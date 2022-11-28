5 Technologies That Will Disrupt the Stock Market

3D printing provides cheaper, customized production for medical needs and space exploration.

Remember when the word “disruptive” was negative? In recent years, being disruptive is the name of the game. Every company is developing or trying to get its hands on technology that will be a game changer and disrupt the market.

The stock market is directly affected by developments in business and industry. The following trends are garnering attention. We’ve already seen examples of these technologies, but their potential is far from being exhausted. The following disruptive technologies will gain wider adoption, and their impact will affect stocks.

Blockchain

Most of us know of the blockchain through cryptocurrency. Even if we don’t use bitcoin or Ethereum, there is no question that, despite its volatility, cryptocurrency is here to stay. Even as bitcoin prices dropped dramatically in the winter of crypto in 2022, experts insisted that blockchain technology would remain essential, even if people rejected cryptocurrency.

Blockchain technology creates a secure, permanent record. When this technology is used for crypto transactions, it records every purchase or sale with crypto by creating a new block in the chain, hence the name. These blocks can’t be destroyed or reversed. That’s why crypto refunds are hard to get. The blockchain is protected with encryption which makes hacking almost impossible.

The blockchain isn’t just for digital coins. Through NFTs, it can preserve trademarks on the artwork, original writing, and trademarks.

Artificial Intelligence

Back in the 1950s ad 60s, there were many B movies about how robots would take over the world and supplant human ingenuity. However, the reality of artificial intelligence is not as menacing as these late-night movies.

We all use artificial intelligence daily. The eCommerce site may make suggestions based on our shopping history when we shop online. Apple’s Siri can assist us and carry out our requests. Other apps use Autosuggest when we compose emails or texts based on phrases we often use.

Artificial intelligence will increasingly be used daily on apps. This technology is being tested in the automotive industry to assist human driving. It also has many uses in the healthcare sector for monitoring patients.

Augmented Reality

Augmented reality or virtual reality and its impact are most visible in the gaming and entertainment sectors. Video games are increasingly replicating real-life experiences and making game scenarios more vivid.

However, augmented and virtual reality isn’t just for fun and games. This technology is essential in architecture, design, education, travel, and healthcare.

Before designing a building, an architect can get a realistic experience of its appearance and construction. It also can give architects and designers an advantage because they can give their clients a complete picture of something resembling the final result.

3D Printing

One of the most potentially disruptive technologies is 3D printing. From parts for airplanes and spaceships to prosthetic limbs and cheaper housing, 3D printing is increasingly putting production into the hands of individuals rather than factories.

There are many advantages of 3D printing. Items can be made less expensively and more efficiently, and customized. This is ideal for hearing aids, prosthetic limbs, and other medical supplies tailor-made for the user’s needs.

It’s not surprising that innovator Elon Musk used 3D printing for his Dragon spaceship. This technology is invaluable to the airline industry, which often needs rapid replacement of airline parts.

3D printing is also making housing more affordable. Thanks to the inexpensive production made possible by this technology, it’s possible to build a home for as little as $2,000. Not only does 3D housing make items more affordable, but it has less of a negative impact on the environment, speeds up production, and uses less labor and materials.

Internet of Things

The idea of calling objects “smart” is relatively new. Many of us own a smartphone, but thanks to the internet of things technology, many of the everyday objects we use are increasingly smart–meaning they are or will be connected to the internet and other devices.

This may sound complicated, but it is supposed to make our lives easier. Imagine if your coffee maker “knew” that your alarm clock went off and started making your daily brew. Smart devices affect all industries, including healthcare, housing, automotive and infrastructure.

Imagine not having to remember to turn off lights or heaters as smart buildings automatically save on utilities by shutting things off. Traffic lights can be fully automated, and smart grids can distribute energy where it is needed most. Smart infrastructure will automatically draw attention to problems and repairs that need to be made.

The internet of things can provide us with biofeedback. We already may use smartwatches that tell us about our heart rate, calorie burn, and blood pressure after a workout. The idea of the internet of things is that the details of life are taken care of while we can focus on bigger things.

Technology and Stocks

Many of these technologies will make businesses more efficient. This may allow them to cut costs and increase their ROI. However, the darker side is that, while some industries will thrive, others may fall by the wayside.

Companies that don’t have the spending power to keep up with the latest trends may fall rapidly behind technologically advanced businesses. That’s why it’s important to research companies to determine how technologically advanced they are.

One unintended side effect of these developments is that increased automation and technological advances may lead to downsizing and cutting jobs. Although this will cut costs for businesses in the short term and may improve their bottom lines, unemployment may threaten consumption and lead to a general economic slowdown.

Therefore, if new solutions for the workforce are implemented along with technological advances, stock market gains are likely to be more sustainable.

FAQs

What kinds of technologies are disrupting the stock market?

Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Big Data, Cloud Computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have significantly impacted the stock market in recent years. AI analyzes data and predicts future trends, while blockchain has enabled cryptocurrency trading. Big data helps investors identify emerging opportunities and develop strategies for trading. Cloud computing enables faster transaction processing, while IoT allows for real-time monitoring of markets. All these technologies are transforming how stocks are traded and creating new possibilities for investors.

How does artificial intelligence affect the stock market?

AI is becoming increasingly important to traders, as it can help investors identify trends and make better trading decisions. AI algorithms analyze large amounts of data, allowing investors to spot opportunities or potential market risks quickly. AI is also being used to develop automated trading systems that can execute orders faster than humans, resulting in improved performance and lower costs.

How does 3D printing affect the stock market?

3D printing can allow businesses to create items more efficiently and cost-effectively. This could increase some companies’ profits, positively impacting their stocks. However, it may also threaten jobs and lead to unemployment, which could negatively affect the stock market.

What is the internet of things?

The internet of things (IoT) is a network of physical objects that are connected to the internet and each other, allowing for automation and collecting data about their surroundings. This technology has many applications in different industries, such as healthcare, housing, automotive, and infrastructure.

What are some potential risks associated with technological advances?

Some potential risks associated with technological advances include job loss due to increased automation and difficulty for companies without spending power to keep up with technological trends. Additionally, these changes may cause economic slowdowns by reducing consumer spending if unemployed people don’t have the means to purchase goods and services. Therefore, it is important to consider possible solutions for the workforce along with technological advances.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.