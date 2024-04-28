4 Reasons Why Every Office Should Have a Working Printer

Remember 2020? In the blink of an eye, offices scaled back their in-house workforces. Computers sat idle. Business phones went quiet. And with so many meetings moving to virtual, conference room tables sat unused and gathering dust.

Naturally, the need for printing and distributing paper copies also dropped off. Creating, sending, and storing documents in digital form was already a growing practice, but the rapid changes we experienced back then have many business owners today rethinking their office needs. Even with operations getting back to normal, many businesses are questioning the need to continue to own, lease, or maintain an office printer or copy machine.

Are you, too, thinking it’s time to pull the plug? As tempting as that may be if you’re considering canceling the lease on your printer or copier or simply selling it outright, think again. Here are four important reasons your office should retain a working printer.

1. Not All Companies Are as Technologically Advanced as Yours

Your field of work may revolve around technology, but that doesn’t mean the little mom-and-pop shop that works with or buys from you is equally up to snuff. They may prefer and actually require printed materials and you should be cognizant of their needs as well.

2. There Will Still Be Times You Need to Make Print Copies

It’s inevitable. You’ll run into a situation where you’re given a hard copy piece of paper that needs to be copied and distributed to colleagues or clients. Fortunately, with today’s advanced technologies, you don’t need to have a half dozen different pieces of equipment to meet your printing/distributing needs. With a good in-house, multi-function printer, you can not only copy it for your office meeting later in the day but also fax it or scan and send it digitally to others off-site. A respected printer and copier company can match your business up with a single high-quality piece of equipment that handles everything.

3. Some Materials Translate Better in Print

According to scientific studies, reading comprehension decreases when the material is shared digitally, especially if the text is longer and more complex. While you won’t want to print out everything that’s sent to you electronically, if the subject matter is something that requires serious study, even note-taking, you’ll want a paper copy to mark up.

4. Technology isn’t Foolproof

You’re probably not the only one who finds it cool to be able to store all kinds of important (and not so important) documents in “the cloud.” It’s a tremendous space saver, and it’s so very organized!

But it isn’t foolproof, and you may find yourself out of luck if your computer system is down, if you encounter a glitch that makes it near to impossible to access important records, or if–heaven forbid–your system becomes the victim of cybercrime. Because of these concerns, it’s just good business to make paper copies of some of your most important documents. These may include personnel records, important contracts, and other critical documents.

The important thing to remember is that embracing digital technology doesn’t have to be an exclusive choice. You don’t have to forego traditional paper copies, and in many cases, like the examples described here, you really shouldn’t.

