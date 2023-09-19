7 Most Sought-After Online Degrees

Online learning has been rapidly gaining popularity due to its numerous benefits. It not only allows you to study on a flexible schedule but also eliminates geographical limitations that may come your way. Moreover, online education is more affordable than traditional learning.

Online learning is most popular among working professionals as it allows them to study without disrupting their professional lives. Online graduate degrees can help you improve and learn new skills to land better, higher-paying jobs and stand out in the competitive job market.

There is no doubt that an online degree can help boost your career. But this is only possible if you choose the right degree, as online education requires money, hard work, and time. So, it is necessary to choose a degree that aligns with your interests, goals, and expectations.

Most Sought-After Online Degrees

Here are some of the most sought-after degrees that can help you gain valuable skills and boost your career.

International Relations

An international relations degree is suitable for students who are interested in politics and want to work globally. This degree covers various disciplines and helps you learn how cultures and politics affect international relations.

For example, if you pursue a masters of international relations online, you can learn about the role IR plays in global politics, enabling you to carry out research and analyze global events. Moreover, a graduate degree in international relations can open doors to many job opportunities and different career paths as well. After completing your degree, you will be qualified to work for the government, NGOs, banks, law firms, businesses, etc. You can work as a consultant, intelligence specialist, language specialist, or international benefits analyst.

Computer Science

Due to the advancements in technology, almost every industry relies on computer scientists in one way or the other. Businesses are constantly looking for ways to stay technologically relevant and use software that helps make work easier, more efficient, and error-free.

There are numerous career paths and degrees to choose from when it comes to computer science. And you can also land high-paying jobs after completing your degree. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, computer and information specialists earned a median wage of $100,530 in 2022.

Luckily, there are several computer science degrees to choose from. You can specialize in artificial intelligence, computer security, machine learning, coding, etc. You can qualify for numerous jobs after your degree, depending on your specialization. For instance, you can work as a web developer, data analyst, and cyber security analyst.

Nursing

Nurses are the backbone of the healthcare industry due to their invaluable services. However, the healthcare industry in the US is currently facing a nursing shortage, due to which there is a high demand for experienced and skilled nurses. According to the BLS, employment of registered nurses is expected to grow by 6% by 2032.

So, a degree in nursing won’t just enable you to help other people but also open doors to numerous job opportunities. If you are already a registered nurse and want to pursue this career further, you can enroll in an online BSN. You can also enroll in advanced degrees such as MSN or DNP to qualify for higher or leadership roles.

Business Administration

Business administration degrees, such as an MBA, are quite popular. An MBA can help you gain valuable skills and prepare you for leadership and managerial roles. Moreover, it can also help you stand out in the job market and land better and higher-paying jobs.

An MBA can help you learn about different aspects of handling a business, like management, human resources, economics, etc. The best thing is you don’t necessarily have to be a business student to pursue an MBA.

After completing your MBA, you can work in supply chain management, business analytics, human resources, finances, and sales as well.

Psychology

Due to the increase in awareness of the importance of mental health, the demand for mental health services has increased significantly. In fact, the employment rate for mental health counselors is expected to grow by 18% by 2032.

So, pursuing a degree in psychology can be quite fruitful. Not only will it allow you to create a positive influence in others’ lives, but it will also help you get better jobs. Online psychology students learn about theories, emotions, thought processes, and the role the brain plays in determining human behavior.

You can specialize in different fields as well. For instance, you can choose social, educational, forensic, clinical, industrial, or health psychology as your specialization.

Human Resources

Every organization’s success depends on finding, hiring, and retaining good employees. And all of this is handled by HR. HR managers have numerous responsibilities, such as identifying staffing requirements, resolving workplace conflicts, conducting interviews, hiring new employees, and more.

An online degree in human resources is suitable for people who like working and connecting with others and are good at solving issues and conflicts. After obtaining a degree in human resources, you can work as an employment specialist, recruiter, or human resource manager.

Information Technology

Just like computer science, employment for IT jobs is expected to grow much faster than other careers, and the salary for these jobs is quite decent as well.

A degree in information technology can help you learn more about creating algorithms and computer networks. Your coursework might also include web design, database management, operating systems, cybersecurity, etc.

There are several information technology degrees you can choose from, including Associate in Information Technology and Bachelor’s or Master’s in Information Technology. While studying online, you can also enroll in information technology bootcamps to improve your skills.

Information technology is a vast field that offers numerous career paths like web design, computer systems analysis, data analysis, and cybersecurity.

Concluding Thoughts

An advanced degree can work wonders for your career. It can help you gain new skills and allow you to aim for better and higher-paying jobs. However, leaving your job to study is often not a feasible option. But, with the help of online education, you can pursue higher education without putting your professional life on hold.

Due to its popularity, numerous reputed institutions now offer online degrees. So, it is important to choose a program that matches your field, requirements, and goals, as an online degree is an investment of your time, effort, and money.

Related