5 Proven Tips for How to Make Money on Spotify

The world of music streaming is more popular than ever, and Spotify is one of the most popular platforms. If you’re a musician, you may wonder how to make money on Spotify.

It is a rumor that many artists make millions of dollars per year on Spotify, but the reality is that most artists make very little money on the platform. Most artists make less than $500 per year on Spotify.

However, there are a few things that you can do to increase your chances of making money on Spotify.

Why Spotify is a great platform for music promotion

In today’s music industry, Spotify is one of the most popular streaming platforms for listeners and artists. Not only is it a great way to discover new music, but it’s also a powerful tool for promoting and marketing your music. If you’re an independent artist looking to get your music out there, here are some reasons why Spotify is an excellent platform for music promotion.

First, Spotify has a vast user base of over 297 million active users as of 2019. This gives you a large pool of potential listeners for your music. Furthermore, Spotify offers a variety of ways for artists to promote their music on the platform.

For example, you can create a custom playlist for your followers or run ads that target specific listeners. You can also submit your songs for consideration by Spotify’s editorial team, which can lead to being featured on popular playlists such as Discover Weekly or Release Radar.

Perhaps most importantly, Spotify pays artists royalties based on how often their songs are streamed. You can make money from promoting your music on the platform. Many successful independent artists can make a living just from streaming royalties.

Now that we’ve looked at why Spotify is a great platform for music promotion, let’s look at how you can make money from your music on the site.

Here are five proven tips for making money on Spotify:

1. Get your music on popular playlists

One of the best ways to make money on Spotify is to get your songs featured on popular playlists. This exposure will lead to more people listening to your music; if your songs are good, they’ll keep coming back for more. Furthermore, each time someone streams one of your songs from a playlist, you’ll earn a small amount of money in royalties.

To increase your chances of getting featured on a popular playlist, it’s important to submit your music to Spotify’s editorial team for consideration. You can do this through your Artist Profile page on the site. Make sure to include as much information about your music as possible, such as genre, release date, and links to your website and social media pages.

2. Run ads on Spotify

Another great way to make money on Spotify is to run ads on the platform. You can target your ads specifically to Spotify users based on age, location, gender, and listening habits. This ensures that your ad reaches people who are interested in your music.

To start running ads on Spotify, you’ll need to create an account with a self-service advertising platform such as AdsWizz or TargetSpot. Once you’ve set up your account, you’ll be able to create and manage your campaigns directly on the platform.

3. Sell merch through Spotify

If you want to make more money from your music on Spotify, consider selling merch through the platform. You can directly add links to your merchandise store on your Artist Profile page. This makes it easy for fans to find and purchase your products.

Spotify also offers a Merchbar integration, which allows you to sell physical merchandise such as CDs and vinyl directly through the platform. To get started, create an account with Merchbar and connect it to your Spotify artist profile.

4. Use Spotify codes

Spotify codes are QR-like codes that you can generate for your songs, albums, or playlists. Fans can instantly scan these codes to start listening to your music on Spotify. You can use Spotify codes to promote your music offline, such as at live shows or in record stores.

To generate a Spotify code for your music, open the Spotify app and go to the artist, album, or playlist you want to share. Tap the three dots in the top-right corner and select ‘Share.’ From here, you can choose to generate a Spotify code.

5. Offer exclusive content on Spotify

One final way to make money on Spotify is to offer exclusive content to fans who follow you on the platform. This could be anything from bonus tracks and remixes to live recordings and video footage. Offering this exclusive content will encourage more people to follow you on Spotify, leading to more streams and royalties over time.

To offer exclusive content on Spotify, simply upload the files that you want to share to your Artist Profile page. Then, go to the ‘About’ section and select ‘Edit.’ Here, you’ll be able to add a description of the content and specify that it’s for fans only.

Spotify is a great platform for promoting and monetizing your music. By following these tips, you can make sure that you’re making the most out of the opportunities the site offers.

Conclusion: how you could be making money from Spotify

Spotify is a great way to make money from your music. You can earn a good amount of money from your songs by submitting your music to Spotify’s editorial team, running ads on the platform, or selling merch through the site. You can also use Spotify codes to promote your music offline or offer exclusive content to fans who follow you on the platform.

By following these tips, you can ensure that you’re making the most out of the opportunities that Spotify offers.

FAQs

Can you earn money on Spotify?

Yes, you can earn money on Spotify by submitting your music to Spotify’s editorial team, running ads on the platform, or selling merch through the site. You can also use Spotify codes to promote your music offline, or offer exclusive content to fans who follow you on the platform.

Can you get paid to make Spotify playlists?

Yes, you can get paid to make Spotify playlists. You can sign up to be a Spotify curator through sites like PlaylistPush and TrackRecord. Once you’re approved, you’ll be able to start creating and monetizing your playlists.

How many views do you need to make money on Spotify?

There’s no set number of views that you need to make money on Spotify. However, the more popular your music is, the more likely you are to make money from the platform.

How much does Spotify pay per 1000 streams?

Spotify pays around $0.00437 per stream, so you would need to generate around 228 streams to make $1.

How do music artist make their money?

Music artists make money through a variety of means, such as record sales, live performances, merchandise sales, and royalties from streaming sites like Spotify.

