5 Beginner-Friendly 3D Wooden Puzzles Under $20

How To Transfer GCash to Paypal Please enable JavaScript

When it comes to assembling 3D wooden puzzles, beginners might face some challenges. The main reason is their lack of knowledge about 3D wooden puzzles and how to choose the right one.

This article will briefly introduce some tips for beginners to choose 3D wooden puzzles and provide a few options suitable for them.

How Beginners Should Choose 3D Wooden Puzzles

1. Difficulty Level

The market offers thousands of 3D wooden puzzles with varying difficulty levels.

From a difficulty perspective, 3D wooden puzzles can be categorized as simple, easy, difficult, and extremely difficult. For beginners, it’s recommended to start with puzzles of simple difficulty.

However, don’t assume that simple means easy. Each puzzle has a certain level of complexity, and even simple 3D wooden puzzles require some time to complete.

2. Number of Pieces

Typically, more challenging puzzles have a higher number of pieces. However, there are also puzzles with fewer pieces but higher difficulty, such as the ROKR Vitascope Movie Projector 3D Wooden Puzzle.

For beginners, it’s suggested to start with puzzles with fewer pieces, around 100. Having fewer pieces means less time assembling, which can help cultivate interest.

3. Price Consideration

It’s undeniable that the primary material of 3D wooden puzzles is wood, and these pieces are not as sturdy as metal. Accidental mishandling during assembly might lead to parts breaking.

To maintain the assembly experience and minimize potential losses, it’s strongly recommended that beginners buy 3D wooden puzzles at a lower price range. This way, even if pieces break, you won’t worry too much about the financial loss. Additionally, assembling these simpler puzzles will help you get accustomed to the hardness of the pieces, which will aid you in tackling more challenging puzzles.

5 3D Wooden Puzzles Under $20 Suitable for Beginners

1. Rolife Eiffel Tower 3D Wooden Model

Based on the iconic landmark Eiffel Tower in the most romantic city in the world, this self-assembled 3D model kit comprises only 121 pieces, with a moderate level of difficulty connecting each part. You can learn and enjoy during the assembly process, and in the end, you’ll have a 365mm-tall Eiffel Tower model that’s perfect for display.

2. Rolife Tower Bridge 3D Wooden Puzzle

This Tower Bridge model takes you on a journey through London, revealing the geometric structure and functioning of the Tower Bridge. The model includes 113 pieces, and you can complete the assembly in about 1.5 hours.

3. Rolife Japanese Diplomatic Ship 3D Wooden Puzzle

Designed based on a Japanese diplomatic ship, this puzzle comprises only 91 pieces, and you can finish it in just one hour. Once completed, you can display it wherever you like.

4. Rolife Classic Car 3D Wooden Puzzle

This model represents a classic car from the 19th century, faithfully reproducing all the vehicle’s details. The model consists of 164 pieces, and you can finish it in approximately 1.5 hours. This kit is worth trying for vintage car enthusiasts, and you can keep it for the long term.

5. Rolife Big Ben 3D Wooden Puzzle

Bring home this iconic Big Ben model. Despite the model having 220 pieces, it’s still beginner-friendly. You can enjoy a longer assembly process, delving into the details of these wooden pieces. This will help you tackle more challenging 3D wooden puzzles in the future.

About this brand: Robotime

For more 3D wooden puzzles for beginners, visit: https://www.robotimeonline.com/collections/3d-wooden-puzzle?tags=easy

In Conclusion

3D wooden puzzles are great rewarding toys for ages 14 and up. If you’ve developed an interest in 3D wooden puzzles, consider trying them. In the beginning, you can experiment with puzzles of lower price and difficulty levels to cultivate your interest.