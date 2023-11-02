Agricultural Robots Market Share, Size, Growth Global Historical Analysis, Industry Key Strategies, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2030

Global Agricultural Robots Market was valued at USD 2.30 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.68 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 20.9%.

Agricultural Robots, commonly known as Agribots or Agbots, cater as artificial intelligence sources in the agriculture sector. They support farmers in enhancing productivity and declining the dependency on manual field tasks. Agriculture is highly becoming an exciting high-tech industry, drawing new professionals, new organizations, and new investors. The technology is developing rapidly, not only advancing the production capabilities of farmers but also developing robotics and automation technology as we know it. At the heart of this phenomenon is the need for rapidly increased production yields. According to the UN projection, the world population will increase from 7.3 billion today to 9.7 billion in 2050. The world will require a lot more food, and farmers will face serious pressure to keep up with demand. Agricultural robots are rising production yields for farmers in various ways. From drones to autonomous tractors to robotic arms, the technology is being deployed in creative and innovative operations.

Leading Key Players Covered in Agricultural Robots market:

Harvest Automation (US), Agribotix LLC (US), Blue River Technology (US), Autonomous Tractor Corporation (US), Harvest Automation (US), Lely Holding S.A.R.L. (Netherlands), Fullwood Packo (UK), Naio Technologies (France), Precisionhawk Inc. (US), AGROBOT Soluciones Roboticas Agricolas (Spain), Deere & Company (US), DJI (China), CNH Industrial NV (UK), AGCO Corporation (US), DeLaval (Sweden)

The study report goes into great detail on the predicted trends and consumer behavior patterns that will affect the growth of the global Agricultural Robots market. The product, application, and region components of the global Agricultural Robots market research study are separated into three segments. Each division is broken down into chapters that cover numerous aspects. Year-over-year growth graphs and segment-specific drivers and restraints are included in the chapters. The research also includes government estimates for regional markets that have an impact on the global Agricultural Robots industry.

Segmentation of Agricultural Robots market:

By Type:

Automated Harvesting Systems

Milking Robots

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Uavs)/Drones

Driverless Tractors

By Application:

Harvest Management

Field Farming

Dairy & Livestock Management

Weather Tracking And Monitoring

Soil & Irrigation Management

Crop Management

Autonomous Mowing

Pruning

Seeding

Spraying & Thinning Inventory Management

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Eastern Europe (Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, The Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA)

