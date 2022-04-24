4 Ways to Promote Your Business

The marketplace is in constant flux. The economy shifts and evolves year after year and decade after decade. The result is a complex composite of the many dynamic changes that society and the world have undergone in concert.

Currently, the marketplace is highly digital, with many brands looking to virtual operations either partially or entirely. This creates a saturated market where consumers can pick and choose the brands and organizations with which they interact. An increase in access to information also defines the digital age.

This is important because it plays into consumer behavior and consumer decision-making. Informed consumers work diligently to spend their time and money on brands that reflect their values, give back to communities, and work at being a part of tomorrow’s world. On top of that, consumers choose to leave or switch brands based on singular instances of a negative customer experience. This makes creating a strong customer experience and a comprehensive digital brand presence a necessity for organizations looking to compete in the modern economy.

Brands and organizations looking to stand out and stand above their competition need to understand the modern economy, consumers, and their opportune leverage points. In other words, how and why should a consumer choose one brand over another. In addition, to establish a digital brand successfully, decision-makers and organizational leaders should consider implementing digital tactics to promote their business.

1. Utilizing Mass Texts

The mass text is sort of like the modern-day telemarketer. While telemarketing is still alive in today’s economy, it is slowly losing its dominance over the marketplace as modern brands turn to more modern-day solutions. A mass texting service allows a company or brand to utilize its database of cell phone numbers more consistently. Rather than spamming users with phone calls, organizations can use mass texts for any number of communication purposes.

For instance, brands could send a mass text to their consumers with a unique promo code during the holidays. Or, they can be used for something as simple as a welcome message to new customers who just opted to receive company texts. Further still, other organizations use mass texting as an alert system or a reminder for upcoming appointments.

2. Establishing a Social Presence

Establishing a social presence is also extremely important in today’s virtual economy. As digital natives make up a higher and higher percentage of the economy every year, the weight of a brand’s social media presence increases similarly. Twitter has become a buzzing central hub for breaking news in recent years. Instagram connects visually with consumers while providing a platform for companies to tell their stories. Facebook is the best example of a social media platform/marketplace hybrid.

There are many social media tactics that brands and organizations can employ to connect with their users and consumers. While these social media strategies may look different in execution, establishing a social media presence can go miles in connecting and growing a business.

3. Traditional Marketing

Traditional marketing is by no means a dead space. Billboards still line highways with relevant and noteworthy brands, telemarketers still make hundreds of calls per day, and even radio ads can still prove effective. But, beyond these traditional means, brands can also look to T.V. ads, get their names in printed publications, or even garner celebrity/influencer sponsorships.

These traditional marketing methods make for excellent visibility and brand reach and act as strong promotional tools for any business.

4. Content Marketing

Content marketing is one of the most vital and most popular strategies in the world of marketing. There are many reasons that this is the case, from brand visibility to establishing a voice of authority, providing a powerful consumer experience, and so much more.

That all said, not all content marketing is created equally. The design, impact, and resonance of digital content make all the difference in its success. Not only this but there are many ways to approach content marketing from a brand standpoint.

Certain brands create the alternative content that has little or nothing to do with the flagship programs and services. Instead, the content acts as a consumer-engagement tool explicitly designed to increase consumer engagement and interest in that brand. This leads to longer log-times and better brand perceptions and can drive consumer-to-customer conversion.

A Quick Recap on Promotional Strategy

There seem to be many options for businesses, brands, and organizations to implement into their strategies in the ever-growing digital landscape. That said, choosing the right combination can require a bit of trial and error.

However, when designing a brand’s marketing strategy, it’s helpful to keep in mind where most of your consumers exist online, what values the brand stands for, and that no two marketing strategies will ever look the same.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.