, 10 lunges with each leg, 10 rows, one plank for 15 seconds and complete the circuit with 30 jumping jacks. For the rows, you can use a jug of milk or another object that has roughly the equivalent weight.

Step 3: Rest and Repeat

After you have completed one circuit, it’s time to rest. You want to give yourself time to refresh, but not relax too much. A good idea is to take a 3-5 minute break to catch your breath and refresh.

After the break is completed, you should repeat the circuit.

How Often to Do the Routine

Andrew Demetre, Charleston calisthenics trainer, says the goal would be to work yourself up to doing three of these circuits in your 20-minute routine. Once you can do that, you should aim to complete this entire routine two or three times every week.

Make sure that you don’t do it on back-to-back days. The rest in between will actually help your body build muscle, so rest is essential. Pushing yourself is actually detrimental to your goals.

About Andrew Demetre

Andrew Demetre is a Charleston health coach, physical trainer, and bodybuilder, first found his calling during the pandemic when he realized that many of his clients preferred working out from home. These days, Demetre uses his expertise to train clients from home, whether in the greater Charleston area or worldwide. Andrew firmly believes every client can achieve their ideal body through hard work and dedication — no gym membership needed.

