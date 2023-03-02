4 Ways to Sell Accident-Damaged Vehicles and Get Good Money Ways to Sell Accident-Damaged Vehicles and Get Good Money

Several things can cause damage to a car. It can result from poor maintenance by the owner, general wear and tear, or an accident on the road. In any case, the damages can vary from minor to major, some of which can be easily repaired and others that may not be worth it.

In the latter case, many people consider selling their vehicle to get a good deal, even with its damages. The biggest challenge they encounter in the process is finding the right buyer willing to take the car off the hands of the owner and pay good money for it in return.

Luckily, there are several options you can consider to sell your totaled ride and make a profit. Choosing the most suitable one for you will be mainly based on the condition of your vehicle and your needs, priorities, and preferences.

To help you along, here are four ways you can sell your accident-damaged ride and get the most money possible for it in return.

Sell it to a junkyard

One great option is to sell your damaged car to a junkyard. This place buys vehicles in any condition and will give you top dollar for them. To get the best rate, it is essential that you shop around for different junkyards in your area to see which one offers excellent services and will help take your wrecked car off your hands hassle-free.

For example, if you live in the Philly area, meet with multiple buyers and discuss how to get instant cash for your junk car in Philadelphia quickly and easily. If your car still contains some valuable parts that can be reused in other vehicles or for different purposes, you can expect an even better offer.

Recycle it

Another option to get rid of your accident-damaged car and get good money for it is to recycle it. This is the best solution for vehicles that are entirely beyond repair but still, contain good working parts that can be reused in other cars.

In general, about 80% of end-of-life vehicles can be recycled. Some valuable parts that can help you get the best deal for your totaled ride include batteries, catalytic converters, doors, glass, seats, rims, tires, windows, and oil.

Plus, the vehicle recycling process is very eco-friendly, meaning no harm will be done to the planet and people by dismantling the car for spare parts.

Sell it to a private buyer

If your goal is to get the most money possible for your damaged car, then selling it to a private buyer may be a great option. Unlike car dealers and other car buyers, private-party buyers aren’t in the business of buying and reselling wrecked vehicles for a profit.

This means you can expect much better offers, especially if your ride is still in relatively good driving condition and has sustained minor damages from the accident.

If you need help finding the right buyer, consider listing your car online. When creating your ad, be sure to write a detailed and accurate description of your vehicle so potential buyers will clearly understand its condition.

Donate it to charity

If you are looking for a convenient and hassle-free way to get rid of your accident-damaged vehicle, you should consider donating it to charity. Plenty of charity organizations take cars in any condition and use them as educational tools or sell them at an auction.

Besides this, when you donate your totaled car to charity, you don’t have to pay for towing, as in other car removal services. Here, a team of professionals will pick up your ride for free just about anywhere, reducing your transportation costs.

In addition, by donating a car to charity, you will get a tax deduction on your next year’s taxes.

Photo from Mike B from Pexels

Final thoughts

If your car has been involved in an accident and sustained damages, you should consider selling it. Not only will this help you get rid of your damaged vehicle fast, but it will also help you make some profit.

For more information, refer to our post and read about the best ways to sell your totaled ride while getting good cash.

