4 Signs a Company Should Switch to a Managed Print Service

Printing solutions can cost a business a lot in multiple ways. From small to large companies, the cost of print operations can grow even as they become more complex to keep up with modern changes in technology and the expectations of customers. Here is a look at just some of the signs that indicate a company should switch to a managed print service sooner rather than later.

1. Your Printing Costs Seem to Only Grow

A single printer at the smallest of businesses comes with costs, such as maintenance, toner, and paper. Troubleshooting issues with a printer costs time, and money as well. So does a service technician. As a company grows, the need for print services and the associated costs only grows with it.

An MPS solution can help to reduce all those costs, and by a large amount too if your company relies on a full print infrastructure always ready, in place, and always working. A managed print service will typically offer you very transparent billing solutions so that you know exactly what you’re paying for and exactly what the service will provide for your company.

2. Your Printing Solution Falters When Paired with New Technology

Modern businesses have embraced digital technology and digitization. Printing isn’t going anywhere, but people do expect a lot more digital options across the board. If your current printing solution can’t work well with newer, more efficient software and technology, then it’s a good time to consider an MPS.

A managed print service sits at the forefront of modern technology and will have solutions for working with other modern pieces of software and digital tools. In this way, you can focus more on business and utilize a printing service that can seamlessly meet your printing needs without your faltering printing solution slowing things down with inefficiencies.

3. Your Printing Infrastructure Represents a Cybersecurity Risk

If your printing machinery sits out in the open and stays connected to your company’s network, then it’s a cybersecurity risk. This is especially true if your printing infrastructure consists of older, outdated machinery. By partnering with an MPS, you place your business in the hands of a service that knows how to implement security measures as they need to protect the assets they share with your business.

4. Your Printing Solution is Starting to Cause Stagnation

Consider all the ways an older or inefficient print solution can slow down not just the day-to-day operations of your business, but slow down and stagnate the overall growth of your company. For example, you may experience:

Overwhelmed personnel who already have enough to do, but must spend time dealing with printing issues.

Slow growth because your current printing infrastructure offers little to no flexibility to grow with the business.

The inability to streamline or automate your operations because your printing solution can’t fit into the equation.

Basically, if your printing solution holds your business back in any way, then it makes a lot of sense to consider a managed print service.

Understand that not all managed print services are for all businesses. Some services pride themselves on office and digitization solutions, while some other services may have solutions for enterprise and global printing infrastructures. You have to find a solution that speaks directly to your company’s printing needs and associated pain points.

Images Courtesy of DepositPhotos