6 Key Benefits of Providing a Catered Lunch for Your Employees

Right now, your employees might typically supply their own lunches each day. Some might bring lunch from home, while others might visit a local restaurant on their lunch break. It might have never crossed your mind to provide catered lunches for your employees, but this is actually a perk you may want to look into. These are a few key benefits of providing a catered lunch for your employees.

1. Attract Top Talent

First of all, it’s always a good idea to attract the best talent to work in your business as possible. Offering perks that your competitors don’t offer for their employees is one good way to do so. Even small perks like offeringcatered lunches are an added benefit that could help sway potential employees to consider your company over some of their other options.

2. Help Your Employees Feel Valued

Your employees likely work hard for your business. Showing them some appreciation and letting them know that they’re valued can do a lot for morale. By providing your employees with a nice, tasty catered lunch, it’s a good way to let you know that you and your company appreciate them.

3. Help Employees Save Money

It’s no secret that living expenses can be quite high, and many people spend a lot of money on their work lunches each week. Even if your employees are well-paid, they might still struggle with budgeting for work lunches. By providing them with lunch, you can take some of this stress and pressure off of your employees.

4. Improve Attendance and Productivity

Providing a catered lunch is a good way to improve attendance and productivity. When your employees have to leave the office to go get their lunch elsewhere, they might run into traffic issues, long lines at the restaurant, or other situations that can lead to them not being able to return from their scheduled lunch break on time. If employees have to get up from their desks to go get lunch when they are in the middle of a big project, it can be hard for them to focus again when they get back to work after lunch. By providing a catered lunch each day, you can prevent employees from having to leave the office or even their work areas for lunch.

5. Help Employees Eat Healthy

Healthy employees are good employees. Plus, you probably value the health and wellness of the people who work for your company. Many people don’t get a healthy, nutritious lunch on a daily basis. If you are providing healthy and tasty meals for your employees for lunch each day, you can help and encourage them to eat healthy. This can help them at work, and it can help them in their day-to-day lives, both in the short and long term.

6. Support a Local Business

Lastly, as a business owner, you probably understand the importance of supporting other businesses when you can. By ordering catered lunches for your employees, you can support a local business in the process, all while helping your company and your employees benefit, too.

As you can see, providing a catered lunch for your employees can be a great idea. If you work with a good local restaurant or cafe, you can ask about things like affordably priced catering that would work well for lunch at your place of business.