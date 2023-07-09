5 Time-Saving Hacks All New Moms Should Know

It’s said that becoming a new mom means mastering the art of doing everything with just one hand while juggling the baby, sleep deprivation, and household chores with the other. Wouldn’t it be magical if we could squeeze a few extra hours out of each day?

While we haven’t found a way to bend the space-time continuum, we have some brilliant, practical hacks to help new moms save time (and stay sane) in this beautiful chaos. Grab a cup of that half-drunk, lukewarm coffee, take a moment, and discover some time-saving hacks to make life a bit easier.

1. Simplify Feeding Time

Feeding a newborn can feel like a round-the-clock job. Did you know something as simple as your wardrobe can turn the tide? Welcome to the world of breastfeeding shirts: a game-changer for new moms.

These shirts are designed with clever openings or flaps to make nursing more convenient, comfortable, and discreet. You can feed your baby anytime, anywhere, without having to navigate layers of clothing, which means less time changing and more time bonding.

Consider preparing bottles in advance if you’re formula feeding or pumping to save even more time. A little organization goes a long way, and having a stash of pre-measured water and formula can be a lifesaver for those 3 a.m. feedings.

2. Optimize Your Diaper Changing Routine

Who knew such tiny beings could produce so many diapers? Diaper changing can be swift and fuss-free With a little strategy.

It starts with having a well-stocked changing station. You don’t want to be midway through a diaper change when you realize the wipes are in another room. Keep all supplies like diapers, wipes, rash cream, and spare clothes within easy reach of your changing table.

Another useful hack is to use a portable diaper caddy. This allows you to carry your supplies from room to room, so you can change your baby wherever you are without rushing back to the nursery. Diaper changing might never become your favorite parenting task, but these hacks can make it quicker and less messy.

3. Streamline Nap Time

Ah, nap time. Those sweet, precious moments of silence when you can finally have a breather … or tackle that growing laundry pile. Still, creating a consistent nap routine isn’t always a walk in the park. Don’t worry — we have some handy tricks to help establish a nap schedule that works for you and your little one.

Swaddling your baby can be a great start. Babies often startle themselves awake, but a good swaddle mimics the coziness of the womb and can help your baby sleep soundly. But remember, always practice safe swaddling!

What about the dreaded nap time interruptions? A white noise machine could be your knight in shining armor. It creates a consistent audio environment that helps mask sudden noises like the doorbell or the dog deciding to express his views on the neighborhood squirrel. These machines can help your baby stay asleep longer, affording you some well-deserved rest or productive time.

4. Master Some Quick and Easy Cleaning Techniques

With a new baby, it seems like there are suddenly more things to clean and less time to do it. Mastering some quick and easy cleaning techniques can save you time while keeping your home sparkling. This is one of our most important tips because you feel better when you have a clean home!

The better you feel, the better you’ll be to care for your little one. So start by considering a robotic vacuum. While it might not replace the need for a full vacuum now and then, it’s a great way to keep on top of everyday messes.

Opt for one-handed cleaning products, like disinfectant wipes, to make cleaning a breeze. You can quickly wipe surfaces, even with a baby in your arms. Just ensure cleaning supplies that touch surfaces your baby might get their hands on are baby-safe and non-toxic!

5. Use Tech To Save Time

Tech isn’t just for endless baby photos or posting those adorable milestones on social media. It can also be a new mom’s secret weapon for saving time.

Baby monitor apps can transform your old smartphone or tablet into a fully functional baby monitor. Sleep trackers can also be a boon, helping you identify your baby’s sleep patterns to schedule your day more effectively.

You don’t need to be a tech whiz to use these tools. They’re designed to be user-friendly, and a quick YouTube tutorial can guide you through the basics.

Say Goodbye Stress, Hello Free Time

From breastfeeding shirts that simplify feedings to handy tech apps that can become your new best friends, every little bit helps when navigating this rewarding yet demanding journey.

Finding ways to shortcut the rough parts of this journey doesn’t mean you’re cheating. It means you’re being smart, efficient, and resourceful — the traits that make you an amazing mom.

Image Courtesy DepositPhotos