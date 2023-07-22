6 Ways to Make Your Job Easier During Allergy Season

Allergy season can take a toll on job performance. When substances spur the production of antibodies in humans, familiar symptoms include respiratory congestion, skin irritation, or digestive upset, to name a few. The severity of such manifestations differ among sufferers but they are distracting even when mild. It is little surprise that performing a task when subject to allergic reactions becomes more difficult. Fortunately, there are measures we can take to improve our focus and boost our energy to get the job done — and done to the very best of our ability. They might not eliminate symptoms altogether but they can weaken these effects significantly which will help you maintain your workload..

1. Protect Yourself From Allergens

Easier said than done, of course, but we can certainly reduce our exposure. The Mayo Clinic recommends remaining indoors as much as possible, a sacrifice since allergy season corresponds with nice weather. Wearing a mask can block some pollen and spores from afflicting sufferers too. Another important tactic is to change clothing after having spent time outside.

2. Seal Off the Home and Office Against Outdoor Allergens

Although we enjoy the springtime breezes, these winds carry those allergic irritants into the building. Most modern offices and facilities have sufficient air conditioning and internal circulation. If a worker occupies an older building, request a window a/c unit to filter the pollen from grass, leaves, ragweed, and mold. Make sure the units have high-efficiency filters.

3. Vacuum Floors With High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters

Conditions in the house can follow people to work. Making sure allergic stimulants do not imbed themselves in carpeting or other surfaces helps to preserve good health for the whole family. Without a HEPA feature, an ordinary vacuum cleaner can actually spread these substances.

4. Irrigate the Sinuses

Since you cannot keep every particle from entering, you can expel them by flushing the sinus cavities with saline solution. In addition to rinsing out the nasal pathways, saline also diminishes the inflammation of mucous membranes that coat these upper respiratory arteries. The saltwater solution is available in stores and pharmacies or, alternatively, is easy to make at home.

5. Non-Prescription Antihistamines and Decongestants

Oral antihistamines and decongestants, as well as nasal steroids and sprays, can provide needed relief to allergy victims. Although temporary, they relieve suffering so an employee can focus on the work at hand. Antihistamines attack hay fever symptoms like itchy throats, sneezing, and watery eyes. Decongestants, by contrast, loosen nasal accumulation. Nasal steroids, sprayed directly into the nose, can do a little of both. It is best to consult with a physician before use if you are taking other medications.

6. Seek Medical Treatment

Because, sometimes, over-the-counter drugs are insufficient or even dangerous. While hay fever, post-nasal drip, and other symptoms may be manageable using the above methods, more severe symptoms like asthma or skin disturbances definitely require a doctor’s care. Professional allergists stand ready to offer advanced treatment and offer solutions to your allergies which will help you function better in your job duties.