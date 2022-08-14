6 Simple Skincare Tips for Those Who Work Outside

If you work outside, you must ensure that your skin is protected from sun damage. When your skin is exposed to the sun for prolonged hours, it will incur some damage. To avoid serious skin health concerns, you should consider some of the skincare tips when working outside.

1. Apply Sunscreen Daily

Sunscreen is an essential part of your skincare routine. We cannot emphasize its importance since it protects you from UVA and UVB rats. Apply sunscreen to your neck, hands, face, and other body parts exposed to the sun as you work outside.

If you work outside for prolonged hours, you should reapply the sunscreen after every two hours and check the expiry date of the sunscreen. If the sunscreen has expired, the ingredients that usually block the UV rays have expired. As a result, the efficacy of sunscreen has diminished.

2. Wear the Right Gear

It is essential to wear the proper protective clothing when working outside for long hours. During summer, it may be hot; however, you still need to wear long sleeves to reduce your skin’s exposure to the sun. It is advisable to use reflective fabric with light layers to protect the skin. Gloves and hats also come in handy since they will help to reduce your exposure to the sun.

3. Look Into the Medical Conditions and Medication that Usually Increases Photosensitivity

If you spend significant time outdoors, it is important to understand medical conditions and medication that may increase photosensitivity. If you’re taking medication that can increase photosensitivity, you’ll risk severe sun damage. In most instances, a medic will warn you about the risk of prolonged sun exposure when taking antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, blood thinners, blood pressure medication, and antifungals.

4. If Possible, Avoid Working at the Peak Sun Exposure Hours

One easy way to avoid sun damage is to take a break when the sun is at its peak, between 10 am and 4 pm. By avoiding the sun during this period, your sun damage risk will be significantly reduced. If you’re working outside during this period, you should take shade breaks regularly.

5. Take Shade Breaks

You should take shade breaks at least once an hour when you’re out in the sun for prolonged periods. The breaks will ensure your skin and the entire body has a break from the damaging UV rays. As you take a break, you can also drink some water and apply sunscreen to stay energized and avoid skin damage.

6. Stay Hydrated

The skin is the largest organ in your body. Similar to other organs, the skin has a considerable number of cells that depend on the water so that they can remain healthy. If you don’t drink enough water, the skin cells won’t function properly, and they will be at a greater risk of sunburns and healing will also be difficult after a burn.

If you notice some changes in your skin health, you should consult with a dermatologist, and they will give an expert opinion. Apart from that, you should use the tips we’ve listed above if you work outside and want to ensure your skin is always healthy.