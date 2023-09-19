6 Ways You Can Instantly Add Value to Your Property

Looking to increase the value of your home? There are many ways to approach this, but here are the six best ways to instantly add value to your property. Let’s dive in!

Add Smart Tech to Your Home

Making your home smart with modern technology can immediately add to your property’s value and curb appeal. A range of smart tech may add around £2,000 to £2,500 to the value of your home.

Popular smart technology that can collectively add value to your home includes: *

Smart thermostat

Smart lights

Smart home hubs

Smart security cameras

Smart home robots

Smart speakers

Smart home sensors

*This is just a list of examples. There are many more types of smart tech beyond those listed above.

It goes without saying that a smartphone is required to use most smart technology. The more smart devices (e.g. phones and tablets), the more ways you and your household will have to control your smart technology.

Give Your Property’s Finishes a New Lease of Life

Another way of quickly increasing your value’s property is by having its finishes updated. Adding a fresh coat of paint to rooms throughout your home may add several per cent to your property’s value.

You could also have your home’s exterior painted. You can hire a professional painter for this if you’d like. However, if you’d rather take this on DIY, just take all the necessary safety steps (e.g., using a ladder to reach a height and have a second person hold it from the bottom). If you doubt any aspect of the process, hire a professional to err on caution.

Declutter Your Home

Spending a weekend decluttering and cleaning your home’s interior can make a difference in its resale value.

When decluttering/cleaning your home, you’ll want to set aside two days for the process. Here are some key tips:

Use three bin liners that are clearly labelled, one for items you want to keep, another for items you want to throw out and another for items you wish to give to charity. You may also or instead want a binliner for suitable items you’d like to have recycled.

Ensure you have plenty of food and water for the two days.

Do not overdo it. Be sure you take enough breaks and hold off for the next day when needed.

The cleaner your home, the more appealing it will be to potential buyers, and thus it can add value or at least curb appeal.

New Flooring

Another way of increasing your home’s value is to upgrade your flooring. The more rooms you do this in, the more likely your property’s value will noticeably increase.

The ideal flooring will vary from room to room, but laminate and hardwood floors are good upgrades over other flooring types. Be sure to consider what flooring makes the most sense in any room.

Double-Glazing

Further, hire a window fitter to replace existing single-glazed windows with double-glazed windows.

Double-glazing can add about 10% to the value of your home. Triple-glazing can keep the heat in better but won’t necessarily add as much value to your property due to the increased costs.

Also, given that triple-glazing is less of a leap from double-glazing than double-glazing is from single-glazing (with regards to their levels of insulation), double-glazing arguably offers the best value for money.

Upgrade Appliances

Lastly, a fast (although not necessarily cheap) way of increasing your property’s value is by replacing various appliances in your home, especially those in your kitchen.

You may want to consider having appliances replaced, such as:

Fridge

Freezer

Boiler

Dishwasher

Washing machine

Oven

Opting for more modern versions of these appliances and ones that are more energy efficient can increase the value of your home. As touched on earlier, consider adding smart tech where feasible and suitable.