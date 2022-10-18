50 Best Social Media Influencers You Should Follow to Learn Forex

Forex trading has its intricacies, and understanding them requires much effort. However, staying up to date has become easier over the last decade, thanks to the successful Forex traders who share their expertise on several social media platforms.

A keen understanding of the fundamentals of forex trading and professionalism in the ever-volatile world of foreign currencies make these 11 the best social media influencers you should follow to learn more about forex.

1. The Trading Channel – Steven Hart

Steven Hart started trading professionally in 2011 and became a trading coach in 2014. In addition, Hart shares his knowledge about the forex markets trading insights with 1.8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and his Instagram followers. With his characteristic ease and enthusiasm, he aims to help shorten people’s learning curve, helping them understand forex trading can ensure financial freedom.

2. Rayner Teo

For Rayner Teo, forex trading is all about laying a foundation. This social media influencer’s interest in trading started at university, leading to his blog TradingwithRayner. Today, the former prop trader Rayner Teo has 1.63 million subscribers on YouTube and has authored several books. In Singapore alone, 75,000 traders read his blog monthly. Follow Rayner Teo to learn more about strategies like technical analysis, moving averages, and trading habits that will make you money.

3. ClayTrader

ClayTrader’s YouTube channel and podcasts concentrate on minimizing risk while increasing profits. Besides being a full-time day trader, he is also an investor, teacher, and family man. His 554K subscribers get insights into trading the various markets on his channel, including forex trading. However, ClayTrader also covers multiple topics on investing and financials. He has an active trading community where traders share ideas, and he runs a trading educational program for traders, helping them understand the markets as they prepare for their trader journey.

4. Kiana Danial

Kiana Danial@investdiva is also Invest Diva’s CEO and a best-selling book author. The professional finance expert contributes to Nasdaq and wants her contributions to help empower women with her knowledge to help them take charge of their financial futures. Kiana has written two books called Cryptocurrency Investing for Dummies and Invest Diva’s Guide to Making Money in Forex but also contributes articles to The Wall Street Journal, Time, Forbes, Fox News, and TheStreet. Here authority as a wealth management and cryptocurrencies expert has led to recognition as the 2018 Investor Fund Awards’ Personal Investment Expert of the Year and one of several Women of Influence by the New York Business Journal in 2016

5. Trader Nick

Trader Nick is an active currency and stock market trader with a presence on several social media channels where he shares trading tips and his current trades. In addition, he willingly shares what his six years as a trader have taught him. Besides his active trading and social media posts, Nick also runs his company called A1 Trading, where he specializes in the coverage of financial market news, building trader software tools, and hosting online trader communities.

6. Kleveland

If you want to learn about the best forex opportunities, Kleveland’s Monday Forecast series and his Live Forex trading series make good watching. Kleveland claims that his multiple forex forecasts are 82% accurate. In addition, his YouTube channel includes educational videos based on specific trades made by him and his colleagues. They explain the reasons behind making the trade, concentrating on the fundamental and technical analysis that led to the trade.

7. Hannah Forex

HANNAH FOREX wants to share why she trades in forex and what it means. As a forex social media influencer, she documents her forex trading journey through videos in which she shares the various upswings and downswings of forex trading. She believes sharing her helpful videos allows everyone to follow her journey and learn from her knowledge.

8. Raja Banks

Raja Banks is a trader, teacher, and mentor for his followers. His students and followers trade alongside him regularly because he believes this is the best way to impart knowledge, genuineness, and transparency.

9. Michael Bamber

With just a few years of trading behind him, Michael Bamber documents his highs and lows to help motivate and inspire others on this journey into trading. Expect to learn a lot from him, including honest advice for beginners and why he changed his Forex trading style.

10. Karen Foo

YouTuber Karen Foo is a forex trader based in Singapore. She is also a motivational speaker and often combines her talent to educate her followers on the importance of confidence in trading. Karen’s series of videos on trading psychology is unique and popular, proving her unique approach to trading.

11. FxDaniel Savage

FxDaniel Savage is a 6-figure forex trader social media influencer from Miami and a young trader going places. You can find detailed videos and information about forex trading strategies and his day-trading experiences, receive his exchange market news on your feed and take his forex trading courses through his FX trading channel.

12. Andrei Knight

Andrei Knight is a professional trader, author, and coach who has been trading for over a decade. He is the founder of Trading Heroes, where he shares his knowledge on trading the markets through blog posts, courses, and social media content. As a forex trader with a large social media following, Andrei uses his platform to show his trades and provide educational content to help others become better traders.

13. Landon French

Landon French is a full-time forex trader and entrepreneur with years of experience in the industry. His company, Pip Mavens, helps people learn about forex trading and provides an online community for traders to connect. Landon also shares his knowledge on forex trading through social media posts and videos, which offer valuable insights for both beginner and experienced traders.

