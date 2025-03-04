Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market to Reach USD 7.1 Mn by 2034 Amid Rising Awareness and Advancements in Treatment

The Acute Intermittent Porphyria (AIP) market is witnessing steady growth, with its valuation expected to increase from USD 4.6 million in 2023 to USD 7.1 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.9%. AIP, a rare metabolic disorder, results from a deficiency of hydroxymethylbilane synthase (HMBS) and is characterized by symptoms such as abdominal pain, nausea, peripheral neuropathy, vomiting, and seizures. Despite its rarity, the market is expanding due to increased awareness campaigns, research advancements, and the growing prevalence of metabolic disorders that contribute to its occurrence.

The industry is seeing a rise in diagnostic innovations and treatment strategies, particularly with the use of intravenous hematin infusions and gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogues. Moreover, leading pharmaceutical companies are focusing on new therapeutic solutions, expanding the availability of advanced treatment options for AIP patients.

With North America leading the market due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, Asia Pacific is emerging as a significant growth region, driven by increasing research activities and a rising demand for innovative treatments.

Market Drivers

Rising Incidence of Metabolic Diseases and Lower Urinary Tract Infections

Metabolic disorders are becoming increasingly prevalent worldwide, significantly contributing to the growth of the AIP market. Studies suggest that metabolic imbalances, particularly lower urinary tract (LUT) dysfunction, are associated with increased risk for acute intermittent porphyria. Symptoms such as urinary incontinence, retention, and recurrent infections are becoming widespread, with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) estimating that over 2.3 billion people worldwide experience LUT dysfunction.

Moreover, research indicates that faulty metabolism leads to increased thirst and urination, especially at night, which can be early indicators of urinary tract complications that may escalate into AIP. As a result, early diagnosis and effective management of urinary tract infections are gaining attention, indirectly boosting the demand for diagnostic tools and AIP-specific treatment options.

Increased Awareness and Early Diagnosis Efforts

A key driver behind the market’s growth is the rising awareness about acute intermittent porphyria. Despite its rarity, educational initiatives and awareness campaigns are helping in early diagnosis and treatment interventions. The American Porphyria Foundation (APF) plays a crucial role in raising awareness through initiatives such as “Porphyria Awareness Week” in April, with its #LETSTALKPORPHYRIA campaign encouraging discussions among patients, healthcare professionals, and researchers.

Such initiatives are crucial in ensuring that individuals experiencing chronic blistering lesions, abdominal pain, or hyponatremia seek medical attention early rather than dismissing symptoms as minor health issues. As awareness spreads, more patients are getting tested for AIP through blood, urine, serum, and DNA tests, leading to a rise in demand for diagnostic solutions.

Advancements in Treatment Approaches

The treatment landscape for acute intermittent porphyria is evolving, with pharmaceutical companies exploring new and improved therapeutics. Traditionally, intravenous hematin infusions have been the standard treatment for severe AIP attacks, helping reduce symptoms and prevent complications. However, ongoing research is uncovering additional benefits of hematin, including its potential role in enhancing immune response by imparting polyreactivity to human antibodies.

Additionally, gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) analogues are being studied for their ability to regulate hormonal imbalances that trigger AIP attacks. These hormonal treatments are particularly relevant for women, who are disproportionately affected by AIP due to hormonal fluctuations during menstrual cycles.

With continued research into gene therapy, metabolic stabilizers, and RNA-based treatments, the market is likely to see new breakthroughs in AIP management, expanding therapeutic options for patients.

Market Segmentation

The acute intermittent porphyria market is segmented based on diagnosis methods, treatment options, and end-users.

Diagnosis Segment

Blood Tests – Standard for detecting increased levels of porphobilinogen (PBG) and aminolevulinic acid (ALA) .

Urine Tests – Commonly used to identify abnormal porphyrin levels , especially during acute attacks.

DNA Tests – Used for genetic screening and confirming porphobilinogen deaminase deficiency .

Serum Tests – Helps assess enzyme activity levels and rule out other metabolic disorders.

Treatment Segment

Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone Analogues – Regulates hormonal fluctuations that can trigger AIP attacks.

Prophylactic Hematin Infusions – Primary treatment for severe AIP episodes , reducing symptom severity.

End-Users

Hospitals – Leading end-user segment due to specialized diagnostic and treatment facilities .

Clinics – Offering early diagnosis and management for AIP patients.

Research Centers – Conducting clinical trials and genetic studies to develop next-generation therapies .

Regional Market Insights

North America Leading the Market

North America remains the dominant region in the acute intermittent porphyria market, driven by a strong healthcare infrastructure, increased research funding, and high awareness levels. The U.S. has a well-established AIP patient registry and active pharmaceutical research initiatives, making it a hub for treatment advancements. Companies like Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are spearheading clinical trials for novel therapies, further propelling market growth.

Asia Pacific Emerging as a Growth Hub

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising prevalence of metabolic diseases and growing demand for innovative treatment approaches. Countries like China, India, and South Korea are investing in porphyria research and genetic screening programs, creating new opportunities for market expansion.

Europe and Other Regions

Europe holds a considerable share in the market due to advanced medical research and government initiatives promoting rare disease treatments. Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions are gradually expanding their market presence, with increasing adoption of diagnostic solutions and treatment facilities.

Competitive Landscape and Key Players

Leading pharmaceutical companies are actively investing in research and development to introduce new treatments and diagnostic solutions for AIP.

Key Players in the Market:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Recordati

Quest Diagnostics

Invitae Corp.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp)

ARUP Laboratories

Recent Developments:

In February 2022, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. released the documentary “Two of Me: Living with Porphyria” , featuring patients with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP) to spread awareness about the disease.

New diagnostic tools and genetic screening initiatives are improving early detection rates, increasing demand for DNA-based AIP tests .

