4 Common Construction Injuries That Receive Workers’ Comp

Working in construction can be a physically demanding job that comes with its fair share of risks. From cranes to saws, the tools used on the site can be hazardous, and if safety isn’t followed, it can lead to painful injuries. Awareness of the common construction injuries that receive workers’ comp can help you stay safe and know what to do if something happens. Here are four of the most common construction injuries that receive workers’ comp.

1. Injuries Caused by Falling Objects

Being hit by falling objects is one of the most common construction injuries that receive workers’ comp. Heavy tools and equipment, debris from demolition, and even tools dropped by other workers can all cause serious injuries when they come crashing down.

To prevent these types of injuries, always double-check to ensure that tools and equipment are secured properly. You should also wear protective gear such as a hard hat and steel-toed boots to help protect you from falling objects.

Working with a professional lawyer can help ensure that you get the workers’ comp benefits you deserve if you are injured by a falling object.

2. Slip and Fall Injuries

Construction sites can be incredibly dangerous as they are filled with sharp edges and slippery surfaces. These conditions can easily lead to slip and fall injuries that often require workers’ comp. Slips can be caused by wet surfaces, uneven surfaces, and tripping hazards. They can also be caused by workers not paying attention or moving too quickly.

Always pay attention to your surroundings and wear protective gear to prevent slips and falls. Also, make sure that surfaces are dry and free of debris. When talking to your lawyer about workers’ comp for slip and fall injuries, be sure to explain the conditions in which you slipped.

3. Strains and Sprains

Lifting heavy objects is a part of construction work, but it can also lead to strains and sprains if not done properly. Incorrect lifting techniques, overexertion, and poor posture can all increase your risk of injury.

To avoid strains and sprains, always use good lifting techniques. The recommended lifting technique is to use your legs, not your back. If you need to lift something heavy, get help from another worker or use a piece of equipment such as a dolly. You can also wear a back brace to help support your spine.

4. Exposure to Harmful Chemicals or Materials

Working with hazardous materials can be dangerous, and some of these materials may cause long-term health problems. Exposure to asbestos, lead, mold, and other hazardous materials can lead to serious health problems.

To prevent these types of injuries, always wear the correct protective gear when working with hazardous materials. Also, be aware of any warning signs or instructions your employer gives and follow them closely. Some employers may even require additional safety training when working with hazardous materials.

It’s important to remain mindful of the risks associated with working in construction and take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from injury. You should also work with a qualified workers’ comp lawyer to ensure you receive the compensation you’re entitled to if an injury occurs. A good lawyer can make the entire process easier and ensure that you get the help you need.