14. Nial Fuller

Nial Fuller is a professional forex trader, author, and coach trading the markets for over 14 years. He is the founder of Learn To Trade The Market, which provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Nial uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

15. Brandon Gilbert

Brandon Gilbert is a full-time forex trader and entrepreneur with years of experience in the industry. His company, Forex Trading Academy, helps people learn about forex trading and provides an online community for traders to connect. Brandon also shares his knowledge on forex trading through social media posts and videos, which offer valuable insights for both beginner and experienced traders.

16. Rayner Teo

Rayner Teo is a professional forex trader, author, and coach trading the markets for over 10 years. He is the founder of Traderciety, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Rayner uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

17. Andrew Mitchem

Andrew Mitchem is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 10 years. He owns The Forex Trading Coach, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Andrew uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

18. Jarratt Davis

Jarratt Davis was a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 10 years. He is the founder of JarrattDavis.com, where he provided free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Jarratt used his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

19. Courtney Smith

Courtney Smith is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 15 years. He is the founder of ForexBoat, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Courtney uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

20. Steve Ward

Steve Ward is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 12 years. He is the founder of ForexSignals, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Steve uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

21. Yusef Scott

Yusef Scott is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 10 years. He is the founder of Learn To Trade The Market, which provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Yusef uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

22. Walter Peters

Walter Peters is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 15 years. He is the founder of Forexmentor, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Walter uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

23. Kathy Lien

Kathy Lien is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 10 years. She is the director of currency research at GFT, where she provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Kathy uses her platform to share her trades and provide valuable insights to her followers.

24. Nenad Kerkez

Nenad Kerkez is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 10 years. He is the founder of Admiral Markets, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Nenad uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

25. Mark McRae

Mark McRae is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 20 years. He is the founder of Surefire Trading, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Mark uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

26. Rob Booker

Rob Booker is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 15 years. He is the founder of TradersLog, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Rob uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

27. Andrew Mitchem

Andrew Mitchem is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 10 years. He is the founder of The Forex Trading Coach, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Andrew uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

28. David Baker

David Baker is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 15 years. He is the founder of Forex Trading Academy, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, David uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

29. Steve Nison

Steve Nison is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 20 years. He is the founder of Candlestick Forum, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Steve uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

30. Greg Michalowski

Greg Michalowski is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 15 years. He is the founder of FX360, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Greg uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

31. Jared Martinez

Jared Martinez is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 20 years. He is the founder of Market Traders Institute, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Jared uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

32. Kathy Lien

Kathy Lien is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 15 years. She is the founder of BKForex, where she provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Kathy uses her platform to share her trades and provide valuable insights to her followers.

33. Boris Schlossberg

Boris Schlossberg is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 20 years. He is the founder of BKForex, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Boris uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

34. Nenad Kerkez

Nenad Kerkez is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 15 years. He is the founder of Admiral Markets, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Nenad uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

35. Felix De Vliegher

Felix De Vliegher is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 15 years. He is the founder of FXProSystems, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Felix uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

36. Laurentiu Damir

Laurentiu Damir is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 20 years. He is the founder of Forexmentor, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Laurentiu uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

37. Rayner Teo

Rayner Teo is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 10 years. He is the founder of TradingwithRayner, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Rayner uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

38. Steve Nison

Steve Nison is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 20 years. He is the founder of Candlestick Forum, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Steve uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

39. Toni Turner

Toni Turner is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 15 years. She is the founder of Trend Trading, where she provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Toni uses her platform to share her trades and provide valuable insights to her followers.

40. Yohay Elam

Yohay Elam is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 10 years. He is the founder of Forex Crunch, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Yohay uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

41. Wayne McDonell

Wayne McDonell is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 15 years. He is the founder of Currency Trading, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Wayne uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

42. Raghee Horner

Raghee Horner is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 20 years. She is the founder of Forex Trader’s Journal, where she provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Raghee uses her platform to share her trades and provide valuable insights to her followers.

43. Jared Martinez

Jared Martinez is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 30 years. He is the founder of Market Traders Institute, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Jared uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

44. Kathy Lien

Kathy Lien is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 15 years. She is the founder of BK Forex, where she provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Kathy uses her platform to share her trades and provide valuable insights to her followers.

45. Boris Schlossberg

Boris Schlossberg is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 20 years. He is the founder of BKS Forex, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Boris uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

46. Todd Gordon

Todd Gordon is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 20 years. He is the founder of TradingAnalysis, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Todd uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

47. Rob Booker

Rob Booker is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 15 years. He is the founder of Forex Training, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Rob uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

48. Sam Seiden

Sam Seiden is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 15 years. He is the founder of Online Trading Academy, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Sam uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

49. Steve Nison

Steve Nison is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 30 years. He is the founder of Candlestick Forum, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, Steve uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

50. John Jagerson

John Jagerson is a professional forex trader and coach trading the markets for over 20 years. He is the founder of Learning Markets, where he provides free educational content to help people learn about forex trading and become better traders. As a well-respected forex trader with a large social media following, John uses his platform to share his trades and provide valuable insights to his followers.

As you can see, many successful forex traders are willing to share their knowledge and insights with others. If you’re looking to get started in forex trading or are already a trader but looking to improve your skills, following these traders and learning from them is a great way to do so.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